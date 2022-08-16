ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

Patriots owner Robert Kraft might have won best training camp entrance

By Jordy McElroy
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 2 days ago
Ahead of the New England Patriots’ joint training camp practice with the Carolina Panthers on Tuesday morning, a bird could be seen chopping away in the sky, “presumably” carrying team owner Robert Kraft.

Who wouldn’t want to arrive to work in a helicopter at least once in their life?

Kraft’s show-stealing moment comes ahead of the biggest practice to date for the Patriots. Most of the team’s starters were held out of last Thursday’s preseason opener against the New York Giants. So this will be the first real test for the Patriots against an actual opponent.

Kraft made a point to be there in person to see it.

Along with watching practice, Kraft is expected to attend running back James White’s retirement ceremony at 6:30 p.m.

The Patriots and Panthers are slated to face off in a pair of joint practices today and Wednesday. They’ll then suit up for a Week 2 preseason game at Gillette Stadium on Friday night.

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

