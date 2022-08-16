ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pike County, OH

Goodwill handyman program expands to Pike County

Pike County News Watchman
Goodwill of South Central Ohio is expanding its Handy Helpers program which provides the community with a trusted source for handyman services at the cost of a donation of their choosing.

“We are excited to expand the Handy Helpers program to Pike County after its success in Ross County,” said Brenda Tomlison, the Pike County Activities and Training Center. “We’ve already gotten requests for help and can’t wait to get started helping people in the community.”

Brenda is familiar with Handy Helpers, having been the supervisor of the Chillicothe Activities and Training Center where it was piloted with the help of a grant from the Landrum Endowment Fund over the last two years. The goal of the program is to provide a new paid community work opportunity for individuals served in the Goodwill Activities and

Training Center and assist individuals in need of help. Between June 26, 2020, and April 21, the Ross County helpers completed 99 appointments, 80% of which were for senior citizens and individuals with disabilities.

Anyone living in Ross or Pike counties is now eligible to request help with simple small-to-medium home projects such as planting flowers, mulching, raking leaves, and even holiday decorating. While the Handy Helpers have some basic hand tools and yard equipment such as rakes and shovels, larger equipment such as lawnmowers will need to be provided by the person requesting help. There is no formal cost for services, but donations are accepted and help support the HandyHelpers program.

Appointments with Handy Helpers can be made by calling the Pike County Activities and Training Center at 740-702-4000 Ext. 171.

For more information on Goodwill, go online to www.GWISCO.org and follow us on Facebook.

Pike County News Watchman

