Washington Examiner

From woke to woker: Disney casts drag queen in new Marvel series

Drag queen Shea Couleé will reportedly star in an upcoming Marvel series on Disney+ . The RuPaul's Drag Race alumnus has landed a role on the series Ironheart, which will premiere in fall 2023. The reports have not yet been confirmed, and Marvel did not respond to the Washington...
epicstream.com

Marvel Shockingly Reveals that Deadpool is Pregnant

There's no denying that Deadpool is one of Marvel's best creations and the character's R-rated and fourth-wall-breaking nature allows a ton of creative possibilities both the comics and films could explore. Now, with a lot of hype surrounding the Merc with a Mouth's anticipated arrival to the Marvel Cinematic Universe via Deadpool 3, Marvel Comics is also pulling maximum effort to keep up Wade Wilson's momentum.
The Hollywood Reporter

‘Batgirl’ Star Leslie Grace Responds After Film Is Shelved, Calls Herself “My Own Damn Hero”

Leslie Grace is speaking out after the announcement that HBO Max’s Batgirl will no longer get a release. The actress took to Instagram on Wednesday to share her thoughts after news broke the day prior that Warner Bros. Discovery is shelving the $90 million film. The social media post from Grace, who plays Barbara Gordon, aka the titular hero, included movie images and footage from the set of the DC project that was directed by Bad Boys for Life filmmakers Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah. More from The Hollywood ReporterMagnolia Network Shows Go to HBO Max and CNN Originals...
thedigitalfix.com

Ironheart set photos reveal worst Marvel villain is about to join MCU

The MCU has been going for more than ten years now. Along the way, the Marvel movies have introduced us to some of the most reprehensible villains in cinematic history. We’re thinking of the genocidal Thanos, the murderous Hela, and the devious Loki. The new Marvel series Ironheart, though,...
ETOnline.com

Demi Lovato Holds Hands With Musician Jute$ in New York City

Demi Lovato is out on the town with a new man on her arm! On Tuesday, the 29-year-old singer was spotted out in New York City holding hands with musician Jute$. The pair looked cozy as they stepped out of celebrity hotspot Lavo. Lovato and Jute$ coordinated their looks for...
wegotthiscovered.com

DC fans pick apart the remains of ‘Batgirl’ roasting Keaton’s Batsuit

The fallout from Warner Bros. canceling Batgirl is still being felt, with fans discussing Michael Keaton’s ill-fated return as Batman with some choice words for his Batsuit. It was meant to be a grand return to one of his most iconic roles, with Keaton originally appearing in Batgirl before another appearance as Bruce Wayne in 2023’s The Flash. Instead, his Batgirl appearance has been left in the cold, sterile archives of Warner Bros., just waiting to get leaked one day.
Digital Trends

The best Marvel shows not on Disney+

The history of Marvel on TV is a lot messier than their work in theaters. Before Marvel TV was integrated into the MCU and landed on Disney+, there was a wide array of other stuff going on that was either loosely or closely connected to the movies that were regularly premiering in theaters. In general, though, TV has only become more important for Marvel’s overall stories.
