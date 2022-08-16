Read full article on original website
Related
Lunchbreak: Bar Harbor Mussels
Pizzeria Portofino – 317 N. Clark St., Chicago, IL. **Boats cruising down the Chicago River can dock at Pizzeria Portofino and order from the signature Marina Menu. This menu includes everything one needs to enjoy a coastal Italian meal, including prosecco, pizzas, and more. **Pizzeria Portofino is open daily...
Elevated bar food, cocktails, and live music
The Copper Top in Oak Lawn serves up elevated bar food, good drinks, and live music. Joining us now with more is Ryan Eber.
Vintage Vinyl in Evanston still rocking and rollin’ after 43 years
EVANSTON, Ill — We all that one music friend, they’re a musical encyclopedia of the obscure, off-the-beaten-path random band that eventually turned out to be Nirvana. They’ll argue to the death about the importance of Elvis, Bob Dylan, and the Rolling Stones. We’ve seen these friends portrayed...
Is it possible to see the northern lights in Chicago?
Is it possible to see the northern lights in Chicago?. We can indeed see the aurora borealis, also known as the northern lights, in Chicago, but not very often. Aurorae are visible in Chicago about once every two years, but the sightings are limited by the nighttime glow of city lights. Far from the city, say west of the Fox Valley, aurorae can be spotted more frequently, perhaps three or four times a year. The sun is constantly ejecting charged particles from its upper atmosphere (the corona), creating the solar wind. When that wind strikes the upper atmosphere of the Earth, the ionosphere, aurorae are created. The Earth’s magnetic field deflects the charged particles toward the North and South Polar regions, causing the ionosphere to fluoresce.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Summer camp gives Chicago kids fresh perspective
A free summer camp is taking city kids out of the city for a change of scenery and a fresh perspective. City Kids Camp in Lewistown, Illinois hosts hundreds of students from various groups around Chicago. It’s 200 miles away, but the journey makes a difference. Many campers say...
Focus On Family: Chicago Scholars’ READI Mission
Chicago Scholars’ READI mission, https://chicagoscholars.org/readi.
Heavy t-storms, downpours to roll in for the weekend
–Friday becomes the first day of the past 11 to produce an above normal average temperature. Highs for the day are likely to hit 86-deg at O’Hare. If this occurs, that makes this the warmest day of the past 13. –We’re on the precipice of some thundery downpours this...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Storage Furniture
Chicago's Very Own source for breaking news, weather, sports and entertainment.
In ‘Plane’ Sight: Blue Angels fly around Wrigley Field as Cubs beat Brewers
The planes were around the ballpark during the contest, which has happened a few other times over the years at the Friendly Confines.
Chicago Digest
City of Chicago Working to Address and Prevent Gender-Based …. CPS lays out safety plan as school year approaches.
WGN’s Marcus Leshock goes for a ride with the U.S. Navy Blue Angels
CHICAGO — It was truly an experience of a lifetime. I was invited to be a guest rider with the US Navy Blue Angels, on board a Boeing FA-18 Super Hornet. I’m having a hard time putting the experience into words. Most of you know I’m a roller coaster enthusiast and that I love a […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Lunchbreak: Baked Beans & Mac and Cheese
Friday, August 19 from 5 to 11p.m. and Saturday, Sunday Aug 20-21 from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. at 4000 N. Lincoln Ave (located at Lincoln/Irving Park/Damen roads). 4 cans white beans such as Navy, Great Northern, Cannellini drained. ¾ cup Chicago BBQ Company Sweet and Sassy BBQ sauce (or...
Adopt-A-Pet: Heartland Animal Shelter
Mary Wozencraft – Volunteer & Community Outreach Manager. Heartland Animal Shelter – 586 Palwaukee Dr., Wheeling. -Beach Boys Adoption Event on August 27th at Heartland — It will be from noon to 6pm. Here is the Facebook event! https://www.facebook.com/events/621746795864833/631457558227090. -Our Golden Paw Gala is October 15th at...
Mr. Fix It: College edition — your kids don’t need that much stuff!
CHICAGO — Mr. Fix It, Lou Manfredini, shares tips on how to preserve space and be safe when students are using outlets in college. Receptacle outlets are a great way to do that!
8th Annual ‘Laugh Your Face Off!’ Comedy Fundraiser
Laugh Your Face Off is a comedy fundraiser benefiting the Facial Pain Research Foundation. The goal is to find a cure for trigeminal neuralgia and related facial pain. Here with all the details on the event is WGN’s own, Pat Tomasulo. Saturday, September 24th. Begins at 7 pm. Park...
Chicago resident struck, killed on bicycle in suburban hit-and-run
ELK GROVE VILLAGE, Ill. — A Chicago resident was struck and killed in a hit-and-run Thursday night while bicycling in Elk Grove Village. Police responded to the area of Louis Avenue and Busse Road on the report of a crash at around 9:20 p.m. A Chicago resident, whose age...
Dean’s Reviews: ‘Beast’ is an effective no-nonsense thriller
CHICAGO — Get ready for some white knuckling excitement in the new Idris Elba action movie “Beast.”. In the movie, Elba plays a recently widowed doctor and husband who brings his two young daughters back to the South African hometown village of his late-wife where they once lived, but an out of control lion is taking out humans.
Chicago police, fire discuss water safety following multiple deaths
CHICAGO — The city’s first responder agencies joined together to highlight water safety after three separate water emergencies in Lake Michigan have left three dead, one in critical condition, and a fourth missing. The Chicago Police Department and the Chicago Fire Department held a joint media availability Thursday at Olive Park to “discuss water safety […]
‘Excellence was always his motto’: Mother of Jeffrey Pub victim speaks out
CHICAGO — The mother of one of the three men killed in the Jeffrey Pub hit-and-run spoke out Friday during a balloon release. Devonta Vivetter, 27, Donald Huey, 25, and Jaylen Ausley, 23, were all killed last Sunday outside of Jeffrey Pub in South Shore. Police said a silver sedan was traveling southbound when it […]
WGN TV
Chicago, IL
34K+
Followers
28K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT
The latest Chicago sports, weather, and news from Chicago's Very Own.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0