Chicago, IL

WGN TV

Lunchbreak: Bar Harbor Mussels

Pizzeria Portofino – 317 N. Clark St., Chicago, IL. **Boats cruising down the Chicago River can dock at Pizzeria Portofino and order from the signature Marina Menu. This menu includes everything one needs to enjoy a coastal Italian meal, including prosecco, pizzas, and more. **Pizzeria Portofino is open daily...
CHICAGO, IL
WGN TV

Is it possible to see the northern lights in Chicago?

Is it possible to see the northern lights in Chicago?. We can indeed see the aurora borealis, also known as the northern lights, in Chicago, but not very often. Aurorae are visible in Chicago about once every two years, but the sightings are limited by the nighttime glow of city lights. Far from the city, say west of the Fox Valley, aurorae can be spotted more frequently, perhaps three or four times a year. The sun is constantly ejecting charged particles from its upper atmosphere (the corona), creating the solar wind. When that wind strikes the upper atmosphere of the Earth, the ionosphere, aurorae are created. The Earth’s magnetic field deflects the charged particles toward the North and South Polar regions, causing the ionosphere to fluoresce.
CHICAGO, IL
WGN TV

Summer camp gives Chicago kids fresh perspective

A free summer camp is taking city kids out of the city for a change of scenery and a fresh perspective. City Kids Camp in Lewistown, Illinois hosts hundreds of students from various groups around Chicago. It’s 200 miles away, but the journey makes a difference. Many campers say...
CHICAGO, IL
WGN TV

Heavy t-storms, downpours to roll in for the weekend

–Friday becomes the first day of the past 11 to produce an above normal average temperature. Highs for the day are likely to hit 86-deg at O’Hare. If this occurs, that makes this the warmest day of the past 13. –We’re on the precipice of some thundery downpours this...
CHICAGO, IL
WGN TV

Chicago Digest

City of Chicago Working to Address and Prevent Gender-Based …. CPS lays out safety plan as school year approaches.
CHICAGO, IL
WGN TV

Lunchbreak: Baked Beans & Mac and Cheese

Friday, August 19 from 5 to 11p.m. and Saturday, Sunday Aug 20-21 from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. at 4000 N. Lincoln Ave (located at Lincoln/Irving Park/Damen roads). 4 cans white beans such as Navy, Great Northern, Cannellini drained. ¾ cup Chicago BBQ Company Sweet and Sassy BBQ sauce (or...
CHICAGO, IL
WGN TV

Adopt-A-Pet: Heartland Animal Shelter

Mary Wozencraft – Volunteer & Community Outreach Manager. Heartland Animal Shelter – 586 Palwaukee Dr., Wheeling. -Beach Boys Adoption Event on August 27th at Heartland — It will be from noon to 6pm. Here is the Facebook event! https://www.facebook.com/events/621746795864833/631457558227090. -Our Golden Paw Gala is October 15th at...
WHEELING, IL
WGN TV

8th Annual ‘Laugh Your Face Off!’ Comedy Fundraiser

Laugh Your Face Off is a comedy fundraiser benefiting the Facial Pain Research Foundation. The goal is to find a cure for trigeminal neuralgia and related facial pain. Here with all the details on the event is WGN’s own, Pat Tomasulo. Saturday, September 24th. Begins at 7 pm. Park...
CHICAGO, IL
WGN TV

Dean’s Reviews: ‘Beast’ is an effective no-nonsense thriller

CHICAGO — Get ready for some white knuckling excitement in the new Idris Elba action movie “Beast.”. In the movie, Elba plays a recently widowed doctor and husband who brings his two young daughters back to the South African hometown village of his late-wife where they once lived, but an out of control lion is taking out humans.
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

Chicago police, fire discuss water safety following multiple deaths

CHICAGO — The city’s first responder agencies joined together to highlight water safety after three separate water emergencies in Lake Michigan have left three dead, one in critical condition, and a fourth missing. The Chicago Police Department and the Chicago Fire Department held a joint media availability Thursday at Olive Park to “discuss water safety […]
CHICAGO, IL
WGN TV

WGN TV

Chicago, IL
