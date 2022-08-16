Read full article on original website
University of Idaho students temporarily housed in hotel
Students at the University of Idaho are temporarily being housed at the Fairbridge Inn, about a quarter mile from campus. School officials expect they will be able to accommodate these students on campus in the coming weeks.
State Fire Assistance Authorized for Wagner Road Fire Burning Near Ewan in Whitman County, Fire Last Estimated at 800 Acres
WHITMAN COUNTY - State fire assistance has been mobilized in support of local firefighters working to contain the Wagner Road Fire located in Whitman County, near the city of Ewan. The fire, which is burning in cropland and rangeland, was last estimated to be 800 acres and is threatening structures, utilities and farmland.
Tractor Supply Considering Orofino Location
OROFINO - Recently Tractor Supply has begun advertising for Part-time and Full-time positions in Orofino Idaho. The company has yet to confirm where in Orofino their new store will be located. However, rumors have been circulating within the community that the company may take up the former Shopko location at 429 Michigan Ave.
Idaho School Districts Struggling to Fill Hundreds of Positions Statewide
Idaho school districts are hustling to fill vacancies for teachers, bus drivers, custodians – and especially paraprofessionals – before students arrive in a matter of days. Most districts have the staff they need to welcome students, but they’ll take more. As nearly every district would tell the public: We’re hiring.
pullmanradio.com
Intersection of D Street and Mountain View Road in Moscow closed to all traffic
The pedestrian improvement project at the D Street and Mountain View Road intersection in Moscow is nearing completion. To install asphalt to road cuts and repaint the lanes, the intersection will be closed to all traffic August 18th and 19th.
Clarkston Man Who Allegedly Stole Dump Truck in Lewiston Scheduled for Arraignment on August 22
CLARKSTON - A 50-year-old Clarkston resident was arrested last week after allegedly stealing a large, white dump truck from A&B Foods in Lewiston. Raymond Wetmore-Tinney was arrested for possession of a stolen vehicle and booked into the Asotin County Jail on $10,000 bond. The incident reportedly occurred on the afternoon of August 9.
LCSC to Offer Courses to Students in Juvenile Detention
LEWISTON - Lewis-Clark State College and the Idaho Department of Juvenile Corrections have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to create a formal partnership that will allow the college to deliver dual credit online courses in both general education and Career & Technical Education to students at the three juvenile corrections institutions in Idaho, officials have announced.
Delta Air Lines to Introduce Three Class Service at Lewiston-Nez Perce County Airport Beginning October 6
LEWISTON - For the first time in the airport's history, Beginning October 6, 2022, a major network airline will fly three-class scheduled service to and from Lewiston-Nez Perce County Airport for the first time in the airport's history. Delta Air Lines plans to introduce a 70-seat Embraer 175, which will...
Clarkston Woman Seeking Votes to be Crowned 'Ms. Stars & Stripes'
CLARKSTON - A search is underway for the woman who best represents a “country” way of life, and will be crowned Ms. Stars & Stripes in 2022. The winner will be featured in a 2-page spread in STAR Magazine, take home $25,000, and gain access to some of the "hottest country events of the year."
Man suffered medical emergency before deadly Idaho crash, ISP says
LATAH COUNTY, Idaho — A 71-year-old man from Boise died after a truck crash Wednesday afternoon near Genesee in rural Latah County. Idaho State Police said the man was driving a Peterbilt tractor hauling items for delivery on Rosenau Road when the truck left the roadway and hit a drainage canal near Stout Road. According to a news release from the ISP Region 2 office in Lewiston, investigating officers suspect the driver experienced a medical emergency before going off the road.
39-Year-Old Man Arrested After Allegedly Breaking Multiple Windows at Two Downtown Lewiston Businesses
LEWISTON - On Tuesday, August 16, 2022 at approximately 11:46 p.m., the Lewiston Police Department responded to Bob Jackson Auto (856 F Street) in Lewiston for reports of a possible burglary. According to a probable cause affidavit obtained by Big Country News Connection, the caller advised dispatch that a window...
Bond set for $1 million for two Lewiston women accused of murdering Kenneth Morrison
LEWISTON, Idaho – Two women are behind Nez Perce County bars after they were arrested for first-degree murder. Wednesday a $1 million bond was set for both 81-year-old Kay Morrison and 54-year-old Kimberly Morrison, accused of murdering their ex-husband and father. 87-year-old Kenneth Morrison was reported missing on Mar....
Pioneer Hill Serial Rapist Scheduled to be Sentenced Friday
PULLMAN - The fate of the Pioneer Hill serial rapist who terrorized Pullman 20 years ago is scheduled to be decided Friday in Whitman County Superior Court. 47 year old Kenneth Downing of Elk Washington pleaded guilty in July. Downing pleaded guilty to 4 counts of felony 1st degree rape and one count of felony 2nd degree assault with sexual motivation. Whitman County Chief Deputy Prosecutor Dan LeBeau says that the victims support the plea agreement.
Idaho State Police investigating fatal tractor crash in Lewiston
LEWISTON, Idaho — Idaho State Police (ISP) are investigating a fatal tractor crash that took the life of a 71-year-old man in Lewiston. According to ISP, the incident occurred on Aug. 17, 2022 around 2:42 p.m. on Rosenau Road in Latah County. The 71-year-old victim from Boise, Idaho was traveling southbound in a Peterbilt tractor before leaving the roadway and hitting a drainage canal.
Last Week's Thunderstorms Left Multiple Fires in Nez Perce-Clearwater National Forests
KAMIAH - Monsoonal moisture made a dramatic appearance across north-central Idaho last week. Officials with the Nez Perce-Clearwater National Forests say this sudden injection of upper-level moisture into the already warm airmass created the perfect recipe for spawning thunderstorms across the forests and surrounding areas. Damage from high winds and...
Man on tractor dies after crashing into canal following medical emergency, police say
The following is a news release from Idaho State Police. Idaho State Police are investigating a single-vehicle crash that occurred on Wednesday at approximately 2:42 p.m., on Rosenau Road near Stout Road in Latah County. A Peterbilt tractor, driven by a 71-year-old male from Boise, was traveling southbound on Rosenau...
California man Arrested for Burglary in Stites
STITES - At around 5:45 p.m. on Sunday, Idaho County Dispatch was alerted about a burglary in progress at AuGello Tire on Main Street in Stites. A neighbor was reportedly witnessing a man breaking glass and trying to gain entrance to the building. After the Idaho County Sheriff's Office arrived...
Traffic Stop Leads to Arrest of 30-Year-Old Harpster Man for Driving Without Privileges, Possession of Methamphetamine
IDAHO COUNTY - On Thursday, August 18, 2022, at approximately 12:15 p.m., Idaho County deputies were on Highway 13 near milepost 10 conducting routine patrol when they pulled over a vehicle for a traffic violation. According to a press release from the Idaho County Sheriff's Office, the driver, 30-year-old Daniel...
Mother, Daughter Arrested in Killing of 87-Year-Old Man, Idaho Police Say
A woman and her mother are suspected of killing 87-year-old Kenneth Morrison, who is the woman's father and the mother's ex-husband, according to the Lewiston Police Department. Police arrested 81-year-old Kay Morrison and 54-year-old Kimberly Morrison on suspicion of first-degree murder after a search of the Morrison home early Tuesday...
Winchester Man Arrested for Possession of Meth After Being Pulled Over for Broken Taillight
COTTONWOOD, ID - On Tuesday, August 16, 2022, at approximately 8:45 p.m., Idaho County deputies on routine patrol notified a vehicle with a broken taillight traveling southbound on Highway 95, near Cottonwood, ID. According to the Idaho County Sheriff's Office, the driver, who was identified as 69-year-old Rosaire Desrochers, of...
