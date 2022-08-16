Born in Zambia in 1987, poet and writer Kayo Chingonyi moved to Newcastle at the age of six. In 2017 he published his first poetry collection, Kumukanda, which won the Dylan Thomas prize and the Somerset Maugham award. His second collection, A Blood Condition, was published last year and in July he became a fellow of the Royal Society of Literature. He presents Decode, a British version of hit US podcast Dissect, in which he analyses UK rap albums one track at a time. At last month’s British Podcast awards, Decode won gold in the best entertainment and smartest podcast categories.

