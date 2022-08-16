Read full article on original website
Related
Narcity
The Northern Lights Could Be Visible Across All Of Canada This Weekend
You could see the northern lights in Canada this weekend, even as far south of Toronto, because geomagnetic storm activity could strengthen the aurora borealis. "A combination of impacts from solar activity" could give all of Canada the chance to see the northern lights across the sky "in the nights ahead," The Weather Network said on August 18.
Narcity
9 Best Spots In Toronto To Get Butter Chicken, According To Locals
A top chef, in the past, had told us which restaurants they believed served the best Indian food in Toronto. But this time we wanted Toronto locals to weigh in. More specifically, we wanted to know which spots in the 6ix served up some of the best butter chicken in the city, according to the layperson. So Narcity asked its readers on Instagram to dish out where they thought would satiate our taste buds the best.
Narcity
A Redditor Asked People Why They Think 'Calgary Sucks' & Locals Came In Hot
Canada has a ton of cities and people love to compare them to each other. What one has, another will almost certainly lack. But one Redditor decided to ask Calgarians what they dislike about Calgary and people really went in. In the Reddit post, a user asked why people dislike...
Narcity
8 Spectacular Ontario Hikes That Are Waiting For You The Moment It's Fall
It may still be summer, but it won't be long before the leaves change to stunning shades of red and orange and the air becomes a little crisper. If you already can't wait for the autumn season to arrive, then you'll want to plan a trip to some of these gorgeous trails.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Narcity
7 Best Free Things To Do If This Is Your First Summer In Toronto, According To Locals
Newcomers to the city will be happy to know that, even though Toronto was named the most expensive city in Canada, there are still ways to save money in the 6ix. Narcity recently asked its readers on Instagram about some free activities they'd recommend for people who are spending their first summer in Toronto, and the locals had some great suggestions.
Narcity
Some Detached Homes In Toronto & The GTA Are Getting Cheaper & This Is How Much They Cost
There might be some hope for future homebuyers in Toronto and the GTA after all. Re/Max published its Hot Pocket Communities Report for 2022, in which the company compares what the real estate market has been looking like between the first and second quarters for Toronto and the entire GTA.
Narcity
7 Gorgeous BC Hikes To Try This Fall The Minute The Leaves Start To Hit The Ground
The fall season is a great time to start hiking with cooler air and all the stunning colours of the leaves, you can't go wrong. Luckily, there are a ton of amazing hikes in B.C. to hit up the minute the leaves start hitting the ground. Whether you are a beginner hiker or an advanced hiker, there is a little bit of everything included on the list.
Narcity
You Can Stay In An Oceanfront Treehouse At This Canada Beach Resort & Wake Up To Sea Views
If you're in need of a getaway, you can stay at this beach resort in Canada and wake up to the salty smell of the ocean in your own waterfront treehouse. White Point Beach Resort is a dreamy getaway spot where you can relax and unwind surrounded by nature. The...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Narcity
Manitoba Is Increasing Its Minimum Wage & It'll No Longer Be The Lowest In Canada
The minimum wage in Canada can be a tricky thing, with different provinces having their own rules, regulations and amounts. Well, Manitobans have some good news to look forward to — the government just announced a plan to increase the minimum wage there. At the moment, the minimum wage...
Narcity
Ontario Just Updated Its 'Plan To Stay Open' & These 5 Things Are Coming
The Ontario government just announced its new plans on how it will work to ease some of the strains on the province's health care system. On Thursday, August 18, Health minister Sylvia Jones, alongside Minister of Long-Term Care Paul Calandra, detailed the second phase of the Plan to Stay Open.
Narcity
This Boardwalk Trail Near Toronto Takes You Through A Lush Valley Filled With Creeks
There is a nature oasis near Toronto with 27 kilometres of hiking trails, scenic gardens, wetland streams and countless plant species. The Royal Botanical Gardens is the largest botanical garden in Canada and it's where you'll find the Hendrie Valley Trails network. Cherry Hill Gate is one of the entrances...
Narcity
This Trail Near Toronto Takes You Through A Sea Of Sunflowers To A Secret Wildflower Garden
The attraction first opened in 2021, and it's back for another summer of flowery fun. You can currently see over 20 varieties of flowers and even discover a secret garden hidden in a golden field. There are 10 acres of sunflowers to get lost in, and you can snap some...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Narcity
You Can Visit Rainbow Boathouses Near Ottawa & It's Like A Mini Trip To The East Coast
There is a row of colourful boathouses near Ottawa that will make you think you're in Newfoundland. You should plan a visit to the South Lancaster Wharf if you're looking for a pop of colour to brighten things up. It's a scenic place for a picnic or to add some colour to your social media feed and it's free to visit.
Narcity
This Fall Train Ride Near Toronto Lets You Sip High Tea While Gazing At The Autumn Colours
All aboard! This train ride near Toronto is a magical way to enjoy the fall colours, and you can even sip high tea along the way. York-Durham Heritage Railway is hosting a Fall High Tea event complete with stunning scenery and sweet treats. Starting September 30, this railway adventure will...
Narcity
A Toronto Casting Call Will Pay You $2,500 If You Look 'Knowledgable In Muscle Building'
Are you the dude whose diet consists of nothing but protein shakes and unseasoned chicken breasts? Well, then this Toronto casting call might just be looking for you. Milo Casting, a Toronto-based agency, is looking to hire fitness geeks and bodybuilders to appear in an upcoming banking campaign. All you got to do is get a real solid pump going, brah!
JOBS・
Narcity
Canada's Drag Race Queen Bombae Says It Felt 'Really Good' To Rep Indian Culture On TV
Not everyone has the chance to honour their cultural heritage on a major stage like Canada’s Drag Race, but Bombae showed up and out for her community. Narcity sat down with this week’s eliminated queen who shared how it felt when viewers from India would text her about her performance on Canada’s Drag Race.
Narcity
Ontario Gas Prices Are Set To Spike This Weekend & Filling Up Before Might Save You A Bunch
Ontario gas prices aren't fun to think about, but giving them even a minute of precious brain power allows most of us to avoid paying up the wazoo, which is nice. According to Dan McTeague, gas analyst and president of Canadians for Affordable Energy, prices are set to rise by three cents on Saturday, forcing the residents of cities like Toronto, Ottawa, Windsor, and Niagara to pay a dismal 165.9 cents per litre this weekend.
Comments / 0