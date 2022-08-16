Read full article on original website
Stratabound increases Fremont gold resources, California
Stratabound Minerals Corp. [SB-TSXV; SBMIF-OTCQB] reported its updated NI 43-101 mineral resource estimate (MRE) for its wholly owned Fremont gold project in California’s Mother Lode gold belt 150 km east of San Francisco in Mariposa County, resulting in increases in both indicated and inferred mineral resource classifications. Highlights of...
Tahoe Summit praises partnerships (Opinion)
No matter where you stand in the Tahoe Basin, you are in a place that has benefited from one of the largest landscape-scale conservation programs in the nation. The Lake Tahoe Environmental Improvement Program, or EIP, is the cornerstone to our beloved region’s environmental health. Now in its 26th year, the collaborative program has improved meadows and stormwater infrastructure, built an extensive network of hiking and biking trails, enhanced forest resilience, and cultivated a culture of stewardship and data-driven decision making.
California could see a tomato shortage in the coming months
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Things are busy during lunch rush at Pete's 7 Restaurant and Brewhouse in Downtown Sacramento. The restaurant offers a wide variety of food on their menu, but their signature item is pizza. One of the key ingredients for success is tomato sauce. "A lot of my...
Tahoe Summit explores highs, lows of progress on the lake
INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. — The 26th annual Tahoe Summit brought together local government, public agencies, activism groups and local residents to discuss the progress and challenges that are happening in the Lake Tahoe Basin and the surrounding forests. The event was hosted Tuesday, Aug. 16, at Sand Harbor by...
Newly-opened paved trail connects Truckee to Northstar
TRUCKEE, Calif. — A new paved pathway is now open in Truckee, connecting the town through Martis Valley to Northstar Drive. Placer County officials on Tuesday celebrated the grand opening of the Martis Valley Trail with a ribbon cutting ceremony. “I am ecstatic to see the trail’s completion and...
How is California’s drought affecting wildlife?
The severe drought gripping California has wide-reaching implications for the state’s wildlife – though not always in the way you might think, according to experts. The Golden State’s diverse array of native animals — “many of which can be found nowhere else on the face of the earth” — are largely adapted for occasional droughts, says Rebecca Barboza, a wildlife biologist with the California Department of Fish and Wildlife.
To Shower or Not To Shower in California, That is The Question
Shakespeare most famous play, Hamlet, has the famous line, “To be, or not to be, that is the question.” Hamlet cannot decide what is better, ending all the sufferings of life by death, or bearing the mental burdens silently. In California, one of the hottest states in the USA where drought is a serious problem, Hamlet's soliloquy should begin with the line,"To shower, or not to shower, that is the question".
Scorching Heat And Thunderstorms Enter Northern California Forecast
The National Weather Service predicts blistering temperatures for Northern California’s inland valleys and probable thunderstorms in the region’s highest mountains this week as high pressure builds and monsoonal moisture moves north. Emily Heller, a forecaster at the Sacramento office of the meteorological service, said, “This is fairly usual...
4 Best Places in California for a Couple To Live Only on Social Security
One of the nation's biggest financial crises centers on retiring: people just can't afford to do it. According to 2021 data from the Natixis Global Retirement Index, 36% of Americans said they...
California couple who disappeared after attending Hot August Nights in Reno found dead
This story was updated to clarify where the car was found near Penn Valley, Calif. A Yuba City, California, couple who went missing after attending Hot August Nights in Reno on Aug. 6 were found dead outside their crashed car off Highway 20 in Nevada County. The bodies of Janette Pantoja, 29, and Juan...
CAL OES shifts fire resources to prepare for extreme fire weather
CALIFORNIA, (KTXL) — The California Governor’s Office of Emergency Services has shifted fire resources across Northern California as a red flag warning will be in effect until midnight on Wednesday. CAL OES said that Lake County, Colusa County, Sierra County and Nevada County will see additional fire engines, water tenders, dozers and dispatchers. The preparation […]
Escape the Heat This Summer: 4 Northern California Swimming Holes Within an Easy Drive
A good swimming hole can make you feel like Mother Nature’s favorite child. Framed by boulders or sometimes a sandy beach, otherwise raging rivers slow down, take a breather, and invite you to do the same. Splash off a hot rock and feel icy water buzz your skin like electricity, the current massaging your muscles like a whirlpool. Here are some of our favorite cool pools, all driving distance from the Bay Area, with parking and facilities nearby, too. Jump in!
Folsom Lake levels dropping fast
As the temperatures rise, the water level at Folsom Lake is on the rapid decline, which has slip renters at Brown’s Ravine getting ready to remove their boats in the coming weeks or even days. Routinely, boaters are required to remove their boats from the docks at Folsom Lake...
Couple Killed In A Motor Vehicle Accident In Nevada County (Nevada County, CA)
According to the California Highway Patrol, a Yuba City couple, Janette Pantoja 29, and Juan Almanza Zavala, 36 were killed in a motor vehicle crash. The officials stated that the couple was reported missing on August 6 after [..]
Locals rally against rural Loomis cell tower
About 150 residents have signed an online petition against a cell phone tower extension in rural, unincorporated Loomis near Penryn this week. According to Placer County information, a resident is applying for a minor use permit to increase an existing 50-foot cellular tower on a five-acre Sugarloaf Mountain Road address to 70 feet, five inches. The county held a standard permit public hearing on the request Thursday morning after press time.
Remote workers have stayed in Truckee, California, but not the local workforce
Remember Zoom towns? Those were the smaller, more rural places where remote workers fled after the pandemic hit, seeking to socially distance in a more bucolic environment. In the summer of 2020, the once-sleepy mountain community of Truckee emerged as the Zoom town capital of Northern California. With a population of about 17,000, it’s a stone’s throw from Lake Tahoe on the California side of the Sierra Nevada mountains and offers beautiful hiking, skiing and all the outdoorsiness you could want.
Lake Mead cuts coming, but Southern Nevada dodges another bullet for now
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Beginning next year, Lake Mead will enter what is called a "Level 2A shortage." What that means is Southern Nevada will be able to take less water from the reservoir that makes Las Vegas possible. Our allocation will get cut by 25,000 acre-feet -- more...
Flex Alert Issued As Temperatures Reach 105 In Parts Of Southern California
The California Independent System Operator, which operates most of the state’s power grid, said in a statement that they expect increased use of electricity from air conditioners during that time.
Broken, abandoned boats litter Lake Tahoe
During the height of the pandemic, I would take early morning walks along the vast stretch of sandy beach in Kings Beach a few times a month. It’s peaceful in the mornings, with few people on the beach. One morning, I found a sailboat wrecked off shore. I wasn’t alarmed, as Lake Tahoe can be as violent and unpredictable as an ocean and boats can break free of moorings.
KCRA Today: Questions on missing woman found dead, plane crash on Central Coast, expired at-home COVID tests
KCRA 3 is rounding up all the information you need to know to get a head start on your day. Here you'll find what you missed overnight, what's happening throughout the day, the forecast and how your commute is shaping up. You can also watch our morning newscasts live from...
