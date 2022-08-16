ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
When Will ‘Wednesday’ Arrive on Netflix? ‘Wednesday’ Release Date Info

The recently released teaser for Tim Burton’s hotly anticipated series Wednesday is, in a word, incredible. Promising mayhem, murder, and mystery, the upcoming comedy-horror is, per Netflix, a “sleuthing, supernaturally infused mystery charting Wednesday Addams’ (Jenna Ortega) years as a student at Nevermore Academy.” Also starring Catherine Zeta-Jones and Luis Guzmán as Morticia and Gomez Addams (perfect casting!), the series follows Wednesday as she attempts to “master her emerging psychic ability, thwart a monstrous killing spree that has terrorized the local town, and solve the murder mystery that embroiled her parents 25 years ago.”
DoYouRemember?

The Most Hated Character In ‘The Golden Girls’

The Golden Girls is an American TV sitcom that was created by Susan Harris, having seven seasons in all, and aired from September 14, 1985, to May 9, 1992. The show centers on four older women, Dorothy Zbornak, Rose Nylund, Blanche Devereaux, and Sophia Petrillo, who live in the same house in Miami, Florida.
HollywoodLife

Annette Bening, 64, & Warren Beatty, 85, Spotted On Sexy Date Night In Rare Public Photo

Annette Bening, 64, and Warren Beatty, 85, were spotted having a romantic date night at the tapas restaurant AOC in Los Angeles on Sunday, Aug. 15. The pair, who have been married 30 years, were seen on their way out with leftovers and smiles on their faces. The Golden Globe-winning actress wore a comfy-looking black sweater dress that featured a quarter-zip neckline. She paired it with black Birkenstock-style slides and a blue crystal necklace. She carried a brown bag of food in her left hand and had a blue denim jacket draped over the same arm.
EW.com

Gina Lollobrigida, 95-year-old star of Hollywood's Golden Age, is planning a run for the Italian Senate

Gina Lollobrigida, one of the last surviving stars of Hollywood's Golden Age, may be retired from acting but she's ready to put on some political theater. The 95-year-old Italian actress has announced her plans to run for the Senate in Italy's elections next month. Lollobrigida will be running as part of the Sovereign and Popular Italy (ISP) party, which was just founded in July following the basic collapse of their government.
LADbible

Keanu Reeves lands his first major television role

Keanu Reeves has linked up with two other Hollywood superstars to take part in his first major television role in Devil in the City. Reeves will star in the series - produced by Martin Scorsese – which is based on Erik Larson's non-fiction novel which tells the stories of Daniel Burnham, who was the architect of the 1893 World’s Fair and the serial killer H.H. Holmes.
The List

You Might Recognize Hallmark Star Autumn Reeser From A Classic Teen's TV Show

So many stars have helped The Hallmark Channel become must-watch television, including Autumn Reeser. The actor made her debut on the network in 2012's "Love at the Thanksgiving Day Parade," per IMDb. Since then, she has starred in more than a dozen films, including "The 27-Hour Day," "Christmas Under the Stars," "Valentine Ever After," "I Do, I Do, I Do," "Midnight Masquerade," and "Season for Love," as well as the "The Wedding Veil Trilogy," where she acted alongside fellow Hallmark leading ladies Lacey Chabert and Alison Sweeney.
The Independent

Heat 2: Al Pacino would be up for ‘going younger’ using de-ageing tech for Michael Mann film prequel

Michael Mann’s follow-up to Heat brings back characters made famous by Al Pacino and Robert De Niro.The book, titled Heat 2, is the filmmaker’s debut novel, and is a prequel to the 1995 film in which the actors play detective Vincent Hanna and criminal Neil McCauley, respectively.Mann has already said he plans to make the book into a film, which has led many to wonder who would play the younger versions of the characters. While Pacino recently namechecked Timothée Chalamet as a possible star to play his character, back in 2019, he actually suggested he’d be up for using...
Cinemablend

Upcoming Horror Movies: All The Scary Movies Coming Out In 2022 And Beyond

Attention horror fans, we're walking through the terrifying but exhilarating revival of the genre at the moment. Supernatural ghost stories, fake blood, gore and jump scares are welcome all year round and thankfully there are a bunch of chilling horror movies planned to come our way within the next few years. Whether it's the return of popular franchises like Scream and The Exorcist or original scares from Jordan Peele and M. Night Shyamalan, there's a ton of upcoming horror movies to get ready for.
Washington Examiner

Kirk Cameron blasts Hollywood ‘cowardice’ after studios reject latest Lifemark movie

Actor and film producer Kirk Cameron slammed Hollywood studios, calling their lack of willingness to distribute his newest movie “cowardice.”. Cameron’s latest film, Lifemark, explores “life and adoption” as audiences journey with an 18-year-old young man as he meets his birth mother and discovers “a staggering truth from his past.”
