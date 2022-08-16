ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘SEAL Team’ Operates Without [Spoiler] in Season 6 Trailer (VIDEO)

Is SEAL Team about to lose another of its own when it returns for Season 6? The trailer makes it look like one of Bravo might not survive following the Season 5 cliffhanger in which they were ambushed. Paramount+, in announcing that the military drama will premiere its sixth season...
‘Sprung’: Garret Dillahunt & Martha Plimpton on Why ‘Raising Hope’ Fans Will Like Their New Series

A 26-year prison sentence over marijuana and the COVID pandemic might not sound like the right backdrop for a sitcom. Still, Greg Garcia (My Name Is Earl, Raising Hope) found them to be the perfect elements to bring together for his new program, Sprung. The Amazon Freevee comedy tells the tale of former inmate Jack (Garret Dillahunt) who gets released from his state co-ed prison early and is determined to use his newfound time for good while leading a band of misfits trying to survive in today’s world.
‘The Sandman’ Drops Surprise Animated & Live Action 2-Part Bonus Episode

There is so much to love about The Sandman‘s surprise drop for fans, out now on Netflix: a bonus episode, an amazing cast, and it’s both animated and live action!. A two-part bonus episode, featuring the stories of “A Dream of a Thousand Cats” (animated) and “Calliope” (live-action), starring Tom Sturridge as Dream, is now available on the streaming service.
‘Snake in the Grass’ Sneak Peek: Is Wyatt the Saboteur? (VIDEO)

In Snake in the Grass, it’s survival of the sneakiest. The reality competition series premiered August 1 on USA Network. In each episode, four players are dropped into the Central American jungle for 36 hours with a chance to win $100,000. But first they must figure out which one of them is “the Snake” – a saboteur who is secretly undermining the group every step of the way.
‘The Decameron’: Netflix Orders New Sexy Soapy Period Drama

If you can’t get enough of soapy dramas after binging two seasons of Bridgerton already, you won’t have to switch apps soon. Netflix has ordered another period soap drama to series. The streaming service has announced it has ordered The Decameron, from creator and showrunner Kathleen Jordan and...
‘Kiddie Kai’ Delves Into Competitive World of Kids Karate in First Look (VIDEO)

Forget about Cobra Kai! Discovery+ is taking a deep dive into the competitive world of kids’ karate in their new series Kiddie Kai. Set to premiere Tuesday, September 6, Kiddie Kai focuses on the southeastern region of the United States, a hot spot for martial arts and known as The Blackbelt Byway. It seems like there is a dojo on nearly every corner, and these facilities are welcoming kids of all backgrounds to train and become blackbelts.
‘A Friend of the Family’: See Jake Lacy’s Chilling Robert Berchtold in Eery First Trailer (VIDEO)

When Jan Broberg was a child, she was kidnapped by close family friend Robert Berchtold not once, but twice. Her parents, Mary Ann and Bob Broberg, knew what Robert did the first time, and yet it somehow happened again. The mind-boggling true crime story is dramatized in Peacock‘s A Friend of the Family, debuting October 6 on the streaming service. Starring Jake Lacy (The White Lotus), Anna Paquin (True Blood), Colin Hanks (The Offer), Lio Tipton (Why Women Kill), Mckenna Grace (The Handmaid’s Tale), and Hendrix Yancey (Stranger Things), Peacock debuted the first A Friend of the Family teaser on Thursday, August 18.
‘Entitled’: Showtime Comedy Starring Brett Gelman From ‘Stranger Things’ Announces Cast

Showtime and Channel 4’s new comedy from the production company behind Fleabag, has announced its cast. Entitled comes from writer Matt Morgan (Mister Winner) and is directed by Tim Kirkby (The Pentaverate). Morgan and Kirkby also serve as executive producers alongside Fleabag trio Harry Williams, Jack Williams, and Sarah Hammond. Production recently started in Manchester, England, according to Deadline.
Rory Culkin to Star in ‘Black Mirror’ Season 6

The cast continues to expand for the upcoming sixth season of Netflix‘s Black Mirror, as Under the Banner of Heaven star Rory Culkin is set to join the dystopian anthology series. As reported by Deadline, Culkin has signed up to appear in an episode of Charlie Brooker‘s dark drama,...
‘Buffy the Vampire Slayer’ Reboot With Black Woman as Lead on Hold

The Buffy the Vampire Slayer reboot is “on pause.” The series, in development since 2018, was set to feature a Black woman in the leading role. But executive producer Gail Berman said that the reboot has halted development for the time being. Berman shared the news with The...
See First Look of ‘Percy Jackson & the Olympians’ Cast in Costume on Set (PHOTO)

Happy birthday to Percy Jackson, and a very happy day to the Percy Jackson fandom! To celebrate the beloved fictional character’s birthday on Thursday, August 18, Disney+ shared the first photo of the Percy Jackson and the Olympians cast on set in Canada. The photo shows the main trio, Walker Scobell, Leah Sava Jeffries, and Aryan Simhadri as Percy, Annabeth, and Grover.
Ruth Wilson & Daryl McCormack to Lead Showtime Thriller ‘The Woman In The Wall’

His Dark Materials star Ruth Wilson and Peaky Blinders actor Dylan McCormack are set to lead the new thriller series The Woman In The Wall, a collaboration between Showtime and the BBC. According to Deadline, the six-episode series revolves around Wilson’s Lorna Brady, who, as a teenager, was incarcerated in...
‘The English’: Prime Video Unveils First Look at Emily Blunt Western (PHOTOS)

Prime Video is giving viewers their first look at The English, a new limited series starring Emily Blunt and Chaske Spencer. A co-production between Amazon Studios and BBC, The English is a mythical Western drama from award-winning writer and director Hugo Blick who is known for titles like The Honourable Woman and Black Earth Rising. The English follows two people who come together in 1890 middle America in order to cross a violent landscape.
