Boston, MA

Edgar Fast Eddy Turner
3d ago

I wonder just how many politicians had time to invest into the new unaffordable public fuel resources that we all will be forced into paying for while these politicians reap huge pocket padded income from on Wall street

POLITICO

Electrification heads to Beantown

Boston buildings are going electric. Mayor Michelle Wu announced this week that her city will ban fossil fuels from new building projects and large-scale renovations — meaning heating, cooling and cooking must be electric. The move in Massachusetts' largest city marks the latest in a tight race to determine...
BOSTON, MA
WCVB

T report: 'Not just about putting more money into the MBTA'

BOSTON — The Massachusetts Taxpayers Foundation calls the situation at the MBTA a full blown crisis in a just-released report. The headline? The MBTA crisis is complicated, and fixing it will be too. On the eve of the month-long Orange Line shutdown, the Massachusetts Taxpayers Foundation is warning it...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WCVB

A beloved boulder in Fitchburg, Massachusetts has an intriguing history

NEEDHAM, Mass. — Rollstone Boulder/Fitchburg, Mass.: You’ll find the enormous stone, a 25,000 year-old glacial erratic, at one end of the city’s common. It has the distinction of being the only large, glacial erratic that has been physically moved by people to a new location. It was literally blown up in 1929 to make it possible for the city to move it. Best way to find out more? Take a “Rock Walk.” Details here: http://www.boulderartgallery.com/
FITCHBURG, MA
NECN

Gov. Baker Explains His Orange Line ‘WTF' Moment

When it comes to the MBTA, even Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker isn't immune to the occasional "WTF" moment. During an appearance on GBH News' "Boston Public Radio" Thursday, the governor was asked about a Tweet that GBH "Morning Edition" co-host Jeremy Siegel sent out Monday morning saying he had been on the Orange Line and hadn't seen any signs or heard any announcements on the public address system about Friday's 30-day shutdown.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WCVB

Leaders push for free MBTA fares across system as 'apology' to riders

A constellation of elected officials from Congress down to the local level have gained little traction so far with their calls for the MBTA to halt charging fares across the entire system when the Orange Line and part of the Green Line go offline for extended periods. With the list...
BOSTON, MA
Travel Maven

This Epic Flea Market in Massachusetts is a Must Visit

There's nothing like a day spent outdoors in the summer shopping for hidden gems and bargain hunting. From antique fairs to carnival-like atmospheres, Massachusetts is home to dozens of amazing flea markets filled with treasures you won't find anywhere else. Keep reading to learn more about one of the best and biggest flea markets in New England.
RAYNHAM, MA
abingtonnews.org

Another MBTA death in Abington; town hiring safety consultant

Safety improvements are needed along a dangerous stretch of track in North Abington, town officials say, after yet another person was killed by an MBTA commuter rail train. “It’s concerning. This is the second fatal accident in the last [4] months,” said Abington Police Chief David Del Papa.
ABINGTON, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

6 New England communities land on list of ‘hottest zip codes’ in America

BOSTON — New England is the hip place to be these days with many new homeowners flocking to the Northeast in 2022, according to a new report. Realtor’s “America’s Hottest ZIP Codes of 2022″ report revealed homebuyers are no longer targeting the best-known suburbs and are instead seeking out more affordable communities where they can buy a big home and still be within commuting distance of bigger cities.
BOSTON, MA
Alina Andras

3 Great Seafood Restaurants in Massachusetts

If you love eating seafood and you happen to live in Massachusetts then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about: three amazing seafood places in Massachusetts that you should definitely visit if you love good food. All of these restaurants are highly praised by local people and are known for serving absolutely delicious food. They are great choices for a casual meal with friends or family members but are also amazing options for when you are looking for a place to celebrate a special occasion. Are you curious about what these seafood places are? Here is the complete list. If you haven't visited any of them, make sure you do because they are truly amazing.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
#Economy#Affordable Housing#Greenhouse Gas#The Boston City Council#Commonwealth
WCVB

Unprecedented 30-day shutdown of MBTA's Orange Line begins

BOSTON — Gates are closed, doors are locked and passengers are being directed to shuttle buses instead of train platforms. The MBTA's 30-day shutdown of the Orange Line began Friday night. Officials say they can squeeze work that would have normally taken five years into the month-long work period....
BOSTON, MA
WCVB

Boston's Wayfair cutting about 870 jobs, or 5% of global workforce

BOSTON — Wayfair is cutting about 870 employees, or 5% of its global workforce, as part of a plan previously announced by the home goods company to manage operating costs and realign its investment priorities after the pandemic. The cuts include about 400 jobs in Boston, where Wayfair is...
BOSTON, MA
WCVB

How to navigate Orange Line shutdown: Tips for MBTA riders

BOSTON — The Orange Line, from the Oak Grove to Forest Hills stations, will close starting at 9 p.m. and is scheduled to last until 5 a.m. on Sept. 19. The line will be replaced by commuter line trains and shuttle buses. NewsCenter 5 Traffic Specialist Katie Thompson has...
BOSTON, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

New Hampshire home collapses following explosion

HAMPSTEAD, N.H. — A home in New Hampshire collapsed following an explosion on Friday morning, officials said. Emergency crews responding to a report of an explosion on School Street in Hampstead found a home that was completely leveled, according to the Hampstead Fire Department. New Hampshire Fire Marshal Sean...
HAMPSTEAD, NH
Boston

‘This is medical care’: Mayor Michelle Wu reacts to attacks on Boston Children’s Hospital over transgender care

The mayor said Thursday that Boston “has become a little bit of a target” for white supremacist actions and “culture wars.”. Mayor Michelle Wu on Thursday reacted to the harassment and threats being leveled at Boston Children’s Hospital, attacks which the institution says began flooding in after misinformation about its transgender health program went viral.
BOSTON, MA

