Read full article on original website
Edgar Fast Eddy Turner
3d ago
I wonder just how many politicians had time to invest into the new unaffordable public fuel resources that we all will be forced into paying for while these politicians reap huge pocket padded income from on Wall street
Reply
3
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Epic Flea Market in Massachusetts is a Must VisitTravel MavenRaynham, MA
This book valued at $14.2 million and printed in 1640 marked the beginning of Western Civilization in AmericaAnita DurairajCambridge, MA
3 Great Seafood Restaurants in MassachusettsAlina AndrasMassachusetts State
Free Admission to Marshfield Fair When You Enter the Baking & Cooking ContestDianna CarneyMarshfield, MA
Brown Tap Water in Scituate: Why It's Happening & What You Should DoDianna CarneyScituate, MA
Related
POLITICO
Electrification heads to Beantown
Boston buildings are going electric. Mayor Michelle Wu announced this week that her city will ban fossil fuels from new building projects and large-scale renovations — meaning heating, cooling and cooking must be electric. The move in Massachusetts' largest city marks the latest in a tight race to determine...
WCVB
T report: 'Not just about putting more money into the MBTA'
BOSTON — The Massachusetts Taxpayers Foundation calls the situation at the MBTA a full blown crisis in a just-released report. The headline? The MBTA crisis is complicated, and fixing it will be too. On the eve of the month-long Orange Line shutdown, the Massachusetts Taxpayers Foundation is warning it...
WCVB
A beloved boulder in Fitchburg, Massachusetts has an intriguing history
NEEDHAM, Mass. — Rollstone Boulder/Fitchburg, Mass.: You’ll find the enormous stone, a 25,000 year-old glacial erratic, at one end of the city’s common. It has the distinction of being the only large, glacial erratic that has been physically moved by people to a new location. It was literally blown up in 1929 to make it possible for the city to move it. Best way to find out more? Take a “Rock Walk.” Details here: http://www.boulderartgallery.com/
NECN
Gov. Baker Explains His Orange Line ‘WTF' Moment
When it comes to the MBTA, even Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker isn't immune to the occasional "WTF" moment. During an appearance on GBH News' "Boston Public Radio" Thursday, the governor was asked about a Tweet that GBH "Morning Edition" co-host Jeremy Siegel sent out Monday morning saying he had been on the Orange Line and hadn't seen any signs or heard any announcements on the public address system about Friday's 30-day shutdown.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WCVB
Leaders push for free MBTA fares across system as 'apology' to riders
A constellation of elected officials from Congress down to the local level have gained little traction so far with their calls for the MBTA to halt charging fares across the entire system when the Orange Line and part of the Green Line go offline for extended periods. With the list...
This Epic Flea Market in Massachusetts is a Must Visit
There's nothing like a day spent outdoors in the summer shopping for hidden gems and bargain hunting. From antique fairs to carnival-like atmospheres, Massachusetts is home to dozens of amazing flea markets filled with treasures you won't find anywhere else. Keep reading to learn more about one of the best and biggest flea markets in New England.
WCVB
Go inside Roxbury food company feeding Boston Public Schools students
BOSTON — A company started in Boston's Roxbury neighborhood in 1994 is now in charge of feeding thousands of Boston Public School children when classes start next month. Since it was founded, City Fresh Foods has grown but remained a mainstay in the neighborhood. “Our menus are a big...
WCVB
'Impactful experience' for commuters, students, Boston Mayor Michelle Wu warns ahead of Orange Line shutdown
BOSTON — Boston Mayor Michelle Wu urged residents and visitors to used the Commuter Rail and laid out alternate modes of transportation ahead of the impending shutdown of the MBTA's Orange Line, which will last for one month. The Orange Line, from the Oak Grove to Forest Hills stations,...
RELATED PEOPLE
abingtonnews.org
Another MBTA death in Abington; town hiring safety consultant
Safety improvements are needed along a dangerous stretch of track in North Abington, town officials say, after yet another person was killed by an MBTA commuter rail train. “It’s concerning. This is the second fatal accident in the last [4] months,” said Abington Police Chief David Del Papa.
Rockport, Natick, Saugus: Mass. woods are on fire, and won’t be out anytime soon, say officials
Nearly 40% of the state is experiencing "extreme drought." The Massachusetts National Guard has been brought in to help fight the Briarwood Fire, which has been burning for more than a month across a 19-acre area in Rockport, Gov. Charlie Baker announced Thursday. The Briarwood Fire is one of more...
6 New England communities land on list of ‘hottest zip codes’ in America
BOSTON — New England is the hip place to be these days with many new homeowners flocking to the Northeast in 2022, according to a new report. Realtor’s “America’s Hottest ZIP Codes of 2022″ report revealed homebuyers are no longer targeting the best-known suburbs and are instead seeking out more affordable communities where they can buy a big home and still be within commuting distance of bigger cities.
3 Great Seafood Restaurants in Massachusetts
If you love eating seafood and you happen to live in Massachusetts then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about: three amazing seafood places in Massachusetts that you should definitely visit if you love good food. All of these restaurants are highly praised by local people and are known for serving absolutely delicious food. They are great choices for a casual meal with friends or family members but are also amazing options for when you are looking for a place to celebrate a special occasion. Are you curious about what these seafood places are? Here is the complete list. If you haven't visited any of them, make sure you do because they are truly amazing.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WCVB
Unprecedented 30-day shutdown of MBTA's Orange Line begins
BOSTON — Gates are closed, doors are locked and passengers are being directed to shuttle buses instead of train platforms. The MBTA's 30-day shutdown of the Orange Line began Friday night. Officials say they can squeeze work that would have normally taken five years into the month-long work period....
WCVB
Boston's Wayfair cutting about 870 jobs, or 5% of global workforce
BOSTON — Wayfair is cutting about 870 employees, or 5% of its global workforce, as part of a plan previously announced by the home goods company to manage operating costs and realign its investment priorities after the pandemic. The cuts include about 400 jobs in Boston, where Wayfair is...
The best Labor Day destination in every New England state, according to Reader’s Digest
One is a "picture-perfect" mountain getaway. If you haven’t yet booked a Labor Day vacation, Reader’s Digest has helped narrow down your search by naming the best Labor Day getaway in every state. The most fabulous Labor Day destinations in New England, according to the publication, are in...
WCVB
National Guard activated to help fight Briarwood Fire burning in Rockport, Massachusetts
ROCKPORT, Mass. — Thirty members of the Massachusetts National Guard were activated Thursday to assist in the fight against a brush fire that has been smoldering for about a month. The ongoing Briarwood Fire in the town of Rockport has affected a 19-acre area. Gov. Charlie Baker activated the...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WCVB
How to navigate Orange Line shutdown: Tips for MBTA riders
BOSTON — The Orange Line, from the Oak Grove to Forest Hills stations, will close starting at 9 p.m. and is scheduled to last until 5 a.m. on Sept. 19. The line will be replaced by commuter line trains and shuttle buses. NewsCenter 5 Traffic Specialist Katie Thompson has...
New Hampshire home collapses following explosion
HAMPSTEAD, N.H. — A home in New Hampshire collapsed following an explosion on Friday morning, officials said. Emergency crews responding to a report of an explosion on School Street in Hampstead found a home that was completely leveled, according to the Hampstead Fire Department. New Hampshire Fire Marshal Sean...
‘This is medical care’: Mayor Michelle Wu reacts to attacks on Boston Children’s Hospital over transgender care
The mayor said Thursday that Boston “has become a little bit of a target” for white supremacist actions and “culture wars.”. Mayor Michelle Wu on Thursday reacted to the harassment and threats being leveled at Boston Children’s Hospital, attacks which the institution says began flooding in after misinformation about its transgender health program went viral.
What 3 Democrats running for lieutenant governor said about the MBTA, licenses for undocumented immigrants, and bringing back happy hour
Salem Mayor Kim Driscoll, state Sen. Eric Lesser, and state Rep. Tami Gouveia met on the debate stage Tuesday. The Democratic candidates for lieutenant governor on Tuesday offered up how they would change up the MBTA as the agency faces a safety probe from Federal regulators. Primary contenders Salem Mayor...
Comments / 8