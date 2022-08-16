ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lufkin, TX

News Talk 860 KSFA

Historic Jefferson Ave Home For Sale In Lufkin, Texas

This is one home growing up in Lufkin that you can't miss. The contrasting brick and the design on the fireplace are immediately recognizable. The home is located at 476 Jefferson Avenue in Lufkin, Texas and it at one time was owned by someone very important. Jefferson Avenue was a pretty pricy street to live on when the home was built in 1934.
KLTV

SFA reveals 4 university systems interested in affiliation

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - As one of the last remaining unaffiliated state universities in Texas, SFA Interim President Steve Westbrook says regents will begin considering an affiliation. Westbrook made the announcement in an email to alumni association members on Thursday. “Several university systems have made informal inquiries over the years...
NACOGDOCHES, TX
CBS19

East Texas Community Rallies Behind School Janitor

JACKSONVILLE, Texas — A Jacksonville community is rallying behind a Nichols Intermediate janitor who has been working there since its doors opened 21 years ago. Mr. Jones is beam of laughter wherever he goes. But you wouldn’t be able to tell that Jones is going through a hard time right now.
JACKSONVILLE, TX
KLTV

Detour announced for SH 135 in Gregg County next week

GREGG COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Texas Department Of Transportation has announced a detour for drivers on State Highway 135 in Gregg County beginning Wednesday, Aug. 24 as crews begin resurfacing operations on the roadway. The SH 135 project limits are from the traffic circle in Kilgore, south to the Rusk...
GREGG COUNTY, TX
KLTV

Roads in Lufkin reopened after high water reported

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - Barricades have been removed around a street closure in Lufkin early Friday. Heavy rain fell across the city for hours Thursday evening, leading to barricades warning of high water on Jefferson Avenue at Raguet Street, west of downtown Lufkin. By 5:45 a.m., Lufkin Police said all...
LUFKIN, TX
kjas.com

Kirbyville Elementary locked down prior to nearby warrant execution

Kirbyville CISD advised parents on Friday afternoon that Kirbyville Elementary School would be on a brief lockdown status as law enforcement officers conducted an operation nearby. KJAS News has been unable to reach anyone with either the Kirbyville Police Department or the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department, but we have learned...
KIRBYVILLE, TX
KTRE

Traffic lanes reopened on US 59 after log truck rollover

REDLAND, Texas (KLTV) - A log truck has been lifted upright and both lanes of traffic reopened north of Lufkin. On Wednesday morning, a log truck overturned on Highway 59 near Farm to Market Road 2021 in the Redland area, causing traffic delays.
LUFKIN, TX
KICKS 105

Get $50 in Delicious Food from The Spud Too in Lufkin for $25

Whenever I order from the menu at The Spud Too on Frank Street in Lufkin, I can't help but think about a scene from the movie, Forrest Gump. It's the scene, or should I say scenes, where Forrest's 'best good friend' Bubba starts naming off all the different ways you can serve shrimp.
KETK / FOX51 News

Rusk County Commissioners approves PAWSitive Change prison dog program

HENDERSON, Texas (KETK) – The Rusk County Commissioners Court announced Thursday they approved the PAWSitive prison dog program which will match at-risk dogs with inmates. The program includes “intense rehabilitation” with a mission to teach inmates how to cooperate, engage in positive team settings and become aware of the needs of others, according to officials. […]
RUSK COUNTY, TX
ktbb.com

Cherokee County bridge replacement set following delay

CHEROKEE COUNTY – After a delay caused by migrating birds, the SH 135 bridge replacement project in Cherokee County will resume on Tuesday, Sept. 6. TxDOT and contractor crews will begin placing message boards on the roadway to alert the traveling public of the upcoming road closure beginning Tuesday, Aug. 23. SH 135 will be closed to through traffic from 2.44 miles south of SH 110 in Troup to 5.12 miles north of US 69 in Jacksonville. Crews will be performing bridge replacements on the Mud Creek and the Mud Creek Relief bridges. The closure is expected to last until Spring 2023.
CHEROKEE COUNTY, TX

