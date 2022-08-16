Read full article on original website
TX Dept of Criminal Justice Hosting Mega-Hiring Event in Lufkin
The Texas Department of Criminal Justice will be hosting a Mega-Hiring Event on Saturday, August 20 at the Pitser Garrison Convention Center in Lufkin. The event will start at 9 a.m. and last throughout most of the afternoon. If you are tired of going from job to job, maybe it's...
Lufkin to have a new manufacturer that will bring 100 new jobs
LUFKIN, Texas — **EDITOR'S NOTE -- the video attached was produced on Aug. 12 and does not relate to the story. The City of Lufkin will welcome 100 news jobs into the city after the approval for a nitrile glove manufacturer to set up within city limits. In an...
Goodwill to Open New Bookstore in Nacogdoches, Texas on August 19
Goodwill Central East Texas is inviting book lovers to a grand opening this Friday morning at 8. The Goodwill Bookstore and Donation Center will be opening their doors to the public at their location at 2421 North Street in Nacogdoches. The store will be showcasing hundreds upon hundreds of books,...
Historic Jefferson Ave Home For Sale In Lufkin, Texas
This is one home growing up in Lufkin that you can't miss. The contrasting brick and the design on the fireplace are immediately recognizable. The home is located at 476 Jefferson Avenue in Lufkin, Texas and it at one time was owned by someone very important. Jefferson Avenue was a pretty pricy street to live on when the home was built in 1934.
SFA reveals 4 university systems interested in affiliation
NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - As one of the last remaining unaffiliated state universities in Texas, SFA Interim President Steve Westbrook says regents will begin considering an affiliation. Westbrook made the announcement in an email to alumni association members on Thursday. “Several university systems have made informal inquiries over the years...
East Texas Community Rallies Behind School Janitor
JACKSONVILLE, Texas — A Jacksonville community is rallying behind a Nichols Intermediate janitor who has been working there since its doors opened 21 years ago. Mr. Jones is beam of laughter wherever he goes. But you wouldn’t be able to tell that Jones is going through a hard time right now.
Fake Facebook Post Warning Of Active Serial Killer Spreading In Lufkin, Texas
Don't believe anything you read online, and only half of what you see. That's basically the advice from the Lufkin Police Department. They recently made a post on Facebook to make it very clear that there is not a serial killer in the area. That's the same social media platform where the rumor had been spreading.
Controversial Decision On The Horizon For SFA – Will They Become Part Of A University System?
A letter from the Interim President of Stephen F. Austin State University, Dr. Steve Westbook, was sent to SFA Alumni yesterday. The contents below have started a conversation about the possibility of becoming a part of a university system in Texas. SFA along with Texas Southern University are the only...
Detour announced for SH 135 in Gregg County next week
GREGG COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Texas Department Of Transportation has announced a detour for drivers on State Highway 135 in Gregg County beginning Wednesday, Aug. 24 as crews begin resurfacing operations on the roadway. The SH 135 project limits are from the traffic circle in Kilgore, south to the Rusk...
Roads in Lufkin reopened after high water reported
LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - Barricades have been removed around a street closure in Lufkin early Friday. Heavy rain fell across the city for hours Thursday evening, leading to barricades warning of high water on Jefferson Avenue at Raguet Street, west of downtown Lufkin. By 5:45 a.m., Lufkin Police said all...
$1,000 reward for info on 10 hay bales stolen in Crockett
CROCKETT, Texas (KETK) – The Crockett Police Department said they are looking for information on a recent hay theft in Houston County. A Crockett resident said a total of 10 bales of hay were stolen from his hay barn, located eight miles off loop 304 on 21 W and CR 3060 near Mount Moriah church, […]
East Texas Republican James White resigns from Texas House early to take leadership job at Texas Funeral Services Commission
AUSTIN, Texas (The Texas Tribune) - State Rep. James White, a conservative Republican who represented his East Texas district for 11 years, has resigned his seat in the Texas House to take a job as executive director of the Texas Funeral Services Commission. White, a Black Republican who first won...
Kirbyville Elementary locked down prior to nearby warrant execution
Kirbyville CISD advised parents on Friday afternoon that Kirbyville Elementary School would be on a brief lockdown status as law enforcement officers conducted an operation nearby. KJAS News has been unable to reach anyone with either the Kirbyville Police Department or the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department, but we have learned...
Traffic lanes reopened on US 59 after log truck rollover
REDLAND, Texas (KLTV) - A log truck has been lifted upright and both lanes of traffic reopened north of Lufkin. On Wednesday morning, a log truck overturned on Highway 59 near Farm to Market Road 2021 in the Redland area, causing traffic delays.
Roof blown off Maydelle VFD during Wednesday storms in Cherokee County
MAYDELLE, Texas (KETK) – Wednesday storms in Cherokee County wreaked havoc on the small town of Maydelle. Maydelle Volunteer Fire Department is currently without a roof. According to a Shelly Knott, a witness, the roof was suspended in a tree for about five minutes due to extreme winds then fell into the road.
TRAFFIC ALERT: High water reported in Lufkin on Jefferson Avenue
LUFKIN, Texas (KETK) — As heavy rain moves through deep East Texas, Lufkin police are warning the public that there is high water on Jefferson Avenue at Raguet Street. Drivers are advised to avoid the area if possible. Officials say they expect areas of flooding as rainfall continues through midnight.
Get $50 in Delicious Food from The Spud Too in Lufkin for $25
Whenever I order from the menu at The Spud Too on Frank Street in Lufkin, I can't help but think about a scene from the movie, Forrest Gump. It's the scene, or should I say scenes, where Forrest's 'best good friend' Bubba starts naming off all the different ways you can serve shrimp.
Rusk County Commissioners approves PAWSitive Change prison dog program
HENDERSON, Texas (KETK) – The Rusk County Commissioners Court announced Thursday they approved the PAWSitive prison dog program which will match at-risk dogs with inmates. The program includes “intense rehabilitation” with a mission to teach inmates how to cooperate, engage in positive team settings and become aware of the needs of others, according to officials. […]
2 $25,000 winning Texas Lottery tickets sold in West & East Texas
The sun rises in the east and sets in the west and it seems that from a recent drawing anyway, Texas Lottery wins rose in the east and set in the west.
Cherokee County bridge replacement set following delay
CHEROKEE COUNTY – After a delay caused by migrating birds, the SH 135 bridge replacement project in Cherokee County will resume on Tuesday, Sept. 6. TxDOT and contractor crews will begin placing message boards on the roadway to alert the traveling public of the upcoming road closure beginning Tuesday, Aug. 23. SH 135 will be closed to through traffic from 2.44 miles south of SH 110 in Troup to 5.12 miles north of US 69 in Jacksonville. Crews will be performing bridge replacements on the Mud Creek and the Mud Creek Relief bridges. The closure is expected to last until Spring 2023.
