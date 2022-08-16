Read full article on original website
Related
Brittney Griner's Ex-Wife Made Opinion On Situation Very Clear
Brittney Griner remains in custody in Russia, as the WNBA star was sentenced to nine years in prison for drug smuggling. While the Griner situation has sparked debate back in the United States, the WNBA star's ex-wife has made her opinion on the situation extremely clear. Glory Johnson, the WNBA...
Magic Johnson Reacts To Longtime NBA Star's Tragic Loss
Grant Hill's family suffered a terrible loss earlier this week. Hill, the legendary NBA star, lost his mother to Glioblastoma, which is a form of cancer that affects a person's brain and spinal cord. Janet Hill was married to former Dallas Cowboys star Calvin Hill, Grant's father. NBA legend Magic...
hotnewhiphop.com
Jalen Rose Destroys Skip Bayless Following Bronny James Jr. Debacle
Skip Bayless found himself as the villain on Twitter yesterday as he offered up some criticism for Bronny James Jr. As many of you already know by now, Bronny was playing basketball in France with a club team from California. Bronny was sensational throughout the match and he was able to come through with an impressive dunk that had all of Twitter talking.
Photos: Meet The Private Girlfriend Of NFL Star Ezekiel Elliott
Dallas Cowboys star running back Ezekiel Elliott likes to keep his personal life pretty private, though the former Ohio State standout reportedly has a longterm girlfriend. According to reports, Elliott has been dating Halle Woodard. Elliott and Woodard have been dating since at least last season, when reports first surfaced...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Warriors' Draymond Green, Hazel Renee celebrate wedding weekend
The Warriors are enjoying the wedding weekend of the season with the nuptials of Draymond Green and Hazel Renee.
Yardbarker
Stephon Marbury: "A New York City Point Guard Will Give Up His Girl And His Chain Before He Gives Up His Dribble."
Stephon Marbury is a player that often gets forgotten when the guards of the 90s and 2000s are discussed, but Starbury was a proper baller in his time. He was selected to the All-Star team multiple times and was also a selection to the All-NBA Third Team on two occasions as well. Marbury's best seasons statistically came with the New Jersey Nets, but his most high-profile move was to the New York Knicks.
7-Year-Old Black Girl Makes History as the Fastest Kid in the Nation, Breaks Junior Olympics Record
Dakota White, a seven-year-old African American girl from Dallas, Texas, is making history as the fastest kid in the nation. She recently set a new national record for the Junior Olympics. Earlier this month, Dakota and her teammates with Xpress Track Club in Fort Worth set a new record in...
Latest Kyrie Irving News Deals Massive Blow To Lakers
The Los Angeles Lakers have been trying hard this NBA offseason to upgrade their roster. They did what they could in free agency, armed with only the mid-level exception and veteran’s minimum deals. Unlike the last offseason, when they targeted older veterans, they signed younger, defensive-minded players to fill...
RELATED PEOPLE
CBS Sports
Shaquille O'Neal says Warriors' Stephen Curry is 'by far' the best player in the world: 'I love that kid'
Four-time NBA champion. Eight-time All-NBA. Two-time scoring champ. Two-time NBA MVP, including the only unanimous selection in league history. All-time leader in 3-pointers made. For any other player, this resumé alone would merit significant consideration as the greatest to ever play basketball. But for whatever reason, fans, analysts --...
hotnewhiphop.com
Michael Irvin Attempts To Stop Bar Brawl In Texas: Watch
Michael Irvin is a busy man as he flies between destinations in order to tend to all of his various engagements. For instance, Irvin works for both ESPN and the NFL Network. Sometimes, he can be found on First Take next to Stephen A. Smith while other times, he is simply doing NFL analysis on the league's own network. This leads to a lot of travel, and earlier this week, Irving found himself going between New York and Texas.
TMZ.com
LeBron James Signs 2-Year, $97.1 Mil. Deal W/ Lakers, Paves Way To Team Up W/ Bronny
LeBron and Bronny James are one step closer to being teammates in the NBA -- the King just inked a 2-year, $97.1 million deal to stay with the Lakers through the 2023-24 season ... which will make him a free agent when his son becomes eligible for the draft. The...
golfmagic.com
Controversial ESPN anchor goes on Tiger Woods rant about LIV Golf
It's no surprise ESPN host Stephen A. Smith is divisive, judging by these remarks he made about Tiger Woods. Woods flew into Delaware earlier in the week and got behind the wheel of a rented Nissan with Rickie Fowler. Together they attended a private meeting where the elite PGA Tour...
NFL・
IN THIS ARTICLE
Longtime NBA Star Releases Statement On Mother's Death
On Tuesday, seven-time NBA All-Star Grant Hill revealed that his mother, Janet Hill, passed away this past weekend. She was 74 years old. Hill said his mother died of Glioblastoma, an aggressive brain cancer she was diagnosed with over a year ago. "Over a year ago my mother was diagnosed...
Los Angeles Lakers legend proclaims Stephen Curry is the ‘best player in the world’
Los Angeles Lakers great Shaquille O’Neal believes it doesn’t matter how much teams in the Western Conference improved this summer,
Dodgers News: Clayton Kershaw Leaves Team, Heads Home to Texas
As the Dodgers complete a central states turn around, they do so without their ace around. Left-hander Clayton Kershaw, who’s on the injured list with a back issue, took the opportunity to leave the team and head home to Texas to spend time with his family while continuing his rehab.
Lakers' Russell Westbrook to Return to Oklahoma City in Early March
Former Thunder Russell Westbrook will make another return to OKC in the upcoming season.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
LeBron James, Dwyane Wade Producing Documentary for Netflix
The two NBA stars played on the gold medal winning team at the Beijing Olympics that year.
NBC Sports
Notes from 2022 NBA schedule release: LeBron chasing Kareem, ‘baseball’ series
The full NBA schedule dropped on Wednesday, all 1,230 games. It’s a lot of information. Outside of the games you don’t want to miss, there’s a lot of ground to cover. So here are some news and notes from around the NBA about the schedule release. •...
LeBron James and Dwyane Wade executive produce new Netflix movie 'The Redeem Team' coming this fall
LeBron James and Dwyane Wade were both members of the 2008 U.S. Olympic Men's Basketball team, and now they are teaming up again to give viewers an inside look into the team that was coined "The Redeem Team." The new Netflix movie "The Redeem Team" is the streaming services first...
Kareem will start podcast where he will interview former teammates
Although the HBO series “Winning Time,” a fictionalized account of the dynastic Los Angeles Lakers of the 1980s, has been a hit in terms of ratings, it has been criticized by many for its historical inaccuracies. Some even feel it has made some members of those Lakers, such...
Comments / 0