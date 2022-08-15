SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — Urawa Reds advanced to the quarterfinals of the Asian Champions League after the Japanese team routed Malaysia’s Johor Darul Tazim 5-0 on Friday. Alexander Scholz put the Reds ahead from the penalty spot after just eight minutes and the two-time champion looked comfortable in front of its home fans at Saitama Stadium. David Moberg Karlsson scored twice before the break and Kasper Junker added two more late in the game to complete the victory in the one-legged encounter.

