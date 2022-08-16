PLAINVIEW, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - The City of Plainview’s Police Department Lieutenant Gabriel Carrillo was presented with the Department’s Lifesaving Award. Last May, Lieutenant Gabriel Carrillo was on patrol near the Business Park when he noticed green vehicle lights in an open field north of Western Equipment. As Lt. Carrillo approached, he noticed a debris of vehicle parts leading to a motorcycle laying on its side and located a disoriented and injured adult male approximately twenty-five yards from the crash scene. Lt. Carrillo contacted Emergency Medical Services and the patient was transferred from Plainview, to a trauma center, by Aerocare medical helicopter.

PLAINVIEW, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO