Read full article on original website
Related
KCBD
Irreverent Warriors to host therapeutic hiking event for veterans
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Irreverent Warriors is hosting its Silkies Hikes event on Saturday, Aug 20. The hike will begin at 2002 Broadway at the Miguel’s restaurant at 7:30 a.m. The event will last until 6:30 p.m. As this is a therapeutic event, the hike should be four...
KCBD
Lubbock dogs, owners celebrate opening of McAlister Dog Park
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The McAlister Dog Park on 50th Street and Marsha Sharp Freeway officially opened on Friday, giving dog owners a new place to socialize their pets in West Lubbock. “It’s going to allow our pets and our citizens to live happier, healthier lives,” District 5 Councilwoman Dr....
KCBD
City of Lubbock completes repairs on water main breaks
On Thursday, August 18, the City of Lubbock Water Department increased water pressure in west Lubbock, so crews could install necessary equipment at the South Milwaukee water tower. The increased pressure inadvertently caused water main breaks at:. 42nd Street and Nashville. 29th Street and Slide. 4th Street and Indiana. 34th...
KCBD
LCU to host back-to-school worship service
LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) - Lubbock Christian University is hosting a back-to-school worship night this Sunday, Aug 21, at 6 p.m. The service will be hosted at the McDonald Moody Auditorium on the LCU campus. This worship event will kick off the new school year with classes beginning following day for the university.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KCBD
Sponsorships, team registration open for inaugural CASA Classic Golf Tournament
LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - CASA of the South Plains is hosting its Inaugural CASA Classic Golf Tournament to benefit local children in foster care. The entire community is invited to participate in the October 10 event at the Texas Tech Rawls Course. One hundred percent of the proceeds from...
KCBD
Plainview Police Lt. Gabriel Carillo presented with Lifesaving Award
PLAINVIEW, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - The City of Plainview’s Police Department Lieutenant Gabriel Carrillo was presented with the Department’s Lifesaving Award. Last May, Lieutenant Gabriel Carrillo was on patrol near the Business Park when he noticed green vehicle lights in an open field north of Western Equipment. As Lt. Carrillo approached, he noticed a debris of vehicle parts leading to a motorcycle laying on its side and located a disoriented and injured adult male approximately twenty-five yards from the crash scene. Lt. Carrillo contacted Emergency Medical Services and the patient was transferred from Plainview, to a trauma center, by Aerocare medical helicopter.
KCBD
Emergency responders on scene of double rollover on Slaton Hwy.
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Emergency responders were called to a double vehicle rollover on Hwy. 84, between Lubbock and Slaton. The crash happened just after 1:30 p.m. in the westbound lanes near FM 835. According to Troopers with the Texas Department of Public Safety, the driver on FM 385 failed...
KCBD
Lubbock family champions ‘Reese’s Law,’ placing more safety measures on button battery products
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The story of Lubbock 18-month-old Reese Hamsmith sparked a national conversation, and now her name is engraved in legislation. President Biden signed Reese’s Law on Tuesday night, honoring Hamsmith, who died in 2020 after swallowing a button battery that slipped out of a remote control. Reese’s mother, Trista, began the effort, which can now protect millions of children.
RELATED PEOPLE
KCBD
United Family to host in-store hiring events at all locations
LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - From Friday, August 19 to Saturday, August 20, United Supermarkets, Market Streets and Amigos across Texas will begin in-store hiring events to bring on new team members. These events will be from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. each day. Prospective team members can text “UNITEDJOBS...
KCBD
City council approves $200M street bond for Lubbock residents
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Lubbock City Council approved to put a $200 million road improvement bond proposal to Lubbock voters in November. The $200 million would address various streets across the city. The plan is expected to cost the average home owner an extra $12 to $15 a year.
KCBD
United Supermarkets partners with Mrs Baird’s to kickoff 11th annual Teachers on the Rise program
LUBBOCK, Texas — For the 11th year, United Supermarkets and Mrs Baird’s will join forces to celebrate the beginning of the Teachers on the Rise program — an effort by the two companies to recognize local teachers nominated for their work by their students. Over the past...
KCBD
Wolffarth Elementary receives almost perfect accountability rating from TEA
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Wednesday was the first day back for many schools across the South Plains, including Wolffarth Elementary. Wolffarth Elementary received an almost perfect Accountability Rating from the Texas Education Agency (TAE). It scored a 98, the highest score out of all the Lubbock elementary schools. This high...
IN THIS ARTICLE
KCBD
Texas Tech cruises past Troy to open 2022 campaign
LUBBOCK, Texas – Powered by a pair of assists from Preseason All-Big 12 selection Macy Blackburn, Texas Tech kicked off the 2022 campaign with a 2-0 win over Troy Thursday at the John Walker Soccer Complex. The Red Raider (1-0-0) defense held Troy (0-1-0) to just a pair of...
KCBD
Water main break closes area near 34th and Orlando Ave.
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - City of Lubbock crews are on the scene of a water main break on Orlando Avenue, between 34th and 35th Streets. This area will be closed until the water main and street are repaired. There is no estimate when the repairs will be completed. This is...
KCBD
Pigskin Preview: Lamesa Golden Tornadoes
LAMESA, Texas (KCBD) - The Lamesa Golden Tornadoes missed out on the pigskin playoffs last year, so Joseph Hood’s team is hungry to get to the postseason. With a big Senior class, the team is working hard. There is construction upgrading the athletic facilities, including the home stands. Plenty...
KCBD
Lubbock Fire Marshal identifies suspect in Schlotzsky’s arson
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Lubbock Fire Marshal’s Office has identified a suspect in a burglary and arson incident that destroyed the Schlotzsky’s location at 3715 19th Street back on Aug. 2. Fire officials say 19-year-old Blair Warner is suspected of burglarizing the business and setting it on...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KCBD
Two injured in crash near 50th and Gary
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Emergency crews are on scene of three-vehicle wreck in Central Lubbock. Police responded to the crash near 50th and Gary. Police say two people were moderately injured. The crash happened just after 8:30 a.m. Thursday. Avoid the area as first responders work the scene. Expect traffic...
KCBD
Three vehicle crash on 130th and Slide
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Police are responding to a three-vehicle crash at 130th and Slide Road. A gray SUV was rolled onto its side after colliding with a gray Dodge Charger and a Chrysler 300 sustained damage and came to a stop facing north in the southbound lane. Moderate injuries were reported, it is unknown if anyone has been transported to the hospital.
KCBD
Carlos Rodriquez sentenced to life in prison for Zoe Campos murder
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) -LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A jury has sentenced 29-year-old Carlos Rodriquez to life in prison. He pleaded guilty to the 2013 murder of 18-year-old Zoe Campos at the start of the trial on Aug 15. The jury deliberated for 14 minutes to determine his sentence. ”We are...
KCBD
Puppies thrown in dumpsters saved by The Good Dog Gang rescue
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Good Dog Gang is run by two Lubbock sisters. Heather and Sarah Rothwell started this rescue about a year ago. Sarah is the Director of Animal Welfare for The Good Dog Gang and she said they started it by accident. “It was just supposed to...
Comments / 0