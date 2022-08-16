Read full article on original website
nbcboston.com
Lowell Man Arrested After Allegedly Hitting Woman With Vehicle, Dragging Her
A man accused of hitting a pedestrian with a vehicle and dragging her in Lowell, Massachusetts, has been arrested. Police responded Thursday to a report that a woman may have been run over on Pawtucket Boulevard. The victim was found with serious injuries, being taken to a nearby hospital before being airlifted to one in the Boston area.
liveboston617.org
Suspect in Custody After BPD Officers Respond to Attempted Rape by Armed Suspect in Dorchester
The information and images contained in this article may be delayed due to the FOIA and public records guidelines which allow departments and government agencies to take up-to multiple months to fulfill requests such as providing booking photos or documents. The inculded reports have been redacted by both BPD as well as Live Boston Staff for reasons of investigatory purpose as well as officer safety.
liveboston617.org
Armed Robbery Ends with Gun Arrest in Dorchester Overnight
At about 01:40 hours, on Thursday, August 18, 2022, officers assigned to District B-3 (Mattapan), responded to the area of Callender Street and Lyford Street in Dorchester for a report of an armed robbery in progress. The suspect, later identified as Voicy Sanders, 27, of Boston, produced a firearm and...
Police: Framingham Woman Arrested on Multiple Motor Vehicle Violations
FRAMINGHAM – Police arrested a Framingham woman at 7 a.m. yesterday, August 17 on multiple motor vehicle charges. Police pulled over a vehicle driven by Patricia Lounsbury-Krotki, 54 of 89 Bethany Road in Framingham at 7;33 a.m. on Clinton Street. “Plates came back stolen out of Avon, and were...
Police seek to suspend license of motorist who drove SUV inside South Shore Plaza
BRAINTREE, Mass. — In a sight you certainly don’t see every day, a car drove inside the South Shore Plaza on Thursday morning, leaving customers scratching their heads. Officers responding to the busy mall for a report of vehicle that had driven inside the building around 11:45 a.m. found a white Lincoln MKX stopped on the second floor, according to the Braintree Police Department.
newbedfordguide.com
Woman wanted by New Bedford Police arrested after found squatting in Framingham home
At approximately 9:10am Wednesday morning, Framingham Police Department responded to a call about a “group living in a vacant home” at 153 Irving Street, in Framingham. Upon arrival, police discovered a couple living inside and a background check showed the woman, 24-year-old Kaitlin R. Ciccarone, with no known address, was wanted on a warrant from the New Bedford Police and two from the Seekonk Police. Ciccarone was subsequently arrested.
whdh.com
Two victims wounded after early morning shooting in Lawrence
LAWRENCE, MASS. (WHDH) - Police in Lawrence have been investigating a shooting Friday morning that left at least two people wounded. Officials said the two victims suffered non-life threatening injuries after being shot in the area of Manchester and May Street. According to Lawrence PD, the victims were treated at...
whdh.com
State, local police investigating ‘firearm homicide’ in Quincy
QUINCY, MASS. (WHDH) - Police in Quincy are investigating an overnight shooting death after a victim was found in an apartment building stairwell. The victim, according to the Norfolk District Attorney’s office and Quincy Police, was located after officers were called to Crown Drive around 12:40 a.m. The male...
WMUR.com
Manchester police arrest man three hours after trying to serve arrest warrant
MANCHESTER, N.H. — A suspect is now in custody three hours after Manchester police tried to serve a search warrant. SWAT officers and crisis negotiators were called to the area of Maple and Merrimack streets Wednesday night after a man refused to turn himself in. He surrendered and police...
whdh.com
WATCH: Car drives onto second floor of Braintree’s South Shore Plaza
BRAINTREE, MASS. (WHDH) - Video sent into 7NEWS shows a car driving on the second floor of Braintree’s South Shore Plaza. According to Braintree Police, the Lincoln MKX drove through the mall at approximately 11:45 a.m. and traveled 60 yards down the pedestrian walkway driving in from the parking lot.
wgan.com
Identities of victims in deadly Berwick crash released
Police have released the names of the people who died in a crash Sunday afternoon in Berwick. The Berwick Police Dept. says the wreck claimed the lives of Samuel Flick, 20, of Casco, and Genna Guffey, 18, also of Casco. Flick was driving a 1999 Volvo S70 south on Route...
'Confused' driver ends up parking SUV inside South Shore Plaza
BRAINTREE – Police said a "confused" driver ended up on the upper level of South Shore Plaza in Braintree Thursday. The Braintree Fire Department said an elderly woman was disoriented behind the wheel. The mall's automatic doors opened as her car approached, so she drove in "very slowly, took a left and parked it in front of a retail store."Police said the woman made it about 60 yards inside the mall. When officers arrived, she had already come to a stop on her own and was talking to bystanders.The woman met with a mental health clinician and was taken to an...
Former Mass. state trooper indicted in connection with fatal crash
A former Massachusetts State Police trooper has been indicted on a charge of motor vehicle homicide while operating under the influence of alcohol in connection with a crash that took the life of a motorcycle operator, prosecutors said Thursday.
NH Police searching for “very dangerous” man in connection with a violent assault in Manchester
MANCHESTER, N.H. — New Hampshire Police are actively searching for a “very dangerous” man in connection with a violent assault that occurred Thursday morning in Manchester. Manchester police said 26-year-old Drew Fortier is wanted for first-degree assault after a violent incident that happened overnight in the city’s...
Former Massachusetts State Police trooper Kristopher Carr indicted
BOSTON – A former Massachusetts State Police trooper has been indicted in Superior Court on motor vehicle homicide charges.Prosecutors said in October 2021, Kristopher Carr was allegedly under the influence and driving south on Interstate 93 in Boston when he hit the median.Carr crashed and his SUV ended up blocking the two left lanes of the road.A motorcycle then crashed into Carr's SUV, killing 51-year-old Christopher Zike.Carr had graduated from Massachusetts State Police Academy just one week before the crash.The Monson resident was already facing charges of operating under the influence and negligent operation of a motor vehicle prior to his Thursday indictment.
fallriverreporter.com
Massachusetts State Police investigating incident where woman dies after bridge jump
Officials are investigating after a woman was found dead after jumping from a bridge in Massachusetts. According to Dave Procopio of Massachusetts State Police, State Police, Cambridge Police and Fire, and Boston Police responded to the Charles River at approximately 8:30 p.m. last night after witnesses reported seeing a female diving into the water and not re-surfacing. After nearly three hours of searching for the woman, the Cambridge Fire Department’s Marine Unit located and recovered her body at 11:12 p.m..
ABC6.com
Woman sentenced up to 15 years in prison for Attleboro stabbing
ATTLEBORO, Mass. (WLNE) — The Bristol County District Attorney’s Office said Thursday that a Weymouth woman faces up to 15 years in prison after pleading guilty to manslaughter in a fatal stabbing in Attleboro. A spokesman for the Bristol County District Attorney’s Office said that 22-year-old Kayla Cantu...
32-year-old woman found dead after diving into Charles River at John W. Weeks Bridge on Wednesday night, police say
The body of a 32-year-old woman was recovered from the Charles River on Wednesday night, the Massachusetts State Police Department said. On Wednesday night at approximately 8:30 p.m., state police, Cambridge police and the Boston fire and police departments responded to a report of a woman diving into the Charles River and not re-surfacing. After nearly three hours of searching for the woman, police said the Cambridge Fire Department’s Marine Unit located and recovered her body at 11:12 p.m.
New Hampshire home collapses following explosion
HAMPSTEAD, N.H. — A home in New Hampshire collapsed following an explosion on Friday morning, officials said. Emergency crews responding to a report of an explosion on School Street in Hampstead found a home that was completely leveled, according to the Hampstead Fire Department. New Hampshire Fire Marshal Sean...
whdh.com
Crews working to put out fires burning in Breakheart Reservation
SAUGUS, MASS. (WHDH) - Multiple fires have been burning through parts of Breakheart Reservation in Saugus Thursday afternoon. The area was already closed to the pubic, due to fires burning over the past few days. The reservation will remain closed through Saturday, according to the Massachusetts Department of Conservation and...
