Cesc Fabregas heaps praise on Liverpool's Trent Alexander-Arnold and compares his playmaking to Barcelona legend Dani Alves after the England star shines in the Reds 1-1 draw with Crystal Palace

Cesc Fabregas lauded Trent Alexander-Arnold's playmaking for Liverpool against Crystal Palace on Monday, comparing the right-back's passing skill to that of Barcelona legend Dani Alves.

The England full-back put in an impressive display as the Reds fought back with ten men to draw 1-1 at Anfield, after new star Darwin Nunez was sent off for headbutting Eagles defender Joachim Andersen.

During the match, former Arsenal, Chelsea and Barcelona playmaker Fabregas took to social media to heap praise on the 23-year-old, after being blown away by his passing range.

In reference to Alexander-Arnold, the ex-Spain international wrote on Twitter: 'Haven’t seen a full back with this range of passing since Dani Alves.'

The Liverpool star pestered Palace in the first-half and set up a handful of big chances, at one stage delivering a pinpoint pass on to the head of Mohamed Salah, who could only nod the ball directly into the hands of Vicente Guaita.

Following Nunez's brainless red card, Jurgen Klopp brought on Joe Gomez and gifted Alexander-Arnold the licence to roam forward into the midfield, where he continued to cause problems for Palace.

UNAM Pumas veteran Dani Alves produced 105 assists during his two spells with Barcelona

Fabregas and Alves spent three years together at the Nou Camp between 2011 and 2014, at a time in which the Brazilian was considered on of the best right-backs in the world.

The 39-year-old, who left the Catalan club to join Mexican side UNAM Pumas earlier this summer, notched 105 assists for Barcelona in 407 appearances, regularly combining with Argentina superstar Lionel Messi on the right flank.

Meanwhile, Alexander-Arnold has already racked up 62 assists in 229 appearances at Liverpool.