NFL

BBC

Tanguy Ndombele: Tottenham midfielder joins Napoli on loan

Tottenham midfielder Tanguy Ndombele has joined Napoli on loan for the rest of the season, with the option to make the move permanent. The Frenchman scored 10 goals in 91 appearances for Spurs after joining the club from Lyon in July 2019 for a then-club record 60m euros (£53.8m).
FOX Sports

Bayern and Dortmund already setting the pace in Bundesliga

BERLIN (AP) — Bayern Munich has made such an impressive start to the season that few if any expect Borussia Dortmund or any other challenger to be able to keep up. The two rivals are the only teams remaining with 100% records after two games of the Bundesliga, where they already occupy the places they had at the end of last season – first and second.
SB Nation

The Japhet Tanganga to AC Milan rumors are back

Cast your mind back, dear reader, several years ago when it looked like Japhet Tanganga was very close to moving to AC Milan on loan. ...Wait, was that just a couple weeks ago? This window, man. Wow. Anyway, that fell apart, but now it seems like it might be a...
ESPN

Lyon hammer Troyes 4-1 thanks to second-half onslaught

Mateus Tete scored a double as Olympique Lyonnais rallied in the second half to ease past Troyes 4-1 and win their second game of the new Ligue 1 season. Alexandre Lacazette had Lyon in an early lead but visitors Troyes were level by half-time after Florian Tardieu equalised from the penalty spot in the 39th minute.
BBC

'Clear to see why Everton are interested in Brereton Diaz'

Blackburn striker Ben Brereton Diaz has been likened to a young Alan Shearer and it is clear to see why Everton manager Frank Lampard wants to sign him, says Daily Telegraph journalist Luke Edwards. "Everton are obviously looking for a new striker," Edwards told the BBC's Transfer Gossip Daily Podcast....
NBC Sports

Jim Ratcliffe wants to buy Manchester United

Renewed calls for the Glazer family to sell Manchester Unity can be heard loud and clear these days following a disastrous start to the 2022-23 Premier League season, with one billionaire — chemical engineer and businessman Jim Ratcliffe — confirming his desire to buy the club on Wednesday.
BBC

Chelsea interest showed Ratcliffe's intent

What Jim Ratcliffe is doing is almost picking at an open wound. Manchester United fans are clearly furious about the start of the season and they don't like the Glazer family anyway. There are protests planned for Monday's game against Liverpool. That is what Ratcliffe is pushing at here: to...
