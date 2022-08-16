Read full article on original website
CBS Sports
Chelsea's Cesare Casadei transfer: Why the Blues spent big on an Inter Milan teen with no senior experience
On Friday Chelsea officially signed Cesare Casadei from Inter Milan. The London club agreed to a fee with Inter Milan for the Italian young talent for €15 million plus another €5 million of add-ons. It's a relatively modes sum, but then again, Casadei is a 19-year-old midfielder who hasn't played a single minute of senior level football yet.
NFL・
BBC
Tanguy Ndombele: Tottenham midfielder joins Napoli on loan
Tottenham midfielder Tanguy Ndombele has joined Napoli on loan for the rest of the season, with the option to make the move permanent. The Frenchman scored 10 goals in 91 appearances for Spurs after joining the club from Lyon in July 2019 for a then-club record 60m euros (£53.8m).
FOX Sports
Bayern and Dortmund already setting the pace in Bundesliga
BERLIN (AP) — Bayern Munich has made such an impressive start to the season that few if any expect Borussia Dortmund or any other challenger to be able to keep up. The two rivals are the only teams remaining with 100% records after two games of the Bundesliga, where they already occupy the places they had at the end of last season – first and second.
SB Nation
The Japhet Tanganga to AC Milan rumors are back
Cast your mind back, dear reader, several years ago when it looked like Japhet Tanganga was very close to moving to AC Milan on loan. ...Wait, was that just a couple weeks ago? This window, man. Wow. Anyway, that fell apart, but now it seems like it might be a...
BBC
Callum Hudson-Odoi: Chelsea winger set to leave on loan in search of regular football
Chelsea winger Callum Hudson-Odoi is close to a loan move as he seeks more game time. The England international has been linked with Borussia Dortmund, Newcastle and Southampton. But other offers are being considered by Hudson-Odoi, who made 15 Premier League appearances last season and has not featured in this...
ESPN
Lyon hammer Troyes 4-1 thanks to second-half onslaught
Mateus Tete scored a double as Olympique Lyonnais rallied in the second half to ease past Troyes 4-1 and win their second game of the new Ligue 1 season. Alexandre Lacazette had Lyon in an early lead but visitors Troyes were level by half-time after Florian Tardieu equalised from the penalty spot in the 39th minute.
MLS・
BBC
'Clear to see why Everton are interested in Brereton Diaz'
Blackburn striker Ben Brereton Diaz has been likened to a young Alan Shearer and it is clear to see why Everton manager Frank Lampard wants to sign him, says Daily Telegraph journalist Luke Edwards. "Everton are obviously looking for a new striker," Edwards told the BBC's Transfer Gossip Daily Podcast....
NBC Sports
Jim Ratcliffe wants to buy Manchester United
Renewed calls for the Glazer family to sell Manchester Unity can be heard loud and clear these days following a disastrous start to the 2022-23 Premier League season, with one billionaire — chemical engineer and businessman Jim Ratcliffe — confirming his desire to buy the club on Wednesday.
BBC
John Toshack: Former Real Madrid, Swansea and Wales boss 'on the mend', says son Cameron
Former Wales manager John Toshack is "on the mend" after being seriously ill with Covid-19 and pneumonia earlier this year. The 73-year-old was hospitalised in Spain in February but came out of intensive care in March. Toshack's son Cameron, Leeds United's assistant head coach, says his father's health is improving.
BBC
Chelsea interest showed Ratcliffe's intent
What Jim Ratcliffe is doing is almost picking at an open wound. Manchester United fans are clearly furious about the start of the season and they don't like the Glazer family anyway. There are protests planned for Monday's game against Liverpool. That is what Ratcliffe is pushing at here: to...
