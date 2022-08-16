New Raspberry Rally Girl Scout Cookie in Arizona

Girl Scouts–Arizona Cactus-Pine Council (GSACPC) announced it will offer the new Raspberry Rally cookie, a thin, crispy cookie infused with raspberry flavor and dipped in chocolate, during its 2023 cookie season, which will take place Jan. 16–Feb. 26, 2023.

Raspberry Rally will not take the place of any other Girl Scout Cookie favorites across central and Northern Arizona, according to a press release. It will serve as an enhancement to the girl-led entrepreneurial program. The new cookie will be the first in the Girl Scout Cookie lineup to be exclusively offered for online direct shipment only, enhancing girls’ e-commerce sales and entrepreneurial skills.

“The Girl Scout Cookie Program is all about teaching entrepreneurship,” Christina Spicer, co-CEO of GSACPC, said in the release. “When searching for new opportunities for girls, Girl Scouts of the United States considered simplicity, new skills and building overall excitement for everyone. Having an online-exclusive cookie enables Girl Scouts to learn entrepreneurship through their own online businesses by building relevant omni-channel selling skills, pitching to customers online and providing convenience to purchasers.”

Through the Digital Cookie platform, which GSACPC has utilized since 2016 in addition to traditional booths, girls build a custom website so they can invite friends and family to purchase cookies, with the option of having cookies delivered in-person or shipped directly to their home.

Girls can also use the Digital Cookie Mobile App to accept credit card payments on-the-go from customers. Digital Cookie also introduces lessons about online marketing, application use and eCommerce to Girl Scouts, through building their own cookie website and managing their virtual sales.

All proceeds raised from both in-person and online cookie orders will directly benefit GSACPC and its troops.

“The Girl Scout Cookie is successful because through it Girl Scouts learn leadership, problem-solving and community building, resulting in an invaluable experience that cultivates an innovative, entrepreneurial spirit,” Mary Mitchell, co-CEO of GSACPC, said in the release. “Through Digital Cookie, we are helping girls’ develop their entrepreneurial skills in a way that makes sense in today’s world. It is a valuable addition to the skill set they are learning through in-person sales and boothing.”

The Girl Scout Cookie Program encourages girls to take risks, think outside of the box and be confident in their own abilities. Whether they’re working toward earning their Cookie Goal Setter badge as a Daisy or their My Cookie Business Resume badge as an Ambassador, Girl Scouts are learning qualities crucial for all forms of leadership and life-skills.

The program embraces the understanding of the world of business, money management and entrepreneurship. Cookie Business badges range anywhere from goal-setting to learning effective in-person and online sales pitches, using market research, creating business plans and implementing digital marketing campaigns.