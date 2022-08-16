LEAVITTSBURG, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Kathleen Mary Woodyard, 64, of Leavittsburg, OH went to be with our Lord and Savior on Wednesday, August 17, 2022, at her home. She was born August 22, 1957, in Warren, Ohio, the daughter of the late Carl J. and Valeria (Schneider) Cullivan. Kathleen was...

LEAVITTSBURG, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO