David M. Mastrey, Campbell, Ohio
CAMPBELL, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – A prayer service will be held at 5:00 p.m. on Sunday August 21, 2022 at the Wasko Funeral Home in Campbell for David M. Mastrey, age 60, who passed away at his home on Tuesday August 16, 2022. David was born on December 9, 1961...
Vincent Leach, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Vincent Leach, 41, lost his valiant battle with cancer on Wednesday, August 17, 2022. Vince was born June 10, 1981, to Annette Leach in Youngstown, Ohio. Vince graduated from Chaney High School in 1999 where he went on to join the US Army stationed in...
Rose A. Rachella, North Lima, Ohio
NORTH LIMA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Rose A. Rachella, 99, passed away peacefully, Monday, August 15, 2022, At Assumption Village Nursing Home. Rose was born on April 30, 1923, in Youngstown, a daughter of the late John and Jennie Adducci Landolfi. She attended East High School. She was an Assistant...
Sam J. Fuda, Niles, Ohio
NILES, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Sam J. Fuda, 73, of Niles, passed away suddenly on Thursday, August 11, 2022, with his family by his side at the Cleveland Clinic Main Campus. He was born November 29, 1948, in Niles, the son of Louise and Patsy Fuda. Sam went to Mount...
Mary “Midge” Owens, Canfield, Ohio
CANFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mary “Midge” Owens peacefully passed away on Thursday, August 18, 2022. Born in Youngstown in 1948, she is was 1965 graduate of Poland Seminary High School. After graduation, Mary began her career with Ohio Bell in 1966 as an operator and then in...
Alexandrea (Ally) Robin McCartney, Canfield, Ohio
CANFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Alexandrea (Ally) Robin McCartney, born in Gunnison, Colorado on June 26, 1999, passed Tuesday, August 16, 2022 from complications following a sudden cardiac event on August 4. She was diagnosed with non-ischemic cardiomyopathy in May 2022. She was vivacious, beautiful, intelligent and full of drive...
Paul Phillip Tenney, Warren, Ohio
WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Paul Phillip Tenney, 57, of Niles, Ohio, passed away Tuesday, August 16, 2022, at his home. He was born January 24, 1965, in Warren, Ohio, the son of the late Carrel Tenney and the late Beulah (Fitzwater) Tenney. Paul was a graduate of Harding High...
James Nichols, Boardman, Ohio-obit
BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – A private service was held Friday, August 19, 2022 at St. John Greek Orthodox Church for James Nichols, 89, who died Sunday, August 14 after a brief illness. James, affectionately known as “Coach”, “Nick”, and “Jimmy Nick”, was born July 21, 1933, to the late...
Larry M. Bass, Hubbard, Ohio
HUBBARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Larry M. Bass, 73, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by family and friends on August 17, 2022. He was born January 25, 1949, a son of Frank and Irma (Brown) Bass. Larry served his country in the United States Army for six years and...
Gertrude Gross, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Gertrude Gross, 90, passed away peacefully Sunday evening, August 14, 2022. Gertrude was born December 9, 1931 in Youngstown, a daughter of Mary (Hamracek) and John Cipkala. She was a lifelong area resident. She graduated from St. Matthias School in 1946 and graduated from Woodrow...
Llewellyn “Big Lou” Hall, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Llewellyn Hall 77, Youngstown, entered into his heavenly home on Monday, August 15, 2022 in Hospice House. Llewellyn affectionately known as “Big Lou ” was born April 23, 1945 to Linwood and Nora Royal Hall. Lou attended South High School, and was employed...
Keith Tod Mackey, Vienna, Ohio
VIENNA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Keith Tod Mackey, 91, of Vienna, Ohio passed away peacefully Wednesday, August 17, 2022 at Heritage Manor while surrounded by his family. He went to be with his Savior and was reunited with his bride, Elizabeth A Mackey. Keith was born June 19, 1931, in...
Kathleen Mary Woodyard, Leavittsburg, Ohio
LEAVITTSBURG, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Kathleen Mary Woodyard, 64, of Leavittsburg, OH went to be with our Lord and Savior on Wednesday, August 17, 2022, at her home. She was born August 22, 1957, in Warren, Ohio, the daughter of the late Carl J. and Valeria (Schneider) Cullivan. Kathleen was...
Charles H. Houck, Sr., Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Charles H. Houck, Sr., 87, passed away Tuesday evening, August 16, 2022 at Masternick Memorial. Charles was born July 21, 1935 in Youngstown, Ohio, a son of John and Cecil Burr Houck. He was a graduate of North High School. Charles enlisted in the United...
Angela (Diaz) Ortiz, Boardman, Ohio
BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Angela (Diaz) Ortiz passed away, 88, at her home on Monday, August 15, 2022 surrounded by friends and family. Angela was born on December 16, 1933 in Barranquitas, Puerto Rico, a daughter of Jose and Benigna Rodriquez Diaz. Angela was an avid gardener, liked to...
John Nelson Blevins, Sebring, Ohio
SEBRING, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – John Nelson Blevins, 70, of Sebring passed away on Wednesday, August 17, 2022 at Aultman Hospital in Canton. John was born on October 9, 1951 in Morehead, Kentucky to the late Orville and Elsie (Stevens) Blevins. John was a friend to everyone he met putting...
Isaac Michael Burr, Poland, Ohio
POLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Funeral Services will be held at 6:00 p.m., Friday August 19, 2022 at the Wasko Funeral Home in Campbell, with Timothy Beebe officiating, for Isaac Michael Burr, age 21, who passed away on Sunday, August 14, 2022 at St. Elizabeth Hospital in Youngstown. Isaac was...
Laurie E. Carroll, Niles, Ohio
NILES, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Laurie E. Carroll of Niles passed away on Tuesday, August 16, 2022, at 1:19 a.m. in her residence. She was 56. Laurie was born in Toledo on March 3, 1966, the daughter of the late John Clay and Addie Mae Fife. She attended Weight High...
Joann Catherine Weiss, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Joann Catherine Weiss of Youngstown passed away on Tuesday, August 16, 2022, at 10:02 am in Briarfield Manor. She was 86. Joann was born in Youngstown on June 12, 1936, the daughter of the late Harry and Mary Elizabeth Kuboff Wagner. She attended Liberty High...
Anthony “Tony” A. Bakmaz, Jr., Masury, Ohio
MASURY, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Anthony “Tony” A. Bakmaz, Jr. of Masury, Ohio, entered eternal rest on Sunday, July 31, 2022, while at home from natural causes. He was 65. Anthony was born March 26, 1957, in Sharon, Pennsylvania, a son to Anthony “Andy” A. & Theresa R....
