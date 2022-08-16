La Petite Academy in Sun Prairie to host ceremony for Alvarado

La Petite Academy is hosting a ceremony on Aug. 23 from 5-6:30 p.m. to recognize Rose Alvarado for 20 years of teaching.

Alvarado will receive a plaque in recognition of her 20 years with La Petite. The academy is a daycare center that works closely with schools and parents to provide the best care and education for children.

“We would like to invite families, past and present coworkers to her ceremony and plaque dedication,” Academy Director McKenzie Bruns said.

The ceremony will take place at the academy at 2380 Montana Ave. in Sun Prairie.

The academy cares for children as young as six weeks up to 12 years of age. Alvarado primarily cares for three to 12-year-old’s.

“Mrs. Rose is a very dedicated employee and teacher,” Bruns said. “If you ever need something she’s the one to go to. If you need to find something, Ms. Rose is the one. She’s got 20 years of knowledge under her belt. She is so dedicated to her children and families in the classroom.”

Alvarado has worked with children for almost her entire life, spending time at Red Caboose and Play Haven prior to 20 years at La Petite. Alvarado and the entire academy staff pride themselves on their strong relationships with not just the children, but their families as well.

“We have lesson plans, activities based on our observations and assessments that the teachers complete,” Bruns said. “They create their lesson plan from their observations and assessments in order to meet the milestones and needs of the children right now.”

Bruns added that they use an app called SproutAbout, which allows them to be in easy contact with parents and guardians at all times.

“Communication is big in daycare,” Alvarado said. “Knowing your parents, knowing your child and what the child likes and doesn’t like.”

She acknowledged that parents will often check in and give teachers a heads up if the kid is having a bad day.

Alvarado said although some days are tougher than others, there are so many things she loves about working with kids.

“They are always loveable and huggable,” Alvarado said. “This generation shows more care and more understanding. Our concern is in our room and how we care for and talk to each other.

This is where they are safe, they know they can talk about whatever they want with me and it doesn’t go anywhere else.”

Her ultimate favorite is seeing a child’s face after they accomplish something for the first time that they thought they couldn’t do. Some examples she said were learning how to print their name, putting on snow pants all by themselves or tying their shoes.

“They get excited and they think they’re all grown up,” Alvarado said.

Since Alvarado is the longest tenured employee at La Petite, she is always running into kids in town that she had over the years. She recently ran into a couple college students that were double majors and one that cuts hair. It makes her feel proud when she sees her former kids succeeding.

“They learned something from me,” Alvarado said. “They are doing what they want to do and they are independent.”

There are many lessons that Alvarado shares with the children, but one that sticks out plays a role in preparing the kids for their future lives.

“When we play games, I say ‘we don’t always win’ and they learn that,” Alvarado said. “Not everything is going to be given to you, you have to earn that.”

According to Bruns, their goal is to get the children kindergarten ready. They also serve as an after-school center for elementary students.

“That’s what the parents want,” Alvarado said. “For them to learn things to become independent, for us to show kindness and be good friends.”

There are many activities and events that La Petite does to keep children engaged. These include story times, show and tell, and fun days like animal making day and tie-dye day.

On Thursday’s, Alvardo has each child bring a book to share.

“Even the four-year-old’s that don’t know how to read yet, they show a page and get really excited,” Alvarado said.

La Petite has been at its current location on Montana Ave for 17 years with a previous center in Sun Prairie before that.

“We have very tenured staff,” Bruns said. “We invest a lot of money and time for training in our education programs.”

Alvarado plans to work a few more years until retirement age, where she can then “play grandma” with her new grandchild.