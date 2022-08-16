Amazon, Nielsen Agree to Ratings Deal for Thursday Night Football, per Report

This will be the first time Nielsen will include ratings from a streaming service in its weekly reports.

As part of the historic new streaming deal between Amazon and the NFL for Thursday Night Football , the e-commerce giant has partnered with Nielsen allowing the market measurement firm to provide ratings for all of its broadcasts, according to Doug Greenberg of Front Office Sports .

This will be the first time Nielsen will include ratings from a streaming service in its weekly television-viewing report. The deal between Amazon and Nielsen will reportedly run for three years.

Nielsen has tracked ratings for streaming platforms before—including for Netflix, Disney+ and Amazon Prime Video—but never for live events.

Amazon made waves upon acquiring the exclusive rights to the NFL’s Thursday night football games in early 2021. The plan initially was for the deal to begin in 2023, but Amazon and the NFL instead elected to begin the deal in time for the fall 2022 football season.

Amazon will air 15 Thursday Night Football games per year through Prime Video to Amazon customers with a Prime membership. The games will also be televised in the home markets of the teams playing.

The first Amazon Thursday Night Football broadcast is set for the Week 2 matchup between the Chiefs and Chargers on Sept. 15.

More NFL Coverage: