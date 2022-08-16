ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Thousands gather in Graceland for 45th anniversary of Elvis’ death

By Morgan Mitchell
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland
 3 days ago

MEMPHIS , Tenn. (WREG) — Thousands of Elvis Presley fans from around the world attended a candlelight vigil in Graceland Monday night.

August 16th marks the 45th anniversary of the singer’s death.

Fans lined up outside the Graceland estate hours before the start of the event to honor the King of Rock.

Elvis’ ex-wife, Priscilla Presley, thanked the crowd for their devotion to the icon and his music during the annual event.

