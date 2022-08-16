ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

What to know about COVID guidelines for NYC schools this year

By Reema Amin
Chalkbeat
Chalkbeat
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2oK45L_0hJOWDdU00

New York City schools will shed many of its COVID prevention strategies from the past two years, according to new education department guidance posted Tuesday for the 2022-23 school year.

When the nation’s largest school system starts on Sept. 8, students will no longer be required to fill out a daily health screener to enter the building. Schools will no longer swab a portion of students and staff for COVID, as Chalkbeat reported earlier this month. But they’ll continue giving out at-home tests.

Masking will continue to be optional but will be required for students and staff who return to school five days after testing positive for COVID.

And, while vaccines will still be required for staff and visitors, they won’t be mandated for students unless they are participating in sports or extracurriculars.

Here’s what we know about COVID guidance for next year:

What happens if I have COVID?

In line with guidance from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, students and staff must stay home for five days after testing positive.

They can return to school on Day 6 if they have no symptoms, or if their symptoms are improving. They must wear masks through Day 10, following the day they developed symptoms or after their positive COVID test, whichever happened first.

Families are urged to notify their school of positive test results, and the education department’s Situation Room — which handles communications over positive COVID results — is supposed to help the school notify people who have been exposed.

If you’ve been exposed to an infected person, the education department recommends taking an at-home test on the fourth and fifth day — at least 24 hours apart — post-exposure.

If you have COVID symptoms, you should not come to school and should get tested.

Will we still get tested in school for COVID?

No. The city is ending its in-school PCR testing program, in line with CDC guidelines.

However, the CDC says schools could consider testing students and staff who participate in high-risk activities, such as band or sports, as well as students who are at high risk of severe illness, if COVID levels are high around the community. That doesn’t appear to be the plan in New York City, at least for now.

What about at-home kits?

Schools will continue to send home kits to students who are potentially exposed to someone with COVID in class.

Additionally, all students and staffers will receive four at-home tests a month for families to use when symptoms arise or after high-risk activities such as travel or large gatherings.

Do I have to be vaccinated to attend school?

Like last year, staff and visitors to school buildings must show proof of vaccination against COVID. (A spokesperson did not immediately say whether booster shots would be required.)

Vaccination for students won’t be required, unless they participate in sports or extracurriculars where there is a high risk of contracting COVID. Still, city officials are recommending that everyone be vaccinated against COVID.

Mayor Eric Adams had shown early interest in requiring schoolchildren to be fully vaccinated against COVID. However, he then moved to loosen restrictions, lifting vaccine mandates for performers and athletes, as well as such requirements for students attending prom at the end of last school year.

Will I have to wear a mask in school?

In places with a high COVID transmission, such as New York City as of Aug. 16, the CDC recommends masking. Despite that, masking will mostly be optional for students and staff, though officials said face coverings are “strongly recommended” while indoors, especially for those who are immunocompromised.

Again, masking will be required for students who return to school on Day 6 after testing positive for COVID-19 or the onset of symptoms, through Day 10.

Masks will also be required for people with COVID symptoms while at school, as well as those entering their school nurse’s office or school-based health center.

What about ventilation?

City officials say each classroom will have at least two air purifiers.

New York City officials recently spent $27 million on new air filters for classroom air purifiers. Those purifiers, from a brand called Intellipure, have come under intense scrutiny. Experts previously told Chalkbeat that while these purifiers are better than having nothing, they’re not as efficient at cleaning air as other brands.

Reema Amin is a reporter covering New York City schools with a focus on state policy and English language learners. Contact Reema at ramin@chalkbeat.org.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Chalkbeat

NYC schools lays out plan to enroll hundreds of asylum-seeking students

As New York City sees a surge of new immigrants seeking asylum from Central and South American countries, officials announced Friday that they will provide extra enrollment help to hundreds of new students expected to attend city schools. City officials estimate that about 6,000 such immigrants have entered the city’s shelter system over the past three months, which the administration has blamed, in part, on Texas Gov. Greg Abbott sending migrants on...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Chalkbeat

NY begins offering tuition assistance to part-time CUNY, SUNY students

Part-time CUNY and SUNY students can now apply for state tuition assistance, a move that advocates believe could be “transformative” for low-income students eyeing college.  The aid is also available to students attending private, nonprofit colleges.The $150 million initiative will expand the state’s Tuition Assistance Program, or TAP, to reach 75,000 more students who are earning between six to 11 credits per semester, state officials said. The program’s expansion was proposed by Gov....
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Chalkbeat

How educators can support LGBTQ youth by creating community

While sitting next to her mom on Zoom, 9-year-old Lexie paused, then shook her head no after being asked if she ever heard the term LGBTQ from her teachers in class. Her mother, Stephanie Citron, intervened. “So, me and mom are LGBTQ, because we’re two women that live together,” Citron told Lexie, referring to her wife of eight years, Elizabeth Gardiner. She was one of several readers interviewed by Chalkbeat who shared...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Chalkbeat

NJ COVID test requirement ends for teachers, child care workers

Unvaccinated teachers and child care workers are among those no longer required to undergo regular COVID testing, according to an executive order signed by New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy on Monday. The new mandate, effective immediately, applies to school districts, child care centers, and state contractors that have requirements for employees to be vaccinated or face routine testing. The news – regarding one of the few remaining pandemic restrictions intended to limit...
NEWARK, NJ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
New York City, NY
Education
New York City, NY
Coronavirus
New York City, NY
Government
New York City, NY
Health
Chalkbeat

NYC’s summer work program for youth fills 100K jobs

When Ariful Anup was looking for a job last summer, he applied for the city’s Summer Youth Employment Program.Like more than half of last summer’s applicants, the 17-year-old didn’t get picked. But this summer, after city officials dramatically expanded the program, his luck changed.New York City already had the nation’s largest youth jobs initiative. This summer, the Adams administration increased the number of youth who get paid to work or learn...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Chalkbeat

Restorative justice funding under threat, NYC schools advocates warn

Thanks to billions in federal pandemic relief funding, the city’s education department made plans to dramatically expand restorative justice programming, more than tripling funding over a three-year period to $21.6 million this school year.But dozens of advocacy groups are now raising the alarm that much of that funding is “at risk” — including a planned expansion of restorative justice programs to all middle and high schools — according to a letter sent...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Chalkbeat

NYC’s Harbor School to double in size

New York City is largely a collection of islands, but just one high school is only accessible by boat: Urban Assembly New York Harbor School. The school opened 20 years ago landlocked in Bushwick, and in 2010 moved to Governors Island, a 172-acre teardrop-shaped parcel that’s about an eight-minute ferry ride from Lower Manhattan. Now the Harbor School will be doubling its footprint on Governors Island, expanding from two to four buildings,...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Chalkbeat

NYC plans to end school-based COVID testing program, source says

New York City is planning to end its program to administer weekly coronavirus tests to a random sample of students, Chalkbeat has learned, removing one of the last standing campus COVID safety measures.The decision to discontinue on-site PCR testing after summer school ends was communicated internally last month, a source with knowledge of the program said.“The city decided it was no longer necessary,” the source said, noting that a specific rationale...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cdc#Education Department#Linus Covid#General Health
Chalkbeat

A ‘bridge’ program made it possible for me to start college

When I started my senior year of high school in 2019, I dreamed of prom, graduation, and moving toward a new life as a college student. I thought I knew everything. After all, I had strong grades at a New York City public school and worked with a school counselor who advised me on my college applications. Then, just as college acceptances started coming in, COVID hit. With school buildings closed, I...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Chalkbeat

NYC wants to change the way students learn to read. Here’s how.

Mayor Eric Adams has made literacy a priority, promising to overhaul reading instruction in New York City schools. Educators agree it’s a critical moment. Even before the pandemic, fewer than half of students in grades 3-8 were reading on grade level, according to state tests. Now, interrupted learning has only heightened concerns that students have been knocked off track. To preview some of the initiatives expected this coming year, Chalkbeat on Aug. 10...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Chalkbeat

What is going on with NYC’s public school enrollment? We explain.

New York City’s fight over school budget cuts has dominated the news. But at the heart of that debate is declining student enrollment. Overall, K-12 enrollment has dropped by 9.5% since the pandemic began. Officials are expecting 30,000 fewer K-12 students to be on the rolls this fall compared to last year.In this most recent school year, three-quarters of schools saw fewer students, a Chalkbeat analysis previously found. Enrollment of Black and...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Chalkbeat

NY to help cover back-to-school costs for low-income children

New York families on public assistance can expect an additional boost to their wallets this month to help cover back-to-school costs, Gov. Kathy Hochul’s office announced Thursday. The one-time payments come as inflation has tightened household budgets across the country, making the annual shopping trip for notebooks, pencils and backpacks a greater financial burden, particularly for low-income families.State officials will begin distributing the money Friday. Families on public assistance will receive $214...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Chalkbeat

Banks wants to cut tuition payments for students with disabilities

As the education department faces intense pressure to reconsider school budget cuts, Chancellor David Banks indicated that there’s another pot of money he wants to slash: hundreds of millions worth of tuition payments for students with disabilities.“All this money that is meant for the kids in our public schools are going to private schools,” Banks said during a regularly scheduled meeting of his parent advisory council. “Folks have figured out how...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Chalkbeat

New school year prompts Newark teachers to focus on mental, emotional healing

In a room full of Newark teachers, Thomas Luna, a seventh grade science teacher, took a moment to reflect on the previous school year filled with unprecedented challenges. Luna jotted down his thoughts in a notebook while other colleagues in the room sighed as they remembered what it feels like to be an educator during the pandemic. When they were done, some took turns sharing their reflections with the group:“Expressing how I...
NEWARK, NJ
Chalkbeat

New principals replace previous leadership at two Newark high schools

Newly appointed principals at Science Park High School and Newark Vocational High School, both named over the summer by the Newark Board of Education, sent out welcome letters to parents this week to announce their arrival and set the stage for the year. The new arrivals come amid concerns over principal turnover in the district after their first-year predecessors were ousted from their positions. But parents aren’t sure if the reshuffling will...
NEWARK, NJ
Chalkbeat

New Jersey youth face unprecedented mental health crisis

As Newark and other school districts prepare for another school year marked by an urgent need to expand and enhance mental health services for students, a new report shows how dire the crisis is among children in New Jersey and across the country.Children in the state and nationally are in the midst of a mental health crisis, “struggling with anxiety and depression at unprecedented levels,” according to the 2022 KIDS COUNT...
NEWARK, NJ
Chalkbeat

Newark water emergency forces thousands of summer school students to stay home

The Newark Board of Education canceled summer school Tuesday because of a “city-wide water emergency” stemming from a major water main break at Branch Brook Park, near the city’s border with Belleville.Residents and establishments throughout Newark and parts of neighboring Belleville, Bloomfield, and Nutley — which all get water from the Newark water supply line — were experiencing low water pressure, discolored water, or had no running water, town officials said.City...
NEWARK, NJ
Chalkbeat

Chalkbeat readers recommend titles for our LGBTQ book list

How can educators make classrooms more inclusive for LGBTQ youth? One small way, Chalkbeat readers said, is to incorporate stories that are reflective of the student body throughout the school year. We asked parents, students, and teachers for their book list suggestions — and you responded with titles ranging from young adult literature to picture books. Stories with diverse characters and themes help adolescents feel seen, but some educators have reported feeling more...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Chalkbeat

NYC school budget cuts can move forward for now, appeals court says

The education department can move forward with budget cuts after an appeals court temporarily blocked a lower court’s ruling that invalidated the budget process.The appellate court’s order Tuesday brings whiplash to back-to-school planning for the fall. Four days prior, a lower court judge ruled that the city needed to redo the education department budget, which includes cuts for nearly 75% of schools. Now that order has been paused — at least...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Chalkbeat

Judge orders redo for NYC schools budget

A Manhattan judge ruled Friday to throw out the New York City education department’s budget and allow the City Council and Mayor Eric Adams to reconsider how to fund schools this year. Judge Lyle Frank ruled in favor of two teachers and two parents who filed a lawsuit in Manhattan Supreme Court last month, claiming that the city violated state law when it approved the education department’s budget for this fiscal year.The...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Chalkbeat

Chalkbeat

New York City, NY
5K+
Followers
5K+
Post
770K+
Views
ABOUT

Chalkbeat is a nonprofit news organization committed to covering one of America’s most important stories: the effort to improve schools for all children, especially those who have historically lacked access to a quality education. Our reporters cover education nationally and at the local level, in Chicago, Colorado, Detroit, Indiana, Newark, New York, Philadelphia, and Tennessee, with more locations to come.

 https://chalkbeat.org/

Comments / 0

Community Policy