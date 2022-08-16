Read full article on original website
KTSA
San Antonio gas prices below state average
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The average price for a gallon of regular unleaded gas is $3.46 in Texas, but drivers in San Antonio are paying 10 cents less at $3.36. Statewide, the price for a gallon of regular unleaded is 62 cents more than the average price a year ago today.
Falls City, August 18 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Randolph High School football team will have a game with Falls City High School on August 18, 2022, 15:00:00. Want more high school 🏈 info? Follow Highs Shool Football PRO@Newsbreak!
KTSA
Robbery attempt in San Antonio parking lot ends with one dead
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A man has been gunned down during a robbery attempt in a Northwest side parking lot. It happened at around 3:30 A.M Friday in the 7700 block of Culebra Road. Police were told by the shooter that he was walking to his apartment when...
news4sanantonio.com
Buck & Does Mercantile: 'The Best Gun Club in Town'
Buck & Does Mercantile is much more than just a gun range. They offer education, training, ammo, a full boutique, indoor archery ranges, gun ranges, and more! Learn why Buck & Does Mercantile is the best gun club in town!. Buck & Doe’s Mercantile. 24250 US 281. San Antonio,...
1 Woman Seriously Injured In Motor Vehicle Accident In San Antonio (San Antonio, TX)
Police reports state that a collision took place on Monday near the intersection of FM 1346 and Loop 1604. The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office said that the vehicles involved in the multi-vehicle accident were a vehicle belonging to an [..]
San Antonio Is Getting A Massive Pirate-Themed Park
The park has an inclusive playground.
KTSA
Man thrown several feet, dies after being hit by a train on San Antonio’s South side
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — San Antonio Police were called to some railroad tracks on the South side where a man had been struck and killed by a train. It was just before 2:30 A.M. Friday near Hutchins Place where a man was standing on the tracks, waving his arms as the train approached.
KSAT 12
Bandera Road Corridor draft plan draws attention, raises some concerns from area residents
SAN ANTONIO – The City of San Antonio is hosting a community meeting next week to discuss the proposed Bandera Road Corridor draft plan. Nancy Schwartz lives off of Bandera Road. She said she doesn’t like what she’s seeing on the proposed plan for the Bandera Road Corridor.
KSAT 12
Somerset ISD using new system that allows parents to track their child’s bus
SOMERSET – Somerset ISD is launching a new program this fall that’s aimed at keeping students safe. The technology allows parents to know where their child is at all times. “Sometimes parents work outside (the) Somerset area, so they are able to track, ‘okay my child has arrived...
Man arrested after fatal crash on Hwy 361 leaves San Antonio couple dead
Dylan Holland, 24, was arrested and charged with two counts of intoxication manslaughter after a 44-year-old man and a 42-year-old woman died in the accident.
KSAT 12
San Antonio couple killed in head-on crash with suspected drunk driver on Mustang Island, police say
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas – A San Antonio couple was killed in a head-on collision just before midnight Saturday on Mustang Island. Corpus Christi police told KSAT that a 44-year-old male driver and his 42-year-old female passenger were traveling north toward Port Aransas in a Lexus sedan when a Dodge Ram Pickup hit their vehicle.
KSAT 12
Amazon truck hydroplanes off I-35, crashes into Grady’s BBQ on Northeast Side
SAN ANTONIO – An Amazon 18-wheeler veered off Interstate 35 and crashed into Grady’s BBQ on the Northeast Side on Monday morning. The big rig appeared to have hydroplaned while heading southbound on I-35 near AT&T Center Parkway around 4 a.m, according to San Antonio police. The truck...
KENS 5
San Antonio high school's barbecue team wins national title | Texas Outdoors
Madison High School's barbecue team took home a national title this year at a barbecue competition. Barry Davis spoke with them during this week's Texas Outdoors.
KTSA
One injured in three-car crash on U.S. 281
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The driver of a Jeep found pinned inside of it after a three-car crash is expected to survive. Police say the crash happened Tuesday night north of downtown on U.S. 281, and investigators say they found a red Jeep Renegade rolled over on its side with the driver pinned inside.
news4sanantonio.com
Good Samaritans step into traffic and help driver out of vehicle after rollover crash
SAN ANTONIO - It's the good news you hope to hear when you turn on the news. A proud and intense moment was captured on the city's south side. About a dozen strangers came together to rescue a driver Monday morning. The good Samaritans combined their strength and pushed an...
San Antonio-based 2M Smokehouse renovates a $3M Castroville restaurant
It's moving into a former Dan's Meat Market.
KSAT 12
Man trapped inside train more than 12 hours had snuck aboard in Eagle Pass, firefighters say
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio firefighters say a man who had spent more than 12 hours trapped inside a freight train car on the city’s Southwest side had secretly boarded the train in Eagle Pass. Fire crews first found out about him after they responded to a call...
Over 6,000 CPS Energy customers report power outages across San Antonio
The outages are a result of Sunday's rainfall.
KTSA
foxsanantonio.com
UPDATED: Teen suspect detained, the other seen escaping Ingram Park Mall
SAN ANTONIO – One teenager has been detained at the Ingram Park Mall, while the other suspect was seen fleeing from the mall. According to the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office, the chase started around 4-5 p.m. when a woman called the sheriff's office saying she had heard gunshots in the area, near Potranco and Grosenbacher Rd.
