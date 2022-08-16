ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, TX

San Antonio gas prices below state average

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The average price for a gallon of regular unleaded gas is $3.46 in Texas, but drivers in San Antonio are paying 10 cents less at $3.36. Statewide, the price for a gallon of regular unleaded is 62 cents more than the average price a year ago today.
Buck & Does Mercantile: 'The Best Gun Club in Town'

Buck & Does Mercantile is much more than just a gun range. They offer education, training, ammo, a full boutique, indoor archery ranges, gun ranges, and more! Learn why Buck & Does Mercantile is the best gun club in town!. Buck & Doe’s Mercantile. 24250 US 281. San Antonio,...
One injured in three-car crash on U.S. 281

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The driver of a Jeep found pinned inside of it after a three-car crash is expected to survive. Police say the crash happened Tuesday night north of downtown on U.S. 281, and investigators say they found a red Jeep Renegade rolled over on its side with the driver pinned inside.
UPDATED: Teen suspect detained, the other seen escaping Ingram Park Mall

SAN ANTONIO – One teenager has been detained at the Ingram Park Mall, while the other suspect was seen fleeing from the mall. According to the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office, the chase started around 4-5 p.m. when a woman called the sheriff's office saying she had heard gunshots in the area, near Potranco and Grosenbacher Rd.
