Sand Rock, AL

weisradio.com

Cedar Bluff holds off Winterboro, 22-20

CEDAR BLUFF – After building a two-touchdown lead at halftime, the Cedar Bluff Tigers had to hold off a furious Winterboro rally in the final 10 seconds to escape with a 22-20 victory in the high school football season opener for both teams on Friday night. The Bulldogs (0-1)...
CEDAR BLUFF, AL
weisradio.com

Gaylesville can’t keep pace with West End

GAYLESVILLE – For the better part in the first half of Friday’s high school football season opener against West End of Walnut Grove, the Gaylesville Trojans proved resilient. They took the Patriots’ early punches and bounced up off the canvas. They had a touchdown lead early in the...
GAYLESVILLE, AL
weisradio.com

Spring Garden’s running game too much for Sand Rock

SPRING GARDEN – It appears power football is back in Spring Garden. And it appears sophomore rusher Connor Bates is the Panthers’ next featured back. After posting negative yardage on his first two carries of Thursday’s season-opening football game against rival Sand Rock, Bates finished with 210 yards on 18 carries, scored four touchdowns, and ran in a 2-point conversion in leading the Class 1A, No. 2 Panthers to a 40-8 victory.
SAND ROCK, AL
weisradio.com

Warriors blank Model, 20-0

ROME, Ga. – The Cherokee County Warriors were able to make enough big plays on a rainy Friday night for football at Model High School in Rome, Ga., to take a 20-0 season-opening victory in the first-ever meeting between the two schools. The Warrior defense came up with the...
ROME, GA
weisradio.com

SHANNON FAGAN: How was your summer?

So, how was your summer? Mine was absolutely fantastic. I got to see the Atlanta Braves’ 2021 World Series trophy in Gadsden in June. I have to admit I never thought I’d get that close to one. I also got to spend some quality time with the lovely...
CHEROKEE COUNTY, AL
gadsdenmessenger.com

Gadsden City aiming for closure in 2022

GADSDEN CITY SENIORS. Pictured, kneeling, from left: Stephen Powell, Khalil Hughley, Jake Malone, Barron Byers, Jacob Perry, John Paul Al Hajazin, Kanye Harvey, Andrae Fomby, K’Rysiax Yow. Standing, from left: David Fitzpatrick, Damien Carlisle, Steven Jones, Braylen Starkes, Clyde Curry, Aaron Wood, Dorian Patterson, Jackson Sparks, Elijah Taylor, Elijah Dunn, DeSean Gray, Jackson Veasy. (Not pictured: Jordan Nowell, Colton Cornelius, Jake Malone)
GADSDEN, AL
weisradio.com

2022 VOLLEYBALL SEASON PREVIEW: Young Cedar Bluff squad continues to develop

CEDAR BLUFF – The last week of June, Cedar Bluff volleyball coach Lyndsey Barker Mullins had no idea who she was going to play at what positions. After losing key seniors Jordyn Walker, Maggie Clowdis and Emma Haney, she said the Lady Tigers were “flying by the seat of our pants” going into their first play date of the summer.
CEDAR BLUFF, AL
wbrc.com

Oneonta City Schools dismissing at noon Friday

ONEONTA, Ala. (WBRC) - Oneonta City Schools will dismiss at noon Friday, August 19 due to a water leak. A post on the Oneonta Elementary School Facebook page says front car line will begin at 11:50. Please make sure your child’s teacher is aware of any transportation changes due to the early dismissal.
ONEONTA, AL
weisradio.com

Cherokee County Sheriff Jeff Shaver is Proud to to Congratulate Deputy Zach Ellison

Cherokee County Sheriff Jeff Shaver is proud to to congratulate Deputy Zach Ellison. Sheriff Shaver, Chief Deputy Josh Summerford, and Corporal Mike Farrell all recently attended Ellison’s graduation ceremony from the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Academy. Deputy Ellison is 1 of 31 new deputies from across Alabama that will begin serving in their home counties this weekend.
CHEROKEE COUNTY, AL
weisradio.com

Ribbon Cutting Ceremony for New Sand Rock School

The ground breaking ceremony for the brand new building at Sand Rock school took place this week, and drew a large crowd. Sand Rock school principal Ben East welcomed everyone to the event:. Cherokee County School Superintendent Mike Welsh also welcomed everyone and he spoke briefly about the project:. Welsh...
SAND ROCK, AL
Calhoun Journal

Calhoun County Democrats Welcome Ethan James

Calhoun County, AL – The Calhoun County Democrats welcome Ethan James and invite supporters to join them for dinner. Come and meet Ethan on Thursday, August 18th, at CalCoDem HQ, corner of Noble Street and Highway 202. The ‘pot-luck’ dinner will begin at 6:30 pm – please bring a dish if it is convenient. Otherwise COME anyway, there’s always plenty!
CALHOUN COUNTY, AL

