weisradio.com
2022 HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL SEASON PREVIEW: Piedmont gearing up for another successful run
PIEDMONT – Piedmont senior quarterback Jack Hayes is on pace to set several records during the 2022 high school football season. Among them are state marks for career touchdown passes and touchdowns responsible for. But there’s really only one number that matters to Hayes and Bulldog head coach Steve...
weisradio.com
Cedar Bluff holds off Winterboro, 22-20
CEDAR BLUFF – After building a two-touchdown lead at halftime, the Cedar Bluff Tigers had to hold off a furious Winterboro rally in the final 10 seconds to escape with a 22-20 victory in the high school football season opener for both teams on Friday night. The Bulldogs (0-1)...
weisradio.com
FOOTBALL JAMBOREE ROUNDUP: Piedmont holds off Fyffe, 21-20; Collinsville claims victory at Pleasant Valley
PIEDMONT – Piedmont senior quarterback Jack Hayes accounted for two scores as the defending Class 3A state champion Bulldogs held on for a 21-20 victory over Fyffe in football jamboree action on Friday night. After Fyffe took a 7-0 lead on a Brodie Hicks 35-yard touchdown run early in...
weisradio.com
Gaylesville can’t keep pace with West End
GAYLESVILLE – For the better part in the first half of Friday’s high school football season opener against West End of Walnut Grove, the Gaylesville Trojans proved resilient. They took the Patriots’ early punches and bounced up off the canvas. They had a touchdown lead early in the...
weisradio.com
Spring Garden’s running game too much for Sand Rock
SPRING GARDEN – It appears power football is back in Spring Garden. And it appears sophomore rusher Connor Bates is the Panthers’ next featured back. After posting negative yardage on his first two carries of Thursday’s season-opening football game against rival Sand Rock, Bates finished with 210 yards on 18 carries, scored four touchdowns, and ran in a 2-point conversion in leading the Class 1A, No. 2 Panthers to a 40-8 victory.
weisradio.com
Warriors blank Model, 20-0
ROME, Ga. – The Cherokee County Warriors were able to make enough big plays on a rainy Friday night for football at Model High School in Rome, Ga., to take a 20-0 season-opening victory in the first-ever meeting between the two schools. The Warrior defense came up with the...
weisradio.com
2022 VOLLEYBALL SEASON PREVIEW: Spring Garden young, but experienced
SPRING GARDEN – The Spring Garden volleyball team lost almost every starter it had from last season’s 38-15 Class 2A Elite 8 team. But Lady Panther coach Ricky Austin is just as confident in this year’s young squad to make another deep postseason run. “We’re young, but...
weisradio.com
SHANNON FAGAN: How was your summer?
So, how was your summer? Mine was absolutely fantastic. I got to see the Atlanta Braves’ 2021 World Series trophy in Gadsden in June. I have to admit I never thought I’d get that close to one. I also got to spend some quality time with the lovely...
gadsdenmessenger.com
Gadsden City aiming for closure in 2022
GADSDEN CITY SENIORS. Pictured, kneeling, from left: Stephen Powell, Khalil Hughley, Jake Malone, Barron Byers, Jacob Perry, John Paul Al Hajazin, Kanye Harvey, Andrae Fomby, K’Rysiax Yow. Standing, from left: David Fitzpatrick, Damien Carlisle, Steven Jones, Braylen Starkes, Clyde Curry, Aaron Wood, Dorian Patterson, Jackson Sparks, Elijah Taylor, Elijah Dunn, DeSean Gray, Jackson Veasy. (Not pictured: Jordan Nowell, Colton Cornelius, Jake Malone)
weisradio.com
2022 VOLLEYBALL SEASON PREVIEW: Young Cedar Bluff squad continues to develop
CEDAR BLUFF – The last week of June, Cedar Bluff volleyball coach Lyndsey Barker Mullins had no idea who she was going to play at what positions. After losing key seniors Jordyn Walker, Maggie Clowdis and Emma Haney, she said the Lady Tigers were “flying by the seat of our pants” going into their first play date of the summer.
wbrc.com
Oneonta City Schools dismissing at noon Friday
ONEONTA, Ala. (WBRC) - Oneonta City Schools will dismiss at noon Friday, August 19 due to a water leak. A post on the Oneonta Elementary School Facebook page says front car line will begin at 11:50. Please make sure your child’s teacher is aware of any transportation changes due to the early dismissal.
Rainsville areas evacuated after 18-wheeler wreck spills hazardous material
Emergency crews evacuated an area in Rainsville after authorities say an 18-wheeler wrecked and spilled hazardous material.
DeKalb County Sheriff’s K9 handler to perform at Grand Ole Opry
Micah McCreary holds the title of DeKalb County Sheriff's K9 handler by day, but he has a "moonlight" worthy talent that he'll showcase on a familiar stage later this month.
Fort Payne areas evacuated due to Rainsville chemical spill
Chemicals from a spill in Rainsville on Thursday are causing more issues for residents in Fort Payne, according to local authorities.
Po-Boy Factory, beloved Huntsville eatery, is closed for now. Here what’s next
Marie Thigpen’s fingers are purple. She’s been painting the women’s bathroom inside 616 Stevens Avenue, the blue house next to the longtime location of Po-Boy Factory, that familiar, yellow two-story building at 815 Andrew Jackson Way. Thigpen opened Po-Boy Factory in that yellow building in 1998. The...
Storms knock down trees, rip off roofs in Boaz
Straight-line winds from Monday's summer storms ripped off roofs and damaged several buildings in Boaz.
weisradio.com
Cherokee County Sheriff Jeff Shaver is Proud to to Congratulate Deputy Zach Ellison
Cherokee County Sheriff Jeff Shaver is proud to to congratulate Deputy Zach Ellison. Sheriff Shaver, Chief Deputy Josh Summerford, and Corporal Mike Farrell all recently attended Ellison’s graduation ceremony from the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Academy. Deputy Ellison is 1 of 31 new deputies from across Alabama that will begin serving in their home counties this weekend.
weisradio.com
Ribbon Cutting Ceremony for New Sand Rock School
The ground breaking ceremony for the brand new building at Sand Rock school took place this week, and drew a large crowd. Sand Rock school principal Ben East welcomed everyone to the event:. Cherokee County School Superintendent Mike Welsh also welcomed everyone and he spoke briefly about the project:. Welsh...
Calhoun County Democrats Welcome Ethan James
Calhoun County, AL – The Calhoun County Democrats welcome Ethan James and invite supporters to join them for dinner. Come and meet Ethan on Thursday, August 18th, at CalCoDem HQ, corner of Noble Street and Highway 202. The ‘pot-luck’ dinner will begin at 6:30 pm – please bring a dish if it is convenient. Otherwise COME anyway, there’s always plenty!
This talented local band deserves to be heard beyond Alabama
Their best song was both lots of work and easy to write. Huntsville rock band Camacho changed the chorus like five times before finding the right one. The basic chord changes and lyrics though came earlier, in a quick burst. They ended up with an alt-rock anthem and Camacho’s latest...
