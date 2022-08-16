Read full article on original website
abc17news.com
Tracking overnight scattered showers and storms
Tonight: Scattered showers and storms will surge ahead of an incoming cold front from the northwest this afternoon into the overnight hours. Strong winds and a few impressive downpours tonight will be the main threats. Overnight lows cool to the mid-60's with winds out of the southwest. Tomorrow: Scattered showers...
Ozarks First.com
Forecast: Strong to Severe Storms Possible Saturday
It was another gorgeous calm day across the Ozarks with temperatures in the mid-80s and mostly sunny skies. Clouds blanketed the skies in the far northern counties where a few showers and storms rolled through earlier today. Tonight’s temperatures will bottom out in the mid-60s, with a few areas having a chance for showers and storms, including Clinton, Warsaw, and Lake of the Ozarks. The showers and storms will dissipate and move east overnight.
abc17news.com
Tracking late afternoon storms Friday
TONIGHT: Mostly clear and comfortable with lows in the lower 60s. TOMORROW: Increasing clouds and warm with highs in the mid-80s. Showers and storms return by late afternoon or early evening and could bring isolated gusty winds. EXTENDED: After another beautiful day, we drop back into the lower 60s with...
Solar storm: Where the auroras are visible in Missouri
Will you be able to see the aurora borealis from St. Louis tonight? It depends where you are and where you look.
abc17news.com
Flood-damaged Death Valley to reopen popular sites to public
DEATH VALLEY NATIONAL PARK, Calif. (AP) — Death Valley National Park’s most popular sites will reopen to the public on Saturday, two weeks after massive flash-flooding. But the National Park Service cautions visitors to expect delays and continuing road closures. Locations that will reopen include the Furnace Creek Visitor Center, Badwater Basin, Zabriskie Point, and Mesquite Sand Dunes. Access to the park will be limited to State Route 190 which reopened Friday and to the Panamint Valley Road. Officials say visitors should plan ahead and not rely on GPS because all other paved roads will remain closed for repairs. Backcountry roads are still being assessed. Death Valley was hit by downpours from monsoonal thunderstorms on Aug. 5.
Two Mid-Missouri counties in ‘high’ community level for COVID-19
Two Mid-Missouri counties are in the "high" community level for COVID-19, while several others remain in the "medium" category, according to the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services. The post Two Mid-Missouri counties in ‘high’ community level for COVID-19 appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
A quick guide to Missouri hunting permits and seasons
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — With fall and winter coming to Missouri, many are preparing for hunting season. If you’re new to the area or new to hunting in general, here’s a quick guide to hunting seasons and permits. How to Get a Permit Permits are fairly easy to get in Missouri. You’ll need to create an […]
abc17news.com
Counties with the most super commuters in Missouri
Original by Patrick Hull, modifications by Kbh3rd // Wikimedia Commons. Counties with the most super commuters in Missouri. There are more than 283 million vehicles on the road in the United States, and many of those cars, trucks, vans, and motorcycles are used to ferry people to and from their homes and jobs during their daily commutes. A small but growing number of people are walking and biking to work, particularly in compact college towns. Many more take public transportation, especially in major cities like New York, Chicago, San Francisco, Washington D.C., Boston, and Seattle—but nationwide, public transit accounts for only about 5% of daily commutes.
northwestmoinfo.com
Mo-Dot Planned Roadwork for Northwest Missouri, August 22-28
Route K – Resurfacing project from Interstate 29, north of Amazonia, to U.S. Route 59 in St. Joseph (Buchanan County) through August. (Contractor: Herzog Contracting Corp.) Route V – CLOSED for a culvert replacement from Route Z to County Road 260, Aug. 25, 6:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
themissouritimes.com
Southern Missouri cattlemen give their input on a “tough year for farmers”
Southern Missouri — It’s been a difficult year for farmers. An unseasonably wet spring followed by a serious drought during the summer has forced many farmers, and especially cattlemen, to make tough decisions about culling their herd. Keith Baxter is a cattleman in Rogersville, Mo. he’s dealt with...
lakeexpo.com
VACATION: Four Resorts For The Perfect Stay At Lake Of The Ozarks
Trying to plan a Lake of the Ozarks vacation but finding yourself overwhelmed with booking a good hotel room, tracking down the best restaurants and searching out fun things to do? Take a load off, planning a vacation to the Lake can be easy when you choose to stay at one of the Lake's great all inclusive resorts.
Largest Home in The State of Missouri Looks Like Hogwarts
Named the Chateau Pensmore this Missouri residential home is considered the largest in the state measuring over 72,000 square feet. A list of the largest houses in every state has come out and the Missouri house is more like a castle than a regular home. The house is fairly new too it was built in 2016 and is 72,215 square feet located in the Ozark Mountains in Highlandville, Missouri.
The Ride no more: City makes major changes to bus system, rebrands to Go St. Joe
St. Joseph city officials have helped to make some changes to the city's transit system. City Manager Bryan Carter says the buses that travel around the city have gone through a major revision. "Might have noticed over the last week you're seeing some new branding on the busses, you know...
Watch a Missouri Guy Launch an Anvil 200 Feet Into the Sky
Why would a man want to launch an anvil 200 feet into the sky? If you're one Missouri man, you do it because you can and why not?. I owe this special moment in the Show Me State to the Missouri sub-Reddit page who shared a throwback to the summer of 2009 when a Farmington, Missouri man gained fame by launching an anvil high enough that Wile E. Coyote would be so very proud.
Proposed tax cut, declines in unemployment, gas prices highlight Missouri economics
(The Center Square) – Missouri’s economic landscape was shaped by two data points this week and an announcement on Monday about a tax cut. Missouri’s unemployment rate of 2.5% in July, subject to revision, is the lowest recorded rate in Missouri since the data series began in 1976, according to the Missouri Economic Research and Information Center.
Missouri woman hospitalized after rear-end crash
GRUNDY COUNTY—A Missouri woman was injured in an accident just before 10a.m. Friday in Grundy County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported a 2001 Hyundai Accent driven by Cindal S. Lee, 30, Galt, was eastbound on MO 6 two miles east of Trenton. The vehicle rear-ended a 2018 Hyundai...
abc17news.com
A second wildland firefighter has died this month battling blazes in Oregon
A 25-year-old wildland firefighter was killed after being struck by a tree while battling the Rum Creek Fire in Oregon, officials said Friday, marking the second fire personnel death in the state this month. Logan Taylor of Talent, Oregon, was critically injured Thursday, according to a joint statement from the...
Three hurt in head-on crash at Lake of the Ozarks
CAMDEN COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) Troopers responded Tuesday afternoon to a head-on crash at the Lake of the Ozarks. Three people were hurt in the crash on Route TT near Shawnee View Drive around 2:50 p.m., according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol. Troopers said Gary W. Cleek, 65, of Eldon, was driving a pickup truck The post Three hurt in head-on crash at Lake of the Ozarks appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
kttn.com
Audio: Some school bus law changes to take effect in Missouri
Several new Missouri laws will be going into effect on August 28th, with changes coming to the rules regarding how school children are bused around our state. A new rule modifies the definition of “school bus” to include only vehicles designed for carrying more than 10 passengers, including the driver. It also allows school districts the authority to use vehicles other than school buses, meaning vehicles designed for carrying 10 or fewer passengers including the driver, to transport school children.
This Very Popular Gas Station Chain is Finally Coming to Missouri
If you are a purveyor of gas station chains, you'll know this beaver mascot from miles away. If that thought gets you excited, you'll be glad to know that this very popular gas station chain is officially coming to Missouri. I saw multiple outlets including the Riverfront Times and Fox...
