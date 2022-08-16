International Cultural Exchange Services welcomes Amy Dammann as a new local coordinator. “I love living in beautiful Hudson, Wisconsin. Even though I'm a Minnesota native, Hudson really has become my home the last year and a half. When I lived in Minnesota, I was a host mom to an exchange student from Australia and six exchange students from China over six years. My family and I really enjoyed hosting our exchange students and still to this day keep in touch with over half of them,” Dammann said. “I love working with exchange students because I love learning about other cultures and countries and lifestyles.”

HUDSON, WI ・ 2 HOURS AGO