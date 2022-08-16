Read full article on original website
Hudson Star-Observer
SCEC donates to county fair with parking passes
Something that distinguishes cooperatives from other types of utilities is their adherence to the Seven Cooperative Principles. One of the ways St. Croix Electric Cooperative (SCEC) demonstrates the seventh one, concern for community, is through its support of area community organizations and events. One of the longest running county-wide events...
River Falls Journal
"Stop the River Falls Racetrack" rally planned for Saturday
River Falls residents are planning a rally to show their opposition to the proposed racetrack in the city. The rally is Saturday, Aug. 20, at Veterans Park from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. At the rally, people can talk with other residents about the track, sign a petition and get a yard sign supporting opposition.
Announcing dozens of arrests, U.S. Attorney notes rise in 'militaristic' weapons on MN streets
Federal prosecutors and local law enforcement announced Friday that recent raids targeting armed offenders and drug dealers has yielded multiple arrests, and seen dozens of high-powered firearms seized. In a press conference, United States Attorney Andrew Luger said that as well as 35 "high-risk violent offenders" having been charged in...
KELOLAND TV
Minnesota nurses authorize strike against 7 health systems
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) – Members of the Minnesota Nurses Association voted overwhelmingly to authorize a strike against seven health systems in the Twin Cities and Duluth, union officials say. The vote Monday gave nurse negotiators the ability to call a strike, with a 10-day notice to employers. The union represents...
Hudson Star-Observer
Weather pushes Somerset football opener back a day
The season opener for the Somerset football team scheduled for Thursday, Aug. 18, has been pushed back to Friday night, Aug. 19, due to Thursday night’s storms. The Spartans will now kick off the 2022 season Friday night at 7 p.m. at the high school field against Bloomer. The...
Heavy Rain Causes Flash Flooding in Central, Northern Minnesota
UNDATED -- Some heavy rain has fallen over parts of central Minnesota. The National Weather Service in the Twin Cities says, as of 7:00 a.m. Thursday, Cosmos had 4.97 inches of rain, Cambridge had 4.32 inches, Grasston 3.48 inches, East Bethel 3.26 inches, Isanti 3.17 inches, and Maple Grove 3.05 inches of rain.
Flash flooding as torrential rain hammers Cambridge
Flash flooding in Cambridge Wednesday night – Credit: Kim Anderson. Heavy rain from slow-moving storms has led to flooding in parts of eastern Minnesota, namely in Isanti County where the City of Cambridge was inundated with water, making travel difficult and dangerous throughout the town of almost 9,000 people.
Hudson Star-Observer
Hudson firm laying off nearly 100 workers
Phillips-Medisize laid off nearly 100 employees on July 12 after a “major customer” informed the company it would “immediately and substantially reduce the production of its products,” at its Hudson location, according to the Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification (WARN) the company submitted to the Wisconsin Department of Workforce Development.
WEAU-TV 13
Phillips-Medisize to lay off hundreds of workers in Wisconsin
HUDSON, Wis. (WEAU) - Phillips-Medisize is in the process of laying off potentially hundreds of workers at its facilities in Hudson and Medford. Citing “an unforeseeable change in Phillips’ business circumstances,” the company said that it already permanently laid off 96 workers on July 12 at the St. Croix Meadows facility in Hudson.
fox9.com
Stalled storms drop inches of rain on parts of Twin Cities metro
(FOX 9) - Parts of the north and east Twin Cities metro were hit hard on Wednesday by storms that dropped a lot of rain in a short period of time creating flash flooding. The heavy rains stalled over areas like St. Paul and Inver Grove Heights in the east and Cambridge and Isanti in the north, dropping inches of rain in a brief period of time.
Helicopter Crashes into Powerlines in Minnesota
Elgin, MN (KROC-AM News)- A Florida man was unhurt after crashing a helicopter he was piloting into power lines in Wabasha County, Minnesota. 21-year-old Tyler Williams was operating a crop-dusting helicopter near Elgin Tuesday afternoon when he crashed into the powerlines near the intersection of County roads 2 and 8 between Elgin and Millville, a news release from the Wabasha County Sheriff’s Office says. The 911 call came in shortly before 3 p.m.
Hudson Star-Observer
Plea hearing set for stalking suspect
A plea hearing has been set for Robert Cesena who was arrested and booked into the St. Croix County jail in March after officers responded to a residence on Locust Street where there had been ongoing reports of stalking at a residence. A man would walk through the backyard and attempt to look into the windows of the lower level bedroom and living room.
Minnesotan Man Breaks Into Wisconsin Home To Take A Bath
Well, this is an interesting story with a very random twist. A man from Minnesota broke into a home in Wisconsin and all for one very ridiculous reason. It has been a weird month for crime in Wisconsin. Recently, police in Wausau captured something unexpected on camera: their capture of a wild turkey! Somehow, the wild turkey made it into an apartment on the second floor.
Hudson Star-Observer
Pepper Fest honors many
Let the 2022 North Hudson Pepper Fest commence. Starting tomorrow, Friday, Aug. 19, through Sunday, Aug. 21, join Pepper Fest in celebrating North Hudson heritage, those who make the festival possible and the people that serve the community. Grand Marshal. Amanda (Spainhour) Peterson was a 2000 Pepper Fest Princess and...
$25 Round Trip Sun Country Flights Between MSP, Eau Claire
UNDATED -- Sun Country Airlines has just started selling its introductory flights between Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport and the airport in Eau Claire, Wisconsin. The regular flights between the two cities will begin on December 1st. Right now they are offering flights from Eau Claire to MSP for just $15. A return flight from the Twin Cities back to the central Wisconsin city will cost you even less at just $10.
Hudson Star-Observer
Cultural Exchange Services brings on new local coordinator in Hudson
International Cultural Exchange Services welcomes Amy Dammann as a new local coordinator. “I love living in beautiful Hudson, Wisconsin. Even though I'm a Minnesota native, Hudson really has become my home the last year and a half. When I lived in Minnesota, I was a host mom to an exchange student from Australia and six exchange students from China over six years. My family and I really enjoyed hosting our exchange students and still to this day keep in touch with over half of them,” Dammann said. “I love working with exchange students because I love learning about other cultures and countries and lifestyles.”
Dunn County man will spend 12 years behind bars for trafficking meth
A 42-year-old man from Downing will spend the next 12 years in prison for trafficking meth to Wisconsin.
Minnesota Man Told To ‘Go To Kwik Trip’ After Calling 911
A dispatcher from Chisago County Minnesota is being recognized after that county's sheriff's department shared details from a recent 911 call online. FYI, Chisago County sits on the Minnesota, Wisconsin border just to the northeast of Minneapolis. The dispatcher received a call in the early morning hours, around 3:00 AM,...
City floats misdemeanor for jumping off Stillwater Lift Bridge, hoping to end kids' so-called summer 'rite of passage'
STILLWATER, Minn. — If you live in or near Stillwater, you know jumping off the historic lift bridge into the St. Croix is a...thing. And like it or not, that's been the truth for decades. But now, the city says it's time to put that thing to bed. "Growing...
ABC7 Chicago
8-year-old Wisconsin boy reaches top 25 of kids USA Mullet Championship
MENOMONIE, Wis. -- An 8-year-old from Wisconsin with a rockstar 'do is advancing in the kids division of the USA Mullet Championship. Emmitt Bailey, also known as "Mullet Boy," got the chance to show off his hairstyle Thursday night when he threw the opening pitch at a local baseball game, WEAU reported.
