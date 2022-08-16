Read full article on original website
College football kickoff 2022: 11 games set for August
It's been a long offseason in college football, but never boring with a wave of transfer portal movement, NIL news, and another phase of realignment and expansion. That's all well and good, but the point of football is football. And now as the month of August rolls on, we're rounding third on ...
Lane Kiffin Is Looking Forward To 1 College Football Game This Season
We're just a few weeks away from the start of the 2022 college football season and this year's SEC West is primed to be as competitive as ever. For Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin, there's one game he's looking forward over all the others. As you might have guessed, it's the November 12 home game against Alabama.
Ranking 10 real College Football Playoff national title contenders
With 12 of the last 16 national championships going to SEC teams, you'd be forgiven for thinking no other conference has a chance at college football's ultimate prize. But is that really the case? Sure, defending champion Georgia will be among those favored to go all the way, as will perennial ...
Florida State misspells 'official' in letter to recruit
Florida State may need to hire an editor or two to help out with the school’s football recruiting process. On Wednesday, an unknown recruit’s father apparently shared an image of four-star pass rusher Lamont Green Jr.’s offer letter from Florida State in a now-deleted tweet. The only...
2022 Miami Hurricanes Football Schedule
The Miami Hurricanes' football schedule includes games against the Texas A&M Aggies, Clemson Tigers and Florida State Seminoles.
Quinn Ewers named new Texas starting quarterback
With the college football season right around the corner, Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian has made a monster decision: he has his starting quarterback all set to take the field for the team's Week 1 showdown. That would be QB Quinn Ewers. This annoucement has been expected for a while...
Dabo Swinney names DJ Uiagalelei as Clemson football starting QB over Cade Klubnik, but there’s a catch
Clemson football and Dabo Swinney endured a disappointing- by their lofty standards- season in 2021, winning 10 games while falling short of the College Football Playoff, a destination they’ve become familiar with in recent years. Last year’s starting quarterback, DJ Uiagalelei, contributed to the underachieving squad, as the former 5-star recruit had a very uneven […] The post Dabo Swinney names DJ Uiagalelei as Clemson football starting QB over Cade Klubnik, but there’s a catch appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Eagles' DeVonta Smith has brutal response to Browns' Richard LeCounte III
DeVonta Smith was the Philadelphia Eagles’ leading receiver during his rookie season in 2021, and it appears that his game is not the only thing he has been working on over the offseason. During Thursday’s joint practice between the Eagles and Cleveland Browns, things apparently got a little chippy...
Nebraska HC Scott Frost reveals offensive linemen vomit 15 to 20 times per practice
Scott Frost is entering what will likely be a make-or-break season for him in Nebraska, and it sounds like the head coach’s staff is working hard to help him save his job. Frost discussed how the offseason has gone for Nebraska during his monthly radio show on Huskers Radio Network Thursday night. One of the things the 47-year-old mentioned is how intense offensive line coach Donovan Raiola has made practices for his position group. Frost estimated that there are 15-20 times per practice where an offensive linemen loses his lunch.
ESPN analyst: 'I wouldn't be stunned' if Steelers win AFC North this season
It's understandable that many are down on the 2022 Pittsburgh Steelers as it pertains to their chances of making the playoffs. Unlike Tom Brady, future Hall of Fame quarterback Ben Roethlisberger legitimately retired for more than just six weeks, and the Steelers are seemingly preparing to name former Chicago Bears castoff Mitchell Trubisky as Roethlisberger's immediate successor over career backup Mason Rudolph and rookie Kenny Pickett.
College Football Playoff considering extreme move, per report
Members of the College Football Playoff board of managers are talking about what could be a radical move in the sport's history, according to a report from ESPN. The board began discussions on changing the way college football is governed and are considering breaking away from the NCAA entirely. ...
ESPN computer predicts college football's best/worst teams in 2022
The 2022 college football season will be here before you know it. Which teams will be the best and the worst in the country this fall? ESPN's computer prediction system, Football Power Index, went about making its picks for just that as we get closer to kickoff. The worst team in college ...
ESPN's FPI predicts 2022 College Football Playoff champion
ESPN’s FPI is predicting the 2022 college football season, including the 2022 College Football Playoff champions. In terms of the Playoff, the Football Power Index is especially high on Ohio State, Alabama, Georgia and Clemson. Those four teams have the best odds to make the CFP and are the only teams given more than a 19% chance to make the field of four.
Steelers RB Master Teague Reverts To IR After Clearing Waivers
Teague, 22, wound up going undrafted out of Ohio State. He later signed a rookie contract with the Bears soon after, but was waived after just a few days in Chicago. The Steelers signed Teague to a contract a few weeks ago, but waived him with an injury designation on Thursday.
National Organization of Women: Deshaun Watson suspension and fine 'nowhere near enough'
Earlier this month, both the Cleveland Rape Crisis Center and the National Organization of Women (NOW) heavily criticized the six-game suspension recommended by NFL disciplinary officer Sue L. Robinson for Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson regarding allegations of sexual misconduct during massage sessions. That was before the NFL appealed Judge...
Watch: First-Hand Look at New UC Football Locker Room
The Bearcats are getting dressed in style during the seasons to come.
LOOK: Ducks unveil cleats for season-opener vs. Georgia Bulldogs
You know football season is right around the corner when the Oregon Ducks start to unveil their jersey combinations for the first game. While we are still yet to see the entire ensemble, the Ducks released pictures of the cleats that they will be wearing for the season kickoff against the defending champion Georgia Bulldogs. As you would expect, the Ducks’ cleats are a shiny green and yellow with the triangular pattern that has been featured throughout the program recently, most notably on the uniforms. We will hopefully get a look soon at what the rest of the uniforms will look like, but for now, this is good enough to hold us over. 𝐆𝐚𝐦𝐞 𝟏 𝐂𝐥𝐞𝐚𝐭𝐬: 𝐎𝐫𝐞𝐠𝐨𝐧 𝐕𝐚𝐩𝐨𝐫 𝐄𝐝𝐠𝐞 𝟑𝟔𝟎 𝐕𝐂 1️⃣5️⃣ Days until we rep the latest from @usnikefootball in Atlanta. #GoDucks pic.twitter.com/nndGfudbPb — Oregon Football (@oregonfootball) August 19, 2022 List Oregon vs. Georgia: How much more talented is the Bulldogs' roster than the Ducks?
Joel Klatt releases his preseason top 10 CFB rankings
Fox Sports college football analyst Joel Klatt has named his preseason top 10 teams ahead of the 2022 college football season. Klatt’s top three is the same as the consensus around college football, but he does have an interesting top 10. College football media and coaches have consistently ranked...
College football rankings: ESPN reveals preseason Top 25 for 2022
We're getting a closer look at the preseason top 25 college football rankings, and ESPN is the latest to update its Football Power Index ahead of the 2022 season. With it comes an early glance at where the experts predict the top teams will begin the season, and which teams have a chance to make a ...
When Joakim Noah Absolutely Roasted The City Of Cleveland: "I Never Heard Anybody Say, ' I'm Going To Cleveland On Vacation...'"
Ex-Bulls star Joakim Noah was once the NBA's Defensive Player of the Year. As a strong and powerful force in the middle, Noah made up for some of his flaws with expert-level hustle. He also had a tendency to trash talk the opposition, including the Cleveland Cavaliers. Back in 2010,...
