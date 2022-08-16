Read full article on original website
Florida State misspells 'official' in letter to recruit
Florida State may need to hire an editor or two to help out with the school’s football recruiting process. On Wednesday, an unknown recruit’s father apparently shared an image of four-star pass rusher Lamont Green Jr.’s offer letter from Florida State in a now-deleted tweet. The only...
Eagles' DeVonta Smith has brutal response to Browns' Richard LeCounte III
DeVonta Smith was the Philadelphia Eagles’ leading receiver during his rookie season in 2021, and it appears that his game is not the only thing he has been working on over the offseason. During Thursday’s joint practice between the Eagles and Cleveland Browns, things apparently got a little chippy...
Nebraska HC Scott Frost reveals offensive linemen vomit 15 to 20 times per practice
Scott Frost is entering what will likely be a make-or-break season for him in Nebraska, and it sounds like the head coach’s staff is working hard to help him save his job. Frost discussed how the offseason has gone for Nebraska during his monthly radio show on Huskers Radio Network Thursday night. One of the things the 47-year-old mentioned is how intense offensive line coach Donovan Raiola has made practices for his position group. Frost estimated that there are 15-20 times per practice where an offensive linemen loses his lunch.
Steelers RB Master Teague Reverts To IR After Clearing Waivers
Teague, 22, wound up going undrafted out of Ohio State. He later signed a rookie contract with the Bears soon after, but was waived after just a few days in Chicago. The Steelers signed Teague to a contract a few weeks ago, but waived him with an injury designation on Thursday.
Eagles Analyst Shares A Bold Claim About A WR Duo
The Philadelphia Eagles have built upon their playoff experience last season by building up their roster. On defense, they brought in playmakers like James Bradberry and Haason Reddick. They also brought in the likes of Nakobe Dean and Jordan Davis via the 2022 NFL Draft. But they did not stop...
Joe Burrow has realistic stance on contract extension talks with Bengals
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow still has two years left on his rookie deal. Fresh off leading the Bengals to the Super Bowl, though, it would make sense for Cincy to lock up its young, star quarterback and in the process — set itself up for a bright future.
ESPN analyst: 'I wouldn't be stunned' if Steelers win AFC North this season
It's understandable that many are down on the 2022 Pittsburgh Steelers as it pertains to their chances of making the playoffs. Unlike Tom Brady, future Hall of Fame quarterback Ben Roethlisberger legitimately retired for more than just six weeks, and the Steelers are seemingly preparing to name former Chicago Bears castoff Mitchell Trubisky as Roethlisberger's immediate successor over career backup Mason Rudolph and rookie Kenny Pickett.
Sam Howell Is Getting First-Team Reps In Washington
Could it be that the Washington Commanders are not yet sold on Carson Wentz as their starting quarterback?. Things can still change before the season starts, including pulling off a change behind center before opening weekend. No, it’s not like the Commanders will be going back to Taylor Heinicke as...
Rookie quarterback Kenny Pickett wins Pittsburgh Steelers' training camp Home Run Derby
It's hard to blame Tomlin for smiling, given that Pickett is coming off of an impressive NFL debut this preseason. The No. 20 pick from the 2022 NFL Draft completed 13 of 15 pass attempts with two touchdowns in last weekend's 32-25 win over the Seattle Seahawks, which he hopes will catapult him up the Steelers' depth chart.
When Joakim Noah Absolutely Roasted The City Of Cleveland: "I Never Heard Anybody Say, ' I'm Going To Cleveland On Vacation...'"
Ex-Bulls star Joakim Noah was once the NBA's Defensive Player of the Year. As a strong and powerful force in the middle, Noah made up for some of his flaws with expert-level hustle. He also had a tendency to trash talk the opposition, including the Cleveland Cavaliers. Back in 2010,...
Falcons former second-round pick dealt another bad hand
Davidson has yet to really establish himself after being selected in the second round a few years ago. The Auburn product has dealt with injuries throughout his career, specifically his rookie season, which was the tumultuous season in 2020 that saw Dan Quinn fired after an 0-5 start. 2021 was...
Marquise Brown Had A Curious Comment About The Ravens
Wide receiver Marquise Brown had some choice words about the Baltimore Ravens. He could make those comments public now that he has been traded to the Arizona Cardinals. On the first day of the 2022 NFL Draft, the Ravens traded Brown and their third-round pick in exchange for the Cardinals’ 23rd overall selection.
