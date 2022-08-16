Scott Frost is entering what will likely be a make-or-break season for him in Nebraska, and it sounds like the head coach’s staff is working hard to help him save his job. Frost discussed how the offseason has gone for Nebraska during his monthly radio show on Huskers Radio Network Thursday night. One of the things the 47-year-old mentioned is how intense offensive line coach Donovan Raiola has made practices for his position group. Frost estimated that there are 15-20 times per practice where an offensive linemen loses his lunch.

LINCOLN, NE ・ 23 HOURS AGO