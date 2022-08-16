Read full article on original website
Woman who noticed her garden furniture in her neighbour's garden deals with it in 'most British way' possible
Confrontation and being British don’t pair well, as one woman expertly demonstrated when she noticed her neighbours had stolen her garden furniture… twice. Watch the moment unfold below:. When Lia Hatzakis, a 29-year-old YouTuber from Warwick, noticed her recently purchased garden table set was missing two chairs, she...
'Real-life vampire' with 49 body modifications warns others about doing what she's done
'Real-life vampire' María José Cristerna has warned people who might want to follow in her footsteps to be careful what they do to their body. Mexico resident Cristerna has almost 50 body modifications and claims that 99 percent of her body is tattooed, leading Guinness World Records to say she is the most tattooed woman in the world.
Episodes of muscle weakness and daytime sleepiness could mean you have the rare symptom cataplexy
Cataplexy is a rare symptom linked to narcolepsy. The right diagnosis and treatment can help you manage these sudden episodes of muscle weakness.
Legal expert says you can get in serious trouble for picking up money from the floor
Nothing’s more joyous than finding a fiver on the floor, but according to one legal expert, you could be breaking the law by sticking it in your back pocket. Unfortunately, ‘theft by finding’ is an actual offence, and even more unfortunately, ‘finders keepers, losers weepers’ probably won’t stand up in court.
Parents' shock after million-to-one Black and white twins are born looking like they are different races
A mum was left gobsmacked when she gave birth to million-to-one Black and white twins with completely different skin colours. Chantelle Broughton, 29, said people often ask whether her children are actually her own, and the tots are so rare that genetics experts have estimated them at one in a million.
Woman horrified at what was left under sofas when she moved them to new house
Peep Show star Isy Suttie is a busy woman – between being a mum to two kids and a touring comedian, everyday things like housework can get a little tricky. But even so, the 44-year-old was left horrified by what she discovered underneath her sofas during a recent clean out.
Woman who lives in Conjuring house shows routine she has to follow every day
A woman who lives in the infamous house from The Conjuring has detailed her daily routine in the haunted farmhouse. Take a look below, if you dare:. Home of the terrifying 2013 horror movie The Conjuring, the 14 room farmhouse in Rhode Island might look like a nice rural home at first.
The Queen has had the same meal every day since she was five-years-old
With endless wealth and staff at her beck and call, you'd assume the Queen has a taste for the finer things in life. However, her former private chef has claimed that she's eaten the same sandwich more or less every day since she was five years old. Darren McGrady was...
Woman who was left almost paralysed after neck stretches warns others not to make her mistake
A woman who was almost left paralysed after a single neck stretch is warning others not to make the same mistake. Amanda Borish, 28, from California, had been practicing various stretches after she began suffering from intense neck pain earlier this year. But one day, her stretch left her limbs...
Woman has 'plastic' forehead after falling asleep in sun for 30 minutes
We hate to sound like an overbearing mother right now, but it's important to look after your skin when you're out in the sun. Check out the video below if you don't believe us:. As you can see, the woman in this story learned the hard way as she was...
Police beg people to stop ringing 999 to call out neighbours using hosepipes
With temperatures soaring over recent weeks, drastic measures have been taken to help save water supplies in certain parts of the country. It was announced earlier this month that the South East and the Isle of Wight were introducing hosepipe bans, meaning they cannot be used to water plants, clean cars or fill paddling pools.
Neighbour called out for 'blinding lights' left on outside home all night, compared to prison
A neighbour has been called out for leaving ‘blinding lights’ on all night long, with many comparing the setup to a prison. While we all like to feel safe in our homes, the owner of this property has arguably gone a step too far. Alongside the glaring lights,...
Brits warned to be careful as flesh eating lice are biting swimmers
British swimmers have been warned to steer clear of seafront lakes in Clevedon and Weston-super-Mare following reports that bathers have been bitten by ‘flesh-eating lice’. Swimmers have felt ‘stings’ and ‘nips’ while swimming, and after exiting the water have noticed red patches on their body, while other bathers...
Experts say poisonous common flower is not safe around pets
Experts have sent out a warning about a common but poisonous flower that can pose serious health risks to pets. Known as the lily of the valley, the flower might look like a pretty plant but all parts of it are seen as potentially toxic, with toxins that affect the heart's ability to pump blood properly.
McDonald's Australia shuts down speculation that the size of their burgers have shrunk
McDonald's has responds to claims their iconic burgers have shrunk. Yahoo! News reports that a user posted to the Facebook group Markdown Addicts NSW asking: “Have McDonald’s Filet-O-Fish always been this small? I don’t remember it being mini, kid-sized like this.”. A spokesperson for the fast food...
Man gobsmacked after finding out how they change the prices on petrol station boards
A man has blown TikTok users’ minds as he revealed how the prices on petrol station boards get change – and it’s simpler than you think. Watch it below:. Social media user Marlon Williams took to the platform on Thursday (18 August) to share a video of him capturing how a Sainsbury’s petrol station employee updates their prices.
