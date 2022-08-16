ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Join Seattle Fire for a Career Day on Aug. 17

By Kim Schmanke
Seattle, Washington
 3 days ago
Join the Seattle Fire Department from noon to 3 p.m. on Aug. 17 as we co-host a Fire Career Day at North Seattle College. We’ll be joined by Worksource, Employment Security Department, regional fire departments, Seattle’s Black Firefighters Association and the Seattle Fire Women’s Alliance.

We aim to answer your questions about a fire service career and share current job opportunities with local fire departments currently hiring for entry-level firefighter/EMT positions.

A food truck will be onsite with tasty options during this midday event.

Every attendee will have the opportunity to learn about the new North Seattle College fire science degree program, engage with diverse firefighters, explore various job opportunities and hear from at least one local Fire Chief.

We are all excited to meet you and talk about this rewarding career path.

Contact Seattle Fire’s workforce advisor, John Park, with any questions. Email: john.park@seattle.gov. Phone: 206-390-8316.

