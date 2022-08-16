Read full article on original website
Related
Woman horrified at what was left under sofas when she moved them to new house
Peep Show star Isy Suttie is a busy woman – between being a mum to two kids and a touring comedian, everyday things like housework can get a little tricky. But even so, the 44-year-old was left horrified by what she discovered underneath her sofas during a recent clean out.
ETOnline.com
Inside Jennifer Lopez’s and Ben Affleck’s Georgia Wedding: All Guests Wear White
Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez don't subscribe to the old adage that wedding guests are never to wear white. In their case, they insist!. ET has learned that guests for the couple's second wedding at Affleck's estate in Riceboro, Georgia are wearing white for Saturday's big soiree. An eyewitness tells ET, "Guests were gathering at The Perry Lane Hotel [in Savannah] to head to Jennifer and Ben's wedding." The source added. "Everyone is dressed in white with most women in white dresses and gowns, and most men in white suits, a majority in linen material, but the dress code features a wide variety. Some men are in white shorts and sneakers and there is a female guest in a white fringe leather jacket and sparkly cowboy hat."
Jennifer Lopez Stuns In Wedding Dress With Feather Skirt & Long Dramatic Veil As She Marries Ben Affleck
Jennifer Lopez, 52, wore the most perfect dress for her Georgia wedding reception. The stars stunned next to husband Ben Affleck, 49, in a custom Ralph Lauren gown on Saturday, Aug. 20. The exquisite number featured what appeared to be a feather skirt skirt with a train and short sleeves, per photos obtained by TMZ. The “Dear Ben” singer added a dramatic 20 foot long veil which gently blew in the wind as she walked alongside her new husband on a bridge overlooking the river. Ben was also looking dapper in a matching white jacket, along with black pants.
People
Kimora Lee Simmons Poses for Rare Photo with All Five of Her Children at Back to School Event
Kimora Lee Simmons enjoyed a special outing this week surrounded by all of her kids. The model and entrepreneur was joined by all five of her children Thursday at a Back to School Giveaway event, which she hosted in partnership with the Boys & Girls Clubs of America, Baby Phat, Family Dollar, Dollar Tree, and Crayola, in Los Angeles.
RELATED PEOPLE
Linda Evangelista reveals her face, jaw and neck were taped on cover of British Vogue: ‘Creating dreams’
Linda Evangelista has revealed that her face, jaw and neck were taped for her British Vogue cover shoot while opening up about the lasting physical and mental impacts of the CoolSculpting procedure that she says left her “permanently disformed”.The supermodel, 57, who appears on the September issue of British Vogue, discussed the editing, retouching and makeup artistry tricks that went into the photo shoot in the accompanying interview.“That’s not my jaw and neck in real life - and I can’t walk around with tape and elastics everywhere,” Evangelista said of the photos, which see her face taped by makeup...
Anne Heche's Cause of Death Revealed
Watch: Ellen DeGeneres & More Pay Tribute to Anne Heche. Anne Heche's cause of death has been determined by officials. The Six Days, Seven Nights star died from inhalation and thermal injuries stemming from a car crash on Aug. 5, according to records from the Los Angeles County Department of Medical Examiner-Coroner reviewed by E! News. Per the coroner's office, other "significant conditions" that contributed to her death included a sternal fracture due to blunt trauma.
'Cyborg time traveller from 2050' says one movie is scarily accurate to real life in future
Guys, guys, guys! We really are living in a simulation! Well, according to a ‘cyborg time traveller from 2050’, that is. A man named Orrin who claims to be a cyborg from the future (what’s so funny?) told his social media followers: “There is a Matrix. This [our existence] is very much like The Matrix movie. This is all a simulation.”
The Queen leaves passengers in stitches with name of SatNav
The Queen leaves her passengers in 'hysterics' over the unusual nickname she's given to her SatNav, it has been revealed. There aren't many people who can order Her Majesty around – the woman's the only Brit who's allowed to drive without a valid licence or a licence plate. A...
CARS・
IN THIS ARTICLE
Will Pete Davidson feature much in upcoming season of The Kardashians?
For those of us who get overly invested in celebrity romances, the news that Kim Kardashian and Saturday Night Live alum Pete Davidson have called it quits, was earth-shattering. The break up has left fans wondering if Davidson will still appear in the second season of the Kardashian family’s hulu...
People in stitches at picture of The Mountain holding a regular mug
If you've watched Game of Thrones, then you'll know The Mountain is huge... though to be fair, even if you haven't watched it, you could probably guess by his nickname. The actual actor who plays The Mountain is also huge. Again, this might sound obvious, but the actors who play the hobbits in Lord of the Rings aren't actually 3ft tall, you know.
Is Anthony Joshua in a relationship?
Anthony Joshua is one of the most successful boxers of all time, so you would assume he’d have the pick of partners. He recently expressed his goal of becoming a billionaire, and is generous when it comes to giving gifts to loved ones, but does he currently have someone special?
How to watch House of the Dragon in the UK
Game Of Thrones fans have been eagerly awaiting the arrival of the much-hyped prequel, House Of The Dragon. Starring the likes of Matt Smith (who got whacked in the face during filming), the show is set hundreds of years before the much-loved fantasy series. The first trailer arrived in May and fans have been waiting patiently since. Initial reviews are giving high praise indeed, and fortunately there isn’t much longer to go.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
The Sandman Season 2: Release date, cast and latest news
Netflix and Neil Gaiman’s The Sandman has captured hearts (and imaginations) with the epic first season. Fans were thrilled to find there was a bonus episode after they thought the first season had finished but are now wanting more. The series has received rave reviews from critics and fans of the original source material comics too (a rare feat!) so many want to know if there will be a second season.
The Tinder Swindler’s victim ‘joins Celebs Go Dating'
Cecilie Fjellhoy, one of the women swindled out of thousands by internet con artist Simon Leviev, has reportedly signed up to Celebs Go Dating. Fjellhoy starred alongside Pernilla Sjoholm and Ayleen Charlotte in Netflix’s bombshell documentary The Tinder Swindler, which unearthed Leviev’s criminal antics, and revealed how he manipulated women into sending him hundreds of thousands of dollars while posing as the billionaire heir to a diamond fortune.
Man gets full-size Stella tattoo on the back of his head to dedicate his love to drink
Connor Davidson never expected the tattoo on his head to be his claim to fame. But then again, it was posted to TikTok, and anything is possible there. However, the 27-year-old’s tattoo in question is none other than the Stella Artois logo - as you do - which has racked up 2.3 million views (and counting) on the site in just one week. Check out the video below:
Chris Martin stops Coldplay gig midway through song to ask crowd not to use cameras or phones
Coldplay frontman Chris Martin halted a gig mid-song to ask fans if they could 'try that again' without using their phones or cameras. You can watch the moment below:. Midway through ‘Sky Full of Stars’ on the band's Music of the Spheres world tour, Chris Martin suddenly stopped singing and said: “Wait, hold on, one second. I think we can make this better, hold on.”
LADbible
28K+
Followers
17K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT
Bringing you the latest viral and entertainment news from around the world.https://www.ladbible.com
Comments / 0