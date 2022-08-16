Read full article on original website
Related
kiwaradio.com
Iowa Foundation for Agricultural Advancement provides youth scholarships
IARN — The Iowa Foundation for Agricultural Advancement is a non-profit organization comprised of agricultural enthusiasts dedicated to providing scholarships and financial awards for college-bound Iowa 4-H and FFA students seeking post-secondary education in the agriculture field. The Sale of Champions is one of the IFAA’s primary programs and...
kiwaradio.com
Iowa’s Unemployment Rate Drops To Level Not Seen Since 2019
Statewide, Iowa — Iowa’s unemployment rate went down again in July, hitting two-point-five percent. Iowa Workforce Development Director Beth Townsend says it’s another positive jobs report. July extends the string of months where unemployment has dropped. Townsend says more people are returning to work that had previously...
kiwaradio.com
IA Egg Council continues State Fair tradition
IARN — Agriculture is on full display at the Iowa State Fair. You can come down to the barns and see the cattle, hogs, pigs, sheep, and poultry. You can go to the animal birthing center and see baby animals that have been born recently or even born at the show. However, one of the biggest stars of Iowa agriculture doesn’t make a lot of noise. You can’t find it in a pen munching on hay or feed. Yet it is a nutritional rockstar that is so small that you can find several of them hidden under the smallest of chickens.
kiwaradio.com
Iowa AARP Hails New FDA Rules Allowing Over-The-Counter Sale Of Hearing Aids
Statewide Iowa — The state director of AARP says the FDA’s approval of new rules allowing the sale of over-the-counter hearing aids will have a big impact on Iowans. Brad Anderson says this is something AARP has pushed for the last five years. The rules announced August 16th...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
kiwaradio.com
Iowa Led US In Added Wind Power Generation In Second Quarter
Statewide, Iowa — A new report shows Iowa led the nation in the amount of wind power that came online during April, May and June. Nearly 60 percent of the electricity being generated in Iowa comes from wind turbines and solar installations. Jeff Danielson is a vice president of the Clean Grid Alliance.
kiwaradio.com
Virtual Statewide Meeting Planned To Discuss Drought As Harvest Draws Near
Statewide, Iowa — As we approach harvest time, new concerns are rising about Iowa’s worsening drought conditions. A statewide virtual meeting is planned for next week to help address those concerns and to survey options. Field agronomist Rebecca Vittetoe, with the Iowa State University Extension, says the online...
kiwaradio.com
Iowa Farm Environmental Leader Awards presented at ISF
IARN — Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds, Lt. Gov. Adam Gregg, Secretary of Agriculture Mike Naig, and Department of Natural Resources Director Kayla Lyon today recognized 40 Iowa farm families with Iowa Farm Environmental Leader Awards at the Iowa State Fair. The award acknowledges farmers who take voluntary actions to improve and protect our state’s natural resources while serving as leaders in their farming communities.
kiwaradio.com
Repairs Recommended On One Of Iowa’s First Tourism Attractions
Arnold’s Park, Iowa — An engineer hired to evaluate a historic site in Arnolds Park is recommending major repairs to the Abbie Gardner cabin. It’s the site of what’s known as the Spirit Lake massacre of 1857. About three dozen Europeans were killed by members of the Dakota tribe who used the area for hunting. Thirteen-year-old Abbie Gardner was briefly taken hostage. Three decades later she bought her family’s cabin and gave tours. Anita Bomgaars is with the Abbie Gardner Cabin Friends group that asked for the evaluation.
Comments / 0