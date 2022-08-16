Read full article on original website
Crews working Dutchman Complex continue to build forward progress
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ore. — Firefighters working on the Dutchman Complex were able to hold the containment lines overnight and continue to build forward progress and mop up operations, Douglas Forest Protection Association reported Friday. Smaller fires have been trailed, mopped up and cleared. Robust initial attack will continue throughout...
Smokejumpers, heli-rappellers fight new fires in Umpqua National Forest
ROSEBURG, Ore. — Lightning strikes sparked multiple fires Wednesday in the Umpqua National Forest, according to the U.S. Forest Service. There were ten reports of smoke and five confirmed fires as of Thursday morning, the U.S. Forest Service said. The fires were located mostly in the northern part of...
Smoky air quality causes health concerns
EUGENE, Ore. — The smoke we are seeing in the Eugene and Springfield area and Southern Willamette Valley is primarily coming from Cedar Creek Fire. There are some contributions from fires burning in Cascades, such as the Potter and Windigo fire. "For the Eugene Springfield area the main contributor...
Crews work to control brush fire in West Eugene
EUGENE, Ore. — Firefighters are scene of a brush fire in West Eugene. The call came in around 2:20 p.m. Friday for the fire located at Janisse and Dani streets. "Our crews are actively working on controlling this brush fire," Eugene Springfield Fire told our newsroom at 2:52 p.m.
Cedar Creek Fire 4,800 acres, 0% containment; drones used to control fire movement
OAKRIDGE, Ore. — Firefighters are continuing to use drones to monitor and fight the Cedar Creek Fire, now increased slightly to 4,836 acres and remaining at 0% containment. A virtual public meeting will be held Wednesday at 7:00 p.m. on Facebook. | Watch the virtual public meeting. Fire officials...
Douglas County crews actively engaged on 22 fires in Dutchman Complex
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ore. — Firefighters are continuing to aggressively engage on numerous fires across the Douglas District following thunderstorms across Douglas County Wednesday night, Douglas Forest Protective Association said Thursday afternoon. "In a 19-hour period, we have responded to approximately 55 reports of fires across the county," DFPA said....
Hot temperatures, thunderstorms increase activity on Cedar Creek Fire
PORTLAND, Ore. — High temperatures and thunderstorms Wednesday increased fire activity on the Cedar Creek Fire burning about 15 miles east of Oakridge in the Willamette National Forest, officials said. The 4,836-acre fire was 0% contained and was started by lightning Aug. 1. About 750 firefighters are battling the...
Wildland firefighters trail old growth fire in Camas Valley
CAMAS VALLEY, Ore. — Around 8:10 p.m. Thursday (Aug. 19, 2022), crews from Douglas Forest Protective Association (DFPA), Camas Valley Rural Fire District and Tenmile Rural Fire Protection District responded to a 1/4-acre old growth fire located on Quiet Mountain Road in Camas Valley. Wildland firefighter crews, including the...
Hot weather, lightning chances concern for Windigo, Potter, Big Swamp firefighting efforts
ROSEBURG, Ore. — Firefighters on the Windigo, Big Swamp and Potter Fires have been cautioned to be aware of changing conditions as a Red Flag Warning is in effect for the area due to the potential for gusty winds and lightning in the area. All three fires were caused...
Summer street maintenance starts next week in Roseburg
ROSEBURG, Ore. — Maintenance to extend the life of about 2.2 miles of Roseburg streets is set to begin next week, weather permitting. The Roseburg Public Works Department asks vehicle owners to be sure to remove their vehicles from street sections scheduled and posted for maintenance to allow crews to complete the work.
Public Restriction Level 'EXTREME' coming Tuesday to Douglas County
ROSEBURG, Ore. — Effective Tuesday, August 23, 2022, at 12:01 a.m., Public Restriction Levels will change to EXTREME for all private, county, state, and Bureau of Indian Affairs lands within the Douglas District, Douglas Forest Protection Association said in a joint news release with Roseburg District BLM. BLM is...
Eugene, Springfield PeaceHealth clinics vote to unionize
EUGENE, Ore. — Four Eugene-area PeaceHealth clinics have voted to unionize, the first in Lane County to do so. This, in response to issues brought upon by the COVID-19 pandemic. "They worked tirelessly through the pandemic. They have been trying to help patients there in the Eugene-Springfield area, and...
Relay for Life set-up underway at South Eugene High School
EUGENE, Ore. — Happening Saturday, the Eugene-Springfield Relay for Life returns to Lane County, bringing people together and raising money for the American Cancer Society. Crews are busy setting up Friday at South Eugene High School. The event begins Saturday at noon on the SEHS track. It runs until...
Eugene Starbucks locations on strike Wednesday
EUGENE, Ore. — The nationwide Starbucks unionization is growing as five more stores in Eugene are joining in on the workers’ strike. We visited the scene Wednesday where a protest took place at the brand’s Franklin location. All 5 stores were at the protest, all striking except...
3 dead, 1 in critical condition in suspected DUII crash near Riddle
RIDDLE, Ore. — A suspected DUII crash near Riddle left three people dead at the scene and the driver in critical condition. On Tuesday, August 16, 2022, shortly before midnight, a deputy assigned to timber patrol drove through the area of the 3500 block of Lower Cow Creek Road when he observed debris in the roadway. Stopping to investigate the deputy observed a crashed 2007 Toyota Solara convertible.
Those with outstanding warrants urged to turn themselves in
COOS COUNTY, Ore. — Coos County Community Corrections wants those with outstanding warrants to turn themselves in. Director Mike Crim says Coos County has more than 300 open warrants, and they want to get those people the help they need. His office connects those on parole and probation to...
63-year-old Douglas County man reported missing
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ore. — The Douglas County Sheriff's Office is seeking information from the public which may assist in locating 63-year-old Rick Leroy Garrett, who has been reported missing. Garrett reported to a friend that he was injured and needed help near Dear Lick Falls in the Tiller area...
Eugene Parks and Open Space wants to hear from you
EUGENE, Ore. — Now's your chance to tell the City of Eugene what you like - and what can be improved - about the city's parks, trails and natural areas. Now through August 31, Eugene Parks and Open Space is seeking community feedback through an online survey. The survey takes 7-10 minutes and the responses are anonymous.
Police: Trees illegally cut down in Topits Park, public's help sought
COOS BAY, Ore. — Coos Bay Police say trees are being illegally harvested at Topits Park. The report was made by concerned citizens. Chief Chris Chapanar confirms trees have gone missing but it's unclear who has taken them. While no suspects are in custody yet, those involved could face...
Veterans Stand Down event in Coos County celebrates, assists local vets
NORTH BEND, Ore. — Veterans Stand Down - and support available to them stand up. That was the goal Friday in Coos County. The day of visibility is aimed to address the needs of vets. At Pony Village Mall, Veterans Stand Down is a celebration - and a day...
