Don’t Let the Name Trick You, This Plant is Unwanted in Colorado
Although Tree of Heaven is a nice-sounding name, this invasive plant is anything but glorious - especially to Coloradans. Tree of Heaven is a noxious plant that can destroy entire ecosystems once it spreads to an area. The wind-born seeds make it easily spreadable, as well as suckers from mature trees. Once established, the plant releases chemicals through its roots that can inhibit other vegetation from growing around it.
denverite.com
Denver’s Chicano community celebrates Northside culture at La Raza Park Day
It’s been a little over a year since Denver’s Chicano community marked the official renaming of the Sunnyside’s La Raza Park at 1501 W 38th Ave. But celebrating Northside Chicano culture at the park has been a decades-old tradition that will continue this weekend. The park was...
'My jaw just dropped': Colorado man billed more than $10,000 by Xcel
NORTHGLENN, Colo. — A glitch in Xcel Energy's system that tracks meter readings nearly cost a man living in Northglenn more than $10,000. Alex Bradley moved to the Keystone Apartments in Northglenn on July 15. He'd only been in his two-bedroom apartment for two weeks before his first energy bill was delivered to his email.
5280.com
4 ADA-Compliant Colorado Hot Springs
The pure, unrivaled delight of sinking into a steamy pool of natural, mineral-rich, hot springs water can be a compelling reward for hiking miles into the backcountry to one of Colorado’s rare wild hot springs. Thanks to the state’s dozens of commercial hot springs pools, however, anyone who doesn’t want to navigate a long, steep, rugged trail—or can’t, perhaps because they use walkers, wheelchairs, and other mobility aids—can still enjoy the blissful experience.
sentinelcolorado.com
Aurora Council rejects Native American land acknowledgment: ‘This is God’s country.’
AURORA | Conservative lawmakers on Monday rejected the idea of introducing city events with an acknowledgment that Aurora was established on former Native American lands, invoking God and gripes with the language of the statement. While Councilmember Crystal Murillo said the statement would “show a sign of respect to our...
Wildfire smoke to impact Colorado Friday
Wildfire smoke from fires in the Pacific Northwest will make its way to Colorado on Friday.
8th, Elati Safe Outdoor Space in Denver moving to new unannounced location
A safe outdoor space on the Denver Health campus is moving.The Colorado Village Collaborative is closing the location at W 8th Ave and Elati Street. CVS hasn't announced where the new safe outdoor space will be yet.A safe outdoor space program houses people who need temporary or emergency shelter. The Denver Health location was the first to be specially designed to support unhoused Native Americans. It opened last December with a 1-year lease. It's served 95 people, and 24 have moved into long-term housing.RELATED: Homeless residents moving into new Safe Outdoor Space with hopes to move out
Cold case: Who murdered Percy Sierra in 2008?
The CBI said Percy Sierra was found stabbed to death inside of her home by family members on March 13, 2008
denverite.com
‘Colorado’s #1 eviction firm’ sued for ‘unfair, unconscionable and deceptive’ eviction practices
A Denver law firm that prides itself on helping landlords speedily boot tenants who are late on rent is under fire. A class action lawsuit filed against Tschetter Sulzer P.C. on Aug. 6 alleges the firm deceived Denver tenant Tina Franklin and over a hundred others facing eviction. The complaint states the firm mischaracterized the amount the tenants must pay to catch up on rent. The lawsuit was submitted to federal court by attorneys Steven Woodrow of Woodrow & Peluso, LLC and Jason Legg of Cadiz Law, LLC.
Riverfront Park hosting free concert on Thursday
DENVER — The free summer concert series at Denver's Riverfront Park is back. Riverfront Park Summer Sessions returns Thursday, Aug. 18 at the 19th Street Bridge at 19th and Platte Streets. The concert series runs from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. with live, local music, interactive art, artisan vendors,...
iheart.com
Thurs Blogcast: Lauren Boebert's American Life; Fighting for Food Trucks
A listener asked by text what I think of the Republican Party turning into a "Trumpublican" Party. Putting aside Mr. Trump himself for a minute because I do think at some point the GOP will of necessity do what Laura Ingraham suggested a couple days ago and “turn the page on him”, I just don’t like populism. I support government based on principles. I’m not saying we had that before Trump. We certainly didn’t have it with him either. Remember that goals are not principles and sometimes, if you’re principled, you have to forego certain goals and trust that that sacrifice is worth it in the long run. Populists get things right sometimes, by accident, and they get things wrong the same way and for the same reason. They chase the short-term whims of the people which is almost always harmful to the long-term interests of a free country.
Celebrating National Thrift Shop Day at arc Thrift Stores
Today is National Thrift Shop Day, and Denver7 celebrated by having a little fashion show at arc Thrift Stores' Lakewood location.
After nearly 10 years living outside, Gary Peters has a home: 'This isn’t surviving. This is living.'
DENVER — When Gary Peters walked through the door of his new apartment and saw the likes of an HGTV-style reveal, the 76-year-old was mostly lost for words. "I never in my life expected anything this wonderful," Peters said, choking up while slowly turning to look at all the people who made his new home possible.
earnthenecklace.com
Natasha Verma Leaving 9News: Where Is the Colorado Anchor Going?
Natasha Verma has been a part of the morning lives and routines of residents of Colorado for the past three years as a 9News anchor. They woke up to the voice of this beautiful philanthropist every day. Fans and her KUSA-TV family are super sad to see her go. In the meantime, people are excited to see where her career will take her next. They are eager to know why Natasha Verma is leaving 9News and if she will also leave Colorado. Fortunately for her followers, Natasha Verma answered most of their questions.
Guns in schools: What firearms were found on students?
Police recovered dozens of handguns from multiple school campuses in recent years with the help of alert teachers, security staff, administrators, and other students, according to open records requests filed by the Problem Solvers.
Amid "ghost guns" rise, ATF makes historic rule changes
"Ghost guns" — or guns that are pieced together at home, lacking a serial number — are becoming increasingly common in Colorado and the U.S. Last year, nearly 20,000 ghost guns were confiscated in criminal investigations around the country, according to the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives. Nearly all ghost guns recovered at crime scenes — more than 99% — can't be traced at all, according to the ATF. At the same time, the number of ghost guns used in crimes has risen sharply — jumping 1,000% since 2016, though they still make up just 3% of all guns...
9News
So it begins: First snow falls in Colorado
ALMA, Colorado — Reports of the first dusting of snow for the season made their way to the Front Range on Wednesday morning. It was spotted on the peaks near Alma. It is normal for the first dusting to happen in the second half of August. Last year, the...
This Local Colorado Bacon Restaurant Is A Must Try For All Bacon Lovers
If you're a bacon lover in Colorado, you're going to want to add this local Colorado bacon restaurant to your must-eat list. Bacon is what they do, and they do it well. I've never tried it, but I've heard of an all-bacon diet. Sounds crazy, and as much as I love bacon, I don't think I could ever do it. Bacon is mostly loved by everyone and has become more than just a side at breakfast time. You can use bacon in ways I didn't even know possible. This local Bacon Restaurant chain in Colorado saw how much not just Americans, but Coloradoans, love their bacon, and set out on a mission to find just about every possible way for a person to enjoy bacon.
EDITORIAL: Josiaz Aragon’s death is a wakeup call
It’s the question that should be gnawing at Denverites right now following last week’s horrific slaying of a 14-year-old Denver boy. Josiaz "Jojo" Aragon’s body was found Monday, Aug. 8, two days before his 15th birthday, near a ballfield behind Denver’s Southwest Recreation Center. Aragon was shot, stabbed and beaten, apparently in broad daylight, according to Denver's Office of the Medical Examiner.
It’ll Scare the ‘Dickens’ Out of You: Longmont’s Haunted Steakhouse
When it comes to dining out, you may not put 'scary' on your list of desires, but this restaurant in north Longmont may see you changing your mind. This restaurant/bar has been around for a long time, having just gotten a new name with new owners and a new vibe in 2020. The building was once owned by a relative of a famous author who once wrote about 'ghosts,' maybe this is why spirits seem to enjoy the place.
