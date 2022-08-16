Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
wiscassetnewspaper.com
‘Perfect evening’: Schoonerfest continues
Wiscasset’s Jamie Beaton and Toronto’s John Mayberry have sung together much of their lives. “One of these days, we’ll get it right,” Beaton, formerly of Toronto said smiling. He said Wiscasset Schoonerfest was a “perfect opportunity” to team up again. So Friday night near the recreational pier, they were singing folk songs to event-goers.
wiscassetnewspaper.com
Auditions are being held for Christmas ‘Lessons and Carols’
St. Cecilia Chamber Choir is holding auditions for all voice parts as it begins preparing the Dec. 9, 10, and 11 “Ceremony of Lessons and Carols” concerts. Drawing inspiration from the world-famous King’s College Cambridge Service of Lessons and Carols, the program blends carols both sacred and secular with seasonal readings, accompanied by a professional string quartet. Typically the choir performs in Bowdoin College Chapel and in Newcastle.
wiscassetnewspaper.com
Artists reception at Nickels-Sortwell House Aug. 25
Historic New England will be hosting a reception for the Plein Air Painters of Maine on Thursday, Aug. 25, from 4 to 5 p.m. in the Nickels-Sortwell House Visitor Center in the Barn. On view will be the paintings the artists have created at Historic New England’s historic sites, Castle Tucker and Nickels-Sortwell House in Wiscasset and Bowman House in Dresden. The reception will take place just before the Wiscasset Art Walk. The public is welcome.
wiscassetnewspaper.com
‘Welcome home’: Wiscasset-built schooner docks for second Schoonerfest
After sheltering in Boothbay Harbor in the wind and rain, the 1939 Wiscasset-built schooner When and If arrived in Wiscasset’s harbor to a cannon’s salute Thursday. The sky was gray and other than several Schoonerfest volunteers and some town staff helping set up, attendees onshore were few. “Welcome home,” Selectman and Schoonerfest Co-Admiral Terry Heller called out as the vessel neared. Still on its way was a new participant this year, the Tyrone, organizers said.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wiscassetnewspaper.com
Maine’s First Ship hosts Full Moon Dinner
Maine’s First Ship brings back the popular community event that celebrates local food: a Full Moon Dinner will be held at 6 p.m. in the Bath Freight Shed on Saturday, Sept. 10. This farm-to-table favorite began in the summer of 2013, originally hosted by the Bath Freight Shed Alliance. This year’s dinner features Chef Chris Toy of Bath with music by Grammy-nominated Kat Logan of Wiscasset.
wiscassetnewspaper.com
2022 Maine Authors Book Festival Aug. 27
Maine Authors Publishing will be hosting their third annual book festival on Saturday, Aug. 27, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., at 12 High St. in Thomaston. The festival is exclusive to Maine Authors Publishing authors this year, but the event hopes to expand in the future. Free admission. Forty-nine...
wiscassetnewspaper.com
Live performance of ‘Edgar Allan’ a New Century Series event
“Edgar Allan,” a two-person dark musical-comedy adapted from the short story “William Wilson” by Edgar Allan Poe, will be performed by the Coldharts (Katie Hartman and Nick Ryan) on Sept. 1 at 7 p.m. As part of the Strand’s New Century Series, the show will take place at the Lincoln Street Center, 24 Lincoln St., in Rockland.
wiscassetnewspaper.com
Waterfront gets Hesper, Luther Little on phone; town may rent float to ship Virginia this winter
Thanks to selectmen’s OK Aug. 16 and an anonymous Wiscasset Schoonerfest donor, waterfront-goers can hold up their phones and see Hesper and Luther Little in the harbor where the two vessels succumbed years ago; and thanks to Maine’s First Ship (MFS), if selectmen approve, the Virginia, a reconstruction of a 1600s ship, will lay anchor in Wiscasset this winter.
IN THIS ARTICLE
wiscassetnewspaper.com
Novel Jazz returns to Skidompha
Novel Jazz is returning to the Skidompha Public Library in Damariscotta for an evening of jazz on Friday, Aug. 26 from 7 to 9:30 p.m. The band’s last performance at Skidompha was in November 2019, before the pandemic. Novel Jazz will be presenting an evening of hot swinging jazz...
wiscassetnewspaper.com
Paul and Ann LePage at Boothbay Common Aug. 27
Former Governor Paul LePage is working hard to serve the state of Maine again. Paul survived homelessness living on Lewiston’s streets, escaping a troubled home and poverty to earn an advanced college degree and become a success story. From saving job creators from closure to growing the Mardens store chain even during a recession, LePage proved that decades of hard work can equal success. As our governor, Paul grew Maine’s economy helped eliminate wasteful spending,implemented welfare reform, and worked to improve education while tackling issues like domestic violence. Along with Ann, one of Maine’s greatest First Ladies, Paul is ready to Move Maine Forward!
wiscassetnewspaper.com
August 2022 Market Update
Though for-sale inventory remains low, home buyer interest persists across Maine. According to Maine Listings, 1,691 homes were sold statewide for the month of July, a decrease of 15.28 percent compared to July 2021. The median sales price (MSP) reached $354,000, an increase of 12.38 percent since this time last year. The MSP indicates that half of the homes were sold for more and half sold for less.
wiscassetnewspaper.com
No one hurt in Route 27 crash
Neither driver was injured Aug. 11 in an accident on Route 27 in Edgecomb. The crash occurred around 5 p.m. near 304 Boothbay Road and involved Kathleen Donnelly, 79, of Augusta, who investigators determined failed to yield to Caroline German, 38, of Brooklyn, New York, according to the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office report. Donnelly was driving a 2022 Honda and German drove a 2012 Toyota traveling north on Route 27. Both drivers reportedly wore seatbelts. “There were no injuries and no one was transported to the hospital, ” wrote Sgt. Jared Mitkus in an Aug. 18 email.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wiscassetnewspaper.com
Aug. 18 update: Midcoast adds 27 new COVID-19 cases
AUGUSTA — The Maine CDC has updated its list of COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths in the state of Maine. Maine CDC conducts case investigations and contact tracing Monday through Friday. As a result, COVID-19 case data will be updated Tuesday through Saturday. Case data will not be updated Sunday and Monday or on holidays.
wiscassetnewspaper.com
Lincoln County Commissioners pursuing county-wide housing study
Lincoln County Regional Planning Commission will likely receive a completed county-wide housing study by early 2023. On Aug. 16, commissioners authorized LCRPC to negotiate with Camion Associates of Saratoga Springs, New York for a study. Camion is an economic research organization with offices in Portland. In 2017, Camion produced a housing study for the Boothbay-Boothbay Harbor Joint Economic Development Committee.
wiscassetnewspaper.com
WMHS fall varsity sports schedule
Thursday, Aug. 25, home vs. Temple Academy, 5 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 27, round robin at Richmond High School. Depart: 8 a.m., start time 9 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 30, away vs. Richmond High School. Depart 3 p.m., start time 4 p.m. Regular season. Friday, Sept. 2, away vs. Buckfield High School....
Comments / 0