After sheltering in Boothbay Harbor in the wind and rain, the 1939 Wiscasset-built schooner When and If arrived in Wiscasset’s harbor to a cannon’s salute Thursday. The sky was gray and other than several Schoonerfest volunteers and some town staff helping set up, attendees onshore were few. “Welcome home,” Selectman and Schoonerfest Co-Admiral Terry Heller called out as the vessel neared. Still on its way was a new participant this year, the Tyrone, organizers said.

WISCASSET, ME ・ 1 DAY AGO