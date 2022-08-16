Read full article on original website
2022 Candidate Spotlight: Brooke McArdle
WHEELING, WV (LOOTPRESS) – The 2022 WV House of Delegates Primary Election is fast approaching, with many up-and-comers looking to shake things up in the Legislature. One such candidate is Brooke McArdle, a multi-faceted Wheeling native who intends to take on Minority Whip Leader of the Democratic Caucus Shawn Fluharty, who has served on the WV House of Delegates continuously since 2015.
Wheeling Police arrest 34 Ohio and West Virginia residents in special operations
The Wheeling Police Department released a final report in two separate multi-week special operations in the South Wheeling area which led to 34 people being arrested or cited for criminal activity. The two efforts – ‘Operation Southern Exposure’ and ‘Operation Back to Basics’ took place in May and July after Wheeling Police collected and reviewed […]
Governor Justice addresses West Virginia education concerns
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — There are ongoing changes in West Virginia’s education system, and that’s raising some concerns. West Virginia Governor Jim Justice is aware of the worries, but he also very confident in the new team that has been assembled. The governor says he thinks all the recent changes in the states public education […]
West Virginia laws you may have broken without realizing
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — Many states have odd laws on the books. Though they’re not usually enforced, they are often left in legal codes for years. Here are some weirder West Virginia laws you may have broken without realizing: §61-2-26 — Any time you abandon a refrigerator or food freezer appliance or other airtight appliance […]
woay.com
Governor Justice and First Lady announce seven more therapy dogs coming to West Virginia schools as part of the Friends With Paws program
WEST VIRGINIA (WOAY) – More new additions were made to the Friends With Paws program for this school year. Governor Jim Justice and First Lady Cathy Justice announced the arrival of seven more therapy dogs to come to seven different schools around the state. River, Shadow, Jet, Emily, Kylo,...
whbc.com
Harrison Man Killed in WV Coal Mining Accident
TRIDELPHIA, West Virginia (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A Harrison County man is dead in a coal mining accident in West Virginia. 38-year-old William Richards of Cadiz was killed by equipment running along a rail line in an underground shaft in a mine near Wheeling. He’s the third person...
Ginseng permits go on sale this month
ELKINS, W.Va. (WBOY) — West Virginia ginseng pickers can get their permits soon. The Monongahela National Forest Wednesday announced that it will start selling permits for the 2022 harvest season on Monday, Aug. 29. In order to pick ginseng on National Forest System lands, you must get a Forest Service permit and follow all state […]
West Virginia families win $5M in settlement over classroom abuse suit
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — The families of four nonverbal special education students have received $5 million in settlement money after they sued the county school system based in West Virginia’s state capitol, alleging abuse in the classroom. The Charleston Gazette-Mail obtained details of the settlement involving Horace Mann Middle School through an open records request to […]
Kroger claims immunity in West Virginia COVID vaccine suit
PARKERSBURG, WV (WTRF)—On August 11, the Kroger Company filed a motion to dismiss a lawsuit filed against them by the parents of a teenage boy who received an undiluted COVID-19 vaccine dose at a Parkersburg, West Virginia store. The company claims that federal and state laws make them immune from liability. The motion was filed […]
West Virginia newlyweds lose everything in Kanawha Co. flooding
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WOWK) — Just back from their honeymoon, newlyweds Hunter and Brooksanna McGary were ready to start their new life together. “We just renovated and moved in four months ago and just got married, and we put all our savings into renovating the house, and then you just blinked and… ” said the […]
hometownstations.com
Ohio State Highway Patrol announces OVI checkpoint on US 127
Press Release from the Ohio State Highway Patrol: Van Wert – The Ohio State Highway Patrol announced today that an OVI checkpoint will be held from 6:00 PM until 8:00 PM tonight on US Route 127 near mile post 7, in Van Wert County. The OVI checkpoint, funded by...
wyso.org
DeWine, Husted react to texts showing they were involved in talks on Ohio's nuclear bailout bill
Text messages disclosed last week suggest that Gov. Mike DeWine and Lt. Gov. Jon Husted, both Republicans, were more active than previously known in pushing for passage of the nuclear power plant bailout now at the center of a corruption scandal. The texts from now-fired FirstEnergy executives detail specific conversations...
Ohio’s teachers pension lost an estimated $3 billion in the last year. On Thursday, its employees are expected to get nearly $10M in bonuses.
COLUMBUS, Ohio - The board governing the Ohio’s teacher pension fund will consider a proposal on Thursday that could award $9.7 million in performance-based incentives to its investment associates, despite having lost $3 billion in the first 11 months of the year. The fund for the State Teachers Retirement...
Fall foliage map available for West Virginia
As summer begins to wind down, thoughts turn to the fall season. There are few things as vibrant and beautiful as autumn in West Virginia. The lush, verdant leaves that provide shelter and shade throughout the summer turn vibrant shades of reds, oranges and yellows, creating a brilliant display. As the leaves fall from the tops of the trees to the ground, children pile them up and create the perfect spot to jump in. Along with the gorgeous leaves come tall corn fields, bright orange pumpkins and colorful fall flowers. Recently, WV Tourism released a fall foliage map that indicates when...
Coaches Burger Bar piles on the toppings at new Ohio Valley Mall restaurant
ST. CLAIRSVILLE, Ohio (WTRF) – It’s the beginning of football season and you know what that means; you need somewhere to watch the games and grab a beer and burger at the same time. A bar in St. Clairsville is quickly making itself the hotspot for gridiron fans. Coaches Burger Bar is a relatively new […]
wtae.com
Fayette County man threatened to bomb several places unless he spoke with Dolly Parton, police say
A Fayette County man faces charges for threatening to blow up several places unless he spoke with music icon Dolly Parton. State police said they received a call from James Shroyer on Wednesday saying he placed explosives at a Sheetz in Mount Pleasant, the court house in Greensburg and a parking lot in Pittsburgh.
sciotopost.com
Ohio Physician Convicted of Opioid Pill Mill
OHIO – A federal jury in the Southern District of Ohio convicted an Ohio physician on Friday for unlawfully distributing opioids from his Martin’s Ferry clinic. According to court documents and evidence presented at trial, Thomas Romano, 72, of Wheeling, West Virginia, owned and operated a self-named pain management clinic where his clients traveled hundreds of miles to obtain prescriptions for opioids and other controlled substances. For his opioid and other controlled substance prescriptions, Romano only accepted cash—$750 for an initial prescription and $120 for subsequent monthly prescriptions. The evidence offered at trial demonstrated that the prescriptions Romano issued for opioids and other controlled substances greatly exceeded recommended dosages and were in dangerous, life-threatening combinations which served to fuel the addiction of his clients. According to evidence introduced at trial, between January 2015 and June 2019, Romano prescribed over 111,000 pills, including opioids, benzodiazepines, and muscle relaxants, to nine of his clients.
Former Belmont County Commissioner pleads guilty to mail fraud
A former Belmont County Commissioner and current St. Clairsville City Councilman has pleaded guilty to mail fraud. Mark Thomas entered a plea of guilty to one count of mail fraud. On September 30 a federal grand jury charged Thomas with crimes related to stealing more than half a million dollars from an elderly woman with […]
Saint Clairsville State Highway Patrol to conduct OVI sobriety checkpoints
ST. CLAIRSVILLE, Ohio – The St. Clairsville post of the State Highway Patrol has announced it will soon be conducting OVI sobriety checkpoints in the area. The county where the checkpoint will take place will be announced one day prior to the program and the location will be announced the morning of the checkpoint.
West Virginia woman allegedly kidnaps her mother
A McMechen woman was arrested after she allegedly kidnapped her mother. McMechen police say Jamie Kotson of McMechen kidnaped her mother, Barbra Livingston, also from McMechen, after Kotson brought Livingston to her boyfriend’s house at Maxell Acres in Moundsville. Livingston told police that Kotson came to her house telling her that she was hiding from […]
