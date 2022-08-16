ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Clairsville, OH

Lootpress

2022 Candidate Spotlight: Brooke McArdle

WHEELING, WV (LOOTPRESS) – The 2022 WV House of Delegates Primary Election is fast approaching, with many up-and-comers looking to shake things up in the Legislature. One such candidate is Brooke McArdle, a multi-faceted Wheeling native who intends to take on Minority Whip Leader of the Democratic Caucus Shawn Fluharty, who has served on the WV House of Delegates continuously since 2015.
WHEELING, WV
WOWK 13 News

Governor Justice addresses West Virginia education concerns

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — There are ongoing changes in West Virginia’s education system, and that’s raising some concerns. West Virginia Governor Jim Justice is aware of the worries, but he also very confident in the new team that has been assembled. The governor says he thinks all the recent changes in the states public education […]
EDUCATION
WTRF- 7News

West Virginia laws you may have broken without realizing

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — Many states have odd laws on the books. Though they’re not usually enforced, they are often left in legal codes for years. Here are some weirder West Virginia laws you may have broken without realizing: §61-2-26 — Any time you abandon a refrigerator or food freezer appliance or other airtight appliance […]
POLITICS
whbc.com

Harrison Man Killed in WV Coal Mining Accident

TRIDELPHIA, West Virginia (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A Harrison County man is dead in a coal mining accident in West Virginia. 38-year-old William Richards of Cadiz was killed by equipment running along a rail line in an underground shaft in a mine near Wheeling. He’s the third person...
HARRISON COUNTY, WV
WBOY 12 News

Ginseng permits go on sale this month

ELKINS, W.Va. (WBOY) — West Virginia ginseng pickers can get their permits soon. The Monongahela National Forest Wednesday announced that it will start selling permits for the 2022 harvest season on Monday, Aug. 29. In order to pick ginseng on National Forest System lands, you must get a Forest Service permit and follow all state […]
ELKINS, WV
WTRF- 7News

West Virginia families win $5M in settlement over classroom abuse suit

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — The families of four nonverbal special education students have received $5 million in settlement money after they sued the county school system based in West Virginia’s state capitol, alleging abuse in the classroom. The Charleston Gazette-Mail obtained details of the settlement involving Horace Mann Middle School through an open records request to […]
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
WOWK 13 News

Kroger claims immunity in West Virginia COVID vaccine suit

PARKERSBURG, WV (WTRF)—On August 11, the Kroger Company filed a motion to dismiss a lawsuit filed against them by the parents of a teenage boy who received an undiluted COVID-19 vaccine dose at a Parkersburg, West Virginia store. The company claims that federal and state laws make them immune from liability. The motion was filed […]
PARKERSBURG, WV
Hinton News

Fall foliage map available for West Virginia

As summer begins to wind down, thoughts turn to the fall season. There are few things as vibrant and beautiful as autumn in West Virginia. The lush, verdant leaves that provide shelter and shade throughout the summer turn vibrant shades of reds, oranges and yellows, creating a brilliant display. As the leaves fall from the tops of the trees to the ground, children pile them up and create the perfect spot to jump in. Along with the gorgeous leaves come tall corn fields, bright orange pumpkins and colorful fall flowers. Recently, WV Tourism released a fall foliage map that indicates when...
SUMMERS COUNTY, WV
sciotopost.com

Ohio Physician Convicted of Opioid Pill Mill

OHIO – A federal jury in the Southern District of Ohio convicted an Ohio physician on Friday for unlawfully distributing opioids from his Martin’s Ferry clinic. According to court documents and evidence presented at trial, Thomas Romano, 72, of Wheeling, West Virginia, owned and operated a self-named pain management clinic where his clients traveled hundreds of miles to obtain prescriptions for opioids and other controlled substances. For his opioid and other controlled substance prescriptions, Romano only accepted cash—$750 for an initial prescription and $120 for subsequent monthly prescriptions. The evidence offered at trial demonstrated that the prescriptions Romano issued for opioids and other controlled substances greatly exceeded recommended dosages and were in dangerous, life-threatening combinations which served to fuel the addiction of his clients. According to evidence introduced at trial, between January 2015 and June 2019, Romano prescribed over 111,000 pills, including opioids, benzodiazepines, and muscle relaxants, to nine of his clients.
WHEELING, WV
WTRF- 7News

West Virginia woman allegedly kidnaps her mother

A McMechen woman was arrested after she allegedly kidnapped her mother. McMechen police say Jamie Kotson of McMechen kidnaped her mother, Barbra Livingston, also from McMechen, after Kotson brought Livingston to her boyfriend’s house at Maxell Acres in Moundsville. Livingston told police that Kotson came to her house telling her that she was hiding from […]
MCMECHEN, WV

