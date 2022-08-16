Read full article on original website
'RHONJ' star Teresa Giudice and Luis Ruelas are married: Look inside the couple's lavish New Jersey wedding
Teresa Giudice became a married woman once again and had her fairytale wedding with new husband Luis Ruelas at the Park Chateau Estate & Gardens in New Jersey on Saturday. The "Real Housewives of New Jersey" icon was surrounded by friends, family and colleagues from various Bravo franchises as she said "I do" to Ruelas in front of more than 200 guests at the East Brunswick estate.
Kelly Dodd Slams Real Housewives Of New Jersey’s Melissa Gorga Calling Her A “Loser” For Living Off Of Teresa Guidice
Listen, even the fans call The Real Housewives of New Jersey the Teresa Guidice show… and it kind of is. Tre has been working since day one, never an off-season, and no chance at all to not be nailed to the cross when she makes a mistake by the other ladies. Especially her sister-in-law, Melissa Gorga. With all the […] The post Kelly Dodd Slams Real Housewives Of New Jersey’s Melissa Gorga Calling Her A “Loser” For Living Off Of Teresa Guidice appeared first on Reality Tea.
Jackie Goldschneider Says Melissa and Joe Gorga Made The Right Decision Skipping Teresa Guidice’s Wedding
Another season of Real Housewives of New Jersey means more family drama between Teresa Guidice and her sister-in-law Melissa Gorga. Oh, and Joe Gorga as well. Rumors about Joe and Melissa skipping out on Tre’s fairytale wedding to Luis Ruelas last week have had Housewives fans in a frenzy. Although some of the street’s mumblings have been debunked by Luis and Jennifer Aydin […] The post Jackie Goldschneider Says Melissa and Joe Gorga Made The Right Decision Skipping Teresa Guidice’s Wedding appeared first on Reality Tea.
Melissa Gorga Posts a Sweet New Photo with Joe: “Wine for Two Please”
The RHONJ cast member also wrote, “Only the strong survive,” in her Instagram caption. It’s no secret that The Real Housewives of New Jersey’s Melissa Gorga likes to unwind with a glass of red wine every now and then. And even the driest bottle is made sweeter when she gets to enjoy it with her husband, Joe Gorga, at her side. After making it through another day, Melissa and Joe took a moment to enjoy the fruits of their labor, sharing an adorable couples’ photo to Instagram on August 10.
Joe Giudice Isn’t Not Surprised That Melissa Gorga And Joe Gorga Skipped Teresa Giudice’s Wedding
As expected, the royal wedding of Real Housewives of New Jersey has come and gone with an unfathomable amount of drama accompanying it. In fact, Teresa Giudice’s over-the-top hairstyle pretty much epitomizes the chaos of the event. Anything involving the Giudice/Gorga family is never without drama, and Tre’s controversial wedding to Luis Ruelas was not […] The post Joe Giudice Isn’t Not Surprised That Melissa Gorga And Joe Gorga Skipped Teresa Giudice’s Wedding appeared first on Reality Tea.
What It Was Really Like to Attend Teresa Giudice's Wedding to Luis Ruelas
Watch: Inside RHONJ's Teresa Giudice & Luis Ruelas' Wedding (EXCLUSIVE) The best word to describe Teresa Giudice and Luis "Louie" Reulas' nuptials? According to Loni Love: "extravagant." The co-host of E! News' Daily Pop was among the guests at The Real Housewives of New Jersey star's August 6 wedding, and...
Dina Manzo Shares Cryptic Quotes About “Walking Away” On Teresa Giudice And Luis Ruelas’ Wedding Day
Real Housewives of New Jersey star Teresa Giudice finally married her prince, Luis “Louie” Ruelas on August 6, 2022, at Park Chateau Estate & Gardens in New Jersey. As always, there was plenty of drama surrounding the wedding. Teresa’s brother, Joe Gorga, and his wife, Melissa Gorga, decided not to attend the festivities. According to […] The post Dina Manzo Shares Cryptic Quotes About “Walking Away” On Teresa Giudice And Luis Ruelas’ Wedding Day appeared first on Reality Tea.
Teresa Giudice's Daughters Look So Grown Up in Ultra-Glam Bridesmaid Dresses at Her Wedding
Teresa Giudice's daughters love glam just as much as she does. The Real Housewives of New Jersey star's four daughters — Gia, 21; Gabriella, 17; Milania, 16, and Audriana, 12, whom she shares with her ex-husband Joe — were all by their mom's side, as she wed Luis Ruelas on Saturday—and were ready to celebrate the big day in striking blush-pink bridesmaids gowns.
Teresa Giudice & Louie Ruelas’ Towering Wedding Cake Was Dripping with Crystals
The RHONJ couple’s lavish wedding celebration included a massive blinged-out confection. As Teresa Giudice proves year after year, no special occasion in her house is complete without an over-the-top cake. So naturally, when she and Luis “Louie” Ruelas got married on August 6, The Real Housewives of New Jersey cast member ensured there was a jaw-dropping confection for the reception.
Tami Roman Reveals What Happened When She Tried To Join ‘Real Housewives’ Franchise
While moving on from 'Basketball Wives,' Tami Roman wanted to take her talents to the 'Real Housewives' franchise.
Teresa Giudice's Husband Louie Ruelas Addresses Melissa and Joe Gorga's Wedding Absence
Louie Ruelas shut down a claim that his wife, Teresa Giudice, sent her brother, Joe Gorga, and sister-in-law, Melissa Gorga, a bill after they did not attend the couple's highly publicized wedding last weekend. Ruelas refuted the rumor in an Instagram comment, writing, "We would never in a million years...
Margaret Josephs’ Former BFF Claims Margaret Started The Melissa Gorga Cheating Rumors
I heard Teresa Giudice’s wedding hair is so big because it’s full of secrets. Have you heard the latest cheating rumors about Melissa Gorga? Prior to Teresa’s iconic wedding day, word got out about Melissa and actor Nick Barrotta getting much too close after a night out in NYC. According to All About The Real Housewives, a source close to production […] The post Margaret Josephs’ Former BFF Claims Margaret Started The Melissa Gorga Cheating Rumors appeared first on Reality Tea.
Real Housewives Alum Braunwyn Windham-Burke Says She Has A Crush On Ashley Darby
Braunwyn Windham-Burke knows that the fastest way to get over a heartbreak is to take another shot at love. So, after a recent breakup from girlfriend Victoria Brito, she’s gearing up to get back into the dating scene. But this time, she might be planning on taking a dip into the pool of Real Housewives. The former Real Housewives of Orange County star admitted to E! News that she has a little crush on a fellow Housewife who’s also newly single but well outside the Orange County orbit. It’s The Real Housewives of Potomac’s Ashley Darby!
Milania Giudice Just Recreated an Iconic RHONJ Moment While Visiting Her Dad Joe in the Bahamas
The RHONJ daughter reminded us of one of her ultimate throwback moments. Many Bravolebs have released songs over the years, and they have all touched our hearts. But, we should note, that we are still singing the bop that Milania Giudice released a few years back. That track, of course, is "I Can't Wait to Grow Up." During a recent trip to visit her dad, Joe Giudice, in the Bahamas, The Real Housewives of New Jersey daughter performed the iconic tune, and her proud dad shared the moment on Instagram.
