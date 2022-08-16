ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Melbourne, FL

Tiffany King
3d ago

prayers for the family my deepest sympathies for the family. I have always taught my kids never go anywhere alone because accidents happen all the time.

Justin Swab
2d ago

From a fisherman here...theres alot of crazy things we will do to get to a good spot. My heart goes to his family. Guranteed he was a good kid.

fox35orlando.com

Melbourne residents support beloved crash victim

MELBOURNE, Fla. - Residents in Melbourne came together to support a beloved member of the community. Craig Bobbitt is recovering after a serious crash ten days ago. Melbourne police officers said it happened near South Harbor City Blvd. and Silver Palm Ave. when a car turned in front of him. The 67-year-old is now suffering from broken bones, a fracture on both sides of his skull, brain swelling, and brain bleeding.
MELBOURNE, FL
click orlando

WATCH: Drone video shows herd of sharks swim along Cocoa Beach

COCOA BEACH, Fla. – Florida beachgoers know there are sharks in the water, but it might be a little unsettling to know that, at times, they might move in herds. Garrett Zendek, a drone photographer from Virginia, woke up early on Aug. 14 to capture the sunrise on his drone on Cocoa Beach, but instead he captured a herd of sharks swimming along.
COCOA BEACH, FL
WIS-TV

Woman killed, 2 others injured in Florida lightning strike

WINTER SPRINGS, Fla. (WKMG) - A mother is dead after a lightning strike in central Florida. Her child and a teen were injured. “We found out while we were responding that it was a lightning strike,” an unnamed Winter Springs police officer said. Police said the unidentified mother, her...
WINTER SPRINGS, FL
spacecoastdaily.com

18-Year-Old Fisherman Found Dead Under Melbourne Bridge, Police Say

BREVARD COUNTY • MELBOURNE, FLORIDA – The Melbourne Police Department is currently working a death investigation after they found a 18-year-old fisherman dead under a bridge in Melbourne. The victim has been identified as Wyatt J. Johns from Melbourne. Police say the investigation began when whe victim left...
MELBOURNE, FL
spacecoastdaily.com

WATCH: Woods 2 Water Apparel in Titusville Celebrating One-Year Anniversary – Official Home of Hey Dudes and FL Camo!

WATCH: Come celebrate with Woods 2 Water Apparel in Titusville during their exciting one-year anniversary sale. Check out the popular styles in this local Titusville Southern Apparel store, located across from Titus Landing at 2400 South Hopkins Ave. Woods 2 Water Apparel is now the official home of HEY DUDE and FL Camo, your local retail store for Southern apparel and accessories. Cheyenne the general manager and owner/operator Tiffany Box look forward to serving you, whether you want to make a custom order or need help finding the perfect hat for this weekend, with so many new items coming in weekly, there is always something new.
TITUSVILLE, FL
WESH

Police: 2 killed in Melbourne; suspect detained in Georgia

MELBOURNE, Fla. — Police are investigating a double homicide in Melbourne on Tuesday. They said they found two people dead at 1052 Tanglewood Lane where the scene remains active into the evening hours. Melbourne police said they got a call around 10 a.m. from a police department in Georgia...
MELBOURNE, FL
click orlando

Opossum found in girl’s bathroom at Brevard elementary school

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – An opossum was found in a girl’s bathroom at Indialantic Elementary School Tuesday, prompting a school resource deputy to take action, according to the Brevard County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies said School Resource Deputy Matt Swartz arrived at the school Tuesday morning, assuming “it...
BREVARD COUNTY, FL
fox35orlando.com

VIDEO: Drone spots hundreds of sharks swimming near shore of Florida beach

COCOA BEACH, Fla. - A man flying his drone at a Florida beach spotted what appeared to be hundreds of sharks swimming near shore!. Garrett Zendeck was at Cocoa Beach last week enjoying the day. He sent his drone up to capture footage of the ocean water – and says he was shocked at how many sharks he saw swimming less than 1,000-feet from shore.
COCOA BEACH, FL
click orlando

Central Florida boy, 10, loses leg in shark attack

ORLANDO, Fla. – An 10-year-old Central Florida boy was attacked by a shark in the Florida Keys on Saturday, according to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission. According to FWC, Jameson Reeder Jr. was snorkeling at Looe Key Reef around 4:30 p.m. when he was bitten on the leg by the shark.

