Read full article on original website
Tiffany King
3d ago
prayers for the family my deepest sympathies for the family. I have always taught my kids never go anywhere alone because accidents happen all the time.
Reply
4
Justin Swab
2d ago
From a fisherman here...theres alot of crazy things we will do to get to a good spot. My heart goes to his family. Guranteed he was a good kid.
Reply
3
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
fox35orlando.com
Melbourne residents support beloved crash victim
MELBOURNE, Fla. - Residents in Melbourne came together to support a beloved member of the community. Craig Bobbitt is recovering after a serious crash ten days ago. Melbourne police officers said it happened near South Harbor City Blvd. and Silver Palm Ave. when a car turned in front of him. The 67-year-old is now suffering from broken bones, a fracture on both sides of his skull, brain swelling, and brain bleeding.
click orlando
WATCH: Drone video shows herd of sharks swim along Cocoa Beach
COCOA BEACH, Fla. – Florida beachgoers know there are sharks in the water, but it might be a little unsettling to know that, at times, they might move in herds. Garrett Zendek, a drone photographer from Virginia, woke up early on Aug. 14 to capture the sunrise on his drone on Cocoa Beach, but instead he captured a herd of sharks swimming along.
WESH
Melbourne police: Arrest warrant obtained for suspect in double homicide
MELBOURNE, Fla. — RELATED VIDEO ABOVE. Melbourne police obtained an arrest warrant on Friday for the suspect in a double homicide. James C. Green, 31, is facing charges for two counts of first-degree premeditated murder, grand theft of a motor vehicle and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
WIS-TV
Woman killed, 2 others injured in Florida lightning strike
WINTER SPRINGS, Fla. (WKMG) - A mother is dead after a lightning strike in central Florida. Her child and a teen were injured. “We found out while we were responding that it was a lightning strike,” an unnamed Winter Springs police officer said. Police said the unidentified mother, her...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
spacecoastdaily.com
18-Year-Old Fisherman Found Dead Under Melbourne Bridge, Police Say
BREVARD COUNTY • MELBOURNE, FLORIDA – The Melbourne Police Department is currently working a death investigation after they found a 18-year-old fisherman dead under a bridge in Melbourne. The victim has been identified as Wyatt J. Johns from Melbourne. Police say the investigation began when whe victim left...
WESH
Officials locate Iowa woman who went missing after flight from Orlando
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — UPDATE: An Iowa woman last seen two weeks ago at Orlando International Airport has been found safe Friday in Indiana, according to her brother. Mike Lint said Star Lint told him she broke her phone, got a new phone and didn't know family was looking for her.
WESH
Stepfather gets life in prison for abuse of 11-year-old rescued by Orlando waitress
ORLANDO, Fla. — An Orange County stepfather has been sentenced to life in prison after being found guilty of child abuse. On Friday, Timothy Lee Wilson was ordered to spend the rest of his life behind bars for the abuse of a child who was rescued by an Orange County waitress.
WESH
Terrifying video shows small plane crash onto University Boulevard in Orlando
ORLANDO, Fla. — A small plane has crashed onto University Boulevard and North Econlockhatchee Trail in Orlando, officials say. It happened just before 4 p.m. Friday. Florida Highway Patrol said a mechanical failure caused the plane to go down. Viewer video shows the dramatic moment the plane came crashing...
IN THIS ARTICLE
‘Tragic’: Woman killed by lightning strike in Seminole County identified
WINTER SPRINGS, Fla. — Investigators identified the woman killed by a lightning strike in Seminole County as a mother of two and wife of an Orlando Sanford International Airport police officer. Officers said Nicole Tedesco died Thursday after lightning struck a tree she, her daughter Ava, 10, and their...
Florida stepdad gets life in prison after server saves ‘tortured’ boy with note
An Orlando man will now spend the rest of his life in prison for abusing his stepson, according to a report.
WESH
Search for Orlando woman’s killer continues on what would have been her 30th birthday
The search for an Orlando woman's killer continues on what would have been her 30th birthday. Renisha Lee was shot and killed Feb. 16, 2020, at the Palms mobile home park where she lived on Orange Blossom Trail. Her father, an Orlando pastor, works to advocate against gun violence. Lee's...
spacecoastdaily.com
WATCH: Woods 2 Water Apparel in Titusville Celebrating One-Year Anniversary – Official Home of Hey Dudes and FL Camo!
WATCH: Come celebrate with Woods 2 Water Apparel in Titusville during their exciting one-year anniversary sale. Check out the popular styles in this local Titusville Southern Apparel store, located across from Titus Landing at 2400 South Hopkins Ave. Woods 2 Water Apparel is now the official home of HEY DUDE and FL Camo, your local retail store for Southern apparel and accessories. Cheyenne the general manager and owner/operator Tiffany Box look forward to serving you, whether you want to make a custom order or need help finding the perfect hat for this weekend, with so many new items coming in weekly, there is always something new.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
cltampa.com
This Florida stilt bungalow sits over a spring-fed lake, and comes with a private island
A unique Florida bungalow that sits quite literally above a spring-fed lake is back on the market. Custom-built in 1979, this isolated stilt house is located at 4520 Deerwood Trail, just north or Melbourne, and comes with private island surrounded by a spring-fed fresh water lake. The three-bedroom, four bathroom...
WESH
Police: 2 killed in Melbourne; suspect detained in Georgia
MELBOURNE, Fla. — Police are investigating a double homicide in Melbourne on Tuesday. They said they found two people dead at 1052 Tanglewood Lane where the scene remains active into the evening hours. Melbourne police said they got a call around 10 a.m. from a police department in Georgia...
click orlando
Opossum found in girl’s bathroom at Brevard elementary school
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – An opossum was found in a girl’s bathroom at Indialantic Elementary School Tuesday, prompting a school resource deputy to take action, according to the Brevard County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies said School Resource Deputy Matt Swartz arrived at the school Tuesday morning, assuming “it...
click orlando
From home bakery to Black-owned business, this Orlando couple found ‘sweet’ success
ORLANDO, Fla. – August marks the annual celebration of National Black Business Month. Here at News 6, we acknowledge Black business owners to help expand the support and existence of Black-owned businesses right here in Central Florida. [TRENDING: How much? Orlando International Airport raises parking prices | Win tickets...
WESH
'A mother’s worst nightmare': Parents share warning after son hospitalized in Osceola County car crash
OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — Christina and Ed Verdecia said their son Jacob was in the backseat of a car with some friends when the driver lost control on the turnpike in the rain. “It’s really, truly a mother’s worst nightmare, it really is,” Christina Verdecia said.
UCF student murdered after pulling over car to render aid to ‘stranded woman’
Being a good Samaritan has cost the life of a University of Central Florida student. We’re told that 22-year-old Adam Simjee of Apopka and his girlfriend were driving through Alabama Sunday when they stopped to help a woman stranded on the side of the road. That woman quickly pulled...
fox35orlando.com
VIDEO: Drone spots hundreds of sharks swimming near shore of Florida beach
COCOA BEACH, Fla. - A man flying his drone at a Florida beach spotted what appeared to be hundreds of sharks swimming near shore!. Garrett Zendeck was at Cocoa Beach last week enjoying the day. He sent his drone up to capture footage of the ocean water – and says he was shocked at how many sharks he saw swimming less than 1,000-feet from shore.
click orlando
Central Florida boy, 10, loses leg in shark attack
ORLANDO, Fla. – An 10-year-old Central Florida boy was attacked by a shark in the Florida Keys on Saturday, according to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission. According to FWC, Jameson Reeder Jr. was snorkeling at Looe Key Reef around 4:30 p.m. when he was bitten on the leg by the shark.
Comments / 13