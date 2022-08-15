ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Watch Jersey Shore: Family Vacation Season 5 Episode 21 Online

Watch Jersey Shore: Family Vacation Season 5 Episode 21 online via TV Fanatic with over 1 options to watch the Jersey Shore: Family Vacation S5E21 full episode. Affiliates with free and paid streaming include Amazon. Episode Details. On Jersey Shore: Family Vacation Season 5 Episode 21, Angelina came to blows...
Selling Sunset: Christine Quinn Departs Ahead of Season 6

Christine Quinn's time at the Oppenheim Group is over, which naturally means her time on Selling Sunset is over. Quinn has been one of the most polarizing faces on reality TV ever since debuting on the freshman season of the Netflix reality hit. The star has been a part of...
What to Watch: House of the Dragon, Everything I Know About Love, See

We have an exciting week ahead with some new shows!. We have the highly anticipated Game of Thrones spinoff, new series Everything I Know About Love, and more!. Scroll down to find out what we recommend. Saturday, August 20. 8/7c Temptation Under the Sun (Lifetime) A detective embarks on a...
Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin Season 1 Episode 9

The liars tell their mothers about Joseph. Noa wakes up in the middle of the night at Shawn's, so she quizzes him about taking steroids because she's concerned about having two junkies in her life. He promises to ditch the steroids gradually. Imogen and the liars are not sure Joseph...
Grey's Anatomy Confirms Season 19 Cast: Who's In? Who's Demoted?

Ever since the news that Grey's Anatomy Season 19 would feature much less Ellen Pompeo, there have been questions about who would return. Thankfully, ABC has revealed who will be back and in what capacity. Original stars Chandra Wilson (Bailey) and James Pickens, Jr. (Richard) will be back as series...
Surface Exclusive Clip: James Takes A Risk!

We have slowly learned bits and pieces about Sophie's life via flashes here and there, but we're about to learn a whole lot more in Surface Season 1 Episode 6. Coming off the shocking discovery that Sophie is directly tied to the missing money from James's firm, the two get honest about their past and maybe even their future.
Watch The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Online: Disco Inferno

Did Sutton prove to be a force to be reckoned with on her blind date?. Sutton was looking for love on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 12 Episode 15, but Kyle seemed to think her friend was too overbearing to find it. Meanwhile, Garcelle and Erika finally had...
Buffy the Vampire Slayer Reboot Halted… for Now

The long-gestating Buffy the Vampire Slayer reboot has hit a snag. First announced in 2018, the update was set to feature a Black woman in the lead role. The project was described as “contemporary, building on the mythology of the original,” according to Deadline. “Like our world, it...
