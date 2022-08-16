Authorities identify man killed in Athens motorcycle wreck

ATHENS, Ala (WHNT) – One person has died in a crash involving a motorcycle on Hwy 72 in Athens.

Limestone County Coroner Mike West confirmed the death.

The Athens Police Department identified the man as 25-year-old Andrue Josiff Olson of Athens.

The two-vehicle crash happened on Hwy 72 near Sweetwater Road and Line Road around 12:20 p.m.

Athens Police are investigating the crash. Athens Fire and Rescue responded to the scene to assist.

Authorities said one lane of Hwy 72 was closed for an extended period of time during the investigation.

This is a developing story.

