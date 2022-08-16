Read full article on original website
20 people left displaced after a rock wall collapse damages a West El Paso apartment complex
EL PASO, Texas - A rock wall collapsed on an apartment building leading to multiple apartments damaged in the area. The collapse happened at the 3500 block of Sun Bowl Dr. in West El Paso. 20 people have displaced because of the damage, according to first responders. Nobody was taken...
El Paso Water helps residents prepare for possible heavy rain & flooding with free sand bags
EL PASO, Texas -- Cars were lining up at El Paso Water's Eastside Stormwater Operations Center Friday afternoon to pick up sandbags in anticipation of heavy rainfall. "I’m just going to use these sandbags as a precautionary measure to protect, just in case," said El Paso resident Justin Kleist. He was picking up sandbags to protect his west El Paso home from possible flooding.
Crash at I-10 east and Piedras
EL PASO, Texas -- A serious two-car crash on I-10 east at Piedras is backing up traffic. According to the Texas Department of Transportation, the clearing time is unknown. The crash happened around 5:03 p.m. For updates, click here. BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION. KVIA ABC 7 is committed to...
Crash on I-10 east causes closure of ramp heading to Cd. Juarez
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A crash that was reported on I-10 east has caused the closure of the ramp heading to Cd. Juarez. The crash was reported at I-10 east and US 54 South around 5 p.m. The exit 21A ramp is closed. Back up is to Trowbridge.
TX-DOT prepares for weekend of rain
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM)- TX-DOT has been working year round to prepare for the rain by sealing cracks in the roads to prevent them from becoming a pothole. Crews have also been working since Wednesday to pump water and clear drains to prepare for this weekend’s weather. According to Lauren Macias-Cervantes, the public information officer […]
Las Cruces offering free sandbags with floods possible
LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KRQE) – With heavy rain and flash flooding possible throughout New Mexico Friday and Saturday, the Las Cruces Fire Department is offering free sandbags to residents. Residents can use the sandbags to help prevent floodwaters from entering homes. LCFD says the best place to put the sandbags is around doorways where water can […]
El Paso Electric explains what to do before and during a power outage
EL PASO, Texas - A power outage can happen anytime and to anybody. Wednesday's storms knocked out the power of one west El Paso apartment complex for several hours. Do you know what to do if the power goes out at your place? Here are some tips and tricks. With...
Three people threatened with AR-15 and handgun in east El Paso incident
EL PASO, Texas -- Three people were arrested after threatening three others in east El Paso with weapons, according to El Paso police. The incident happened Wednesday just before 6 p.m. on the 1000 block of Gambel Quail. Police say two men and a woman threatened three victims at a...
IN El Paso You Can Tell Rainfall Amounts By Size Of Rocks In Road
They say that native Alaskans describe the cold by the number of dogs they need to keep their beds warm. A standard winter evening would be a “one dog night”. A “three dog night” would be an exceptionally cold one, or, a classic rock band you might see playing at the county fair.
Smart meters coming soon to El Paso customers
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso Electric hopes to start installing smart meters in January 2023. These meters will allow customers to see in real time how much energy they are using per item in their household. EPE says the goal is for El Pasoans to save money. According to the City news release […]
First responder describes sinkhole rescue in central El Paso
EL PASO, Texas– A heroic act by firefighters saved the life of a 72-year-old woman last week after her car was swallowed by a sinkhole that formed as she was driving in central El Paso. Among those first responders that helped rescue the women was Chris Carson, Lieutenant at...
Viral Video Lists 5 Things That Are So True About El Paso Texas
A recent viral video lists five true things when considering visiting El Paso, Texas. A video released this week has gone viral after Josh Pray revealed five vital things people should know about when visiting the Sun City, and it's both hilarious and true. Josh Pray is a social media...
Update: One man dead in shooting in central El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The City of El Paso has released new information regarding the shooting that took place on Brown street on August 13th. During the time of the incident, the 40 year-old victim was working as a delivery driver when he arrived at the residence of 44 year-old Michael Kroll. It is said […]
Northeast apartment tenant struggles with leaking roof, clogged sink
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A resident of a Northeast El Paso Apartment Complex on McKinley called Villa Sierra has water leaking through the roof and a clogged sink. “You can see where it just comes down and it’s still dripping you can touch right there it’s wet,” said Morales. “At one time my bedroom […]
Exclusive 9 day forecast: Possible heavy rainfall and flooding Friday night into Saturday morning
El Paso is getting ready to see strong storms overnight into Saturday morning, potentially registering over an inch of rain at the airport. A tropical storm system is swinging back into the El Paso area, bringing in quite a bit of rain. We could see a total of an inch and half of rain by Saturday night.
‘Foot guide’ and driver charged in canal crash that killed Guatemalan migrant
A Mexican man has been arrested and charged in connection with a human smuggling incident that ended with a deadly crash Monday in El Paso's Upper Valley.
El Paso bone marrow drive for young leukemia patient
EL PASO, Texas -- The El Paso Fire Department is hosting a bone marrow drive at Station 5 on 400 Revere Street Saturday from 11a.m. to 4 p.m. for a young El Pasoan who needs a transplant to treat his leukemia. Captain Travis Reed says the process only takes 5-10...
Rain arrives overnight, expected to stick around for a few days
EL PASO, Texas -- Rain arrived overnight, bringing showers to most of the Borderland. On to three inches of rain are expected in El Paso and Las Cruces this afternoon. Flooding is a concern according to ABC-7 Stormtracker Nichole Gomez. The rain is expected to continue for the next couple...
First farmers market in Upper Eastside El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The City of El Paso Downtown Art and Farmers Market, will be hosting a Family Fest and Farmers Market this Friday. The event will start at 5p.m. Friday, August 19th and will be located on 13501 Jason Crandall, at the Beast Urban Park. The Family Fest and Farmers Market will […]
