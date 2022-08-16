ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso, TX

KVIA

El Paso Water helps residents prepare for possible heavy rain & flooding with free sand bags

EL PASO, Texas -- Cars were lining up at El Paso Water's Eastside Stormwater Operations Center Friday afternoon to pick up sandbags in anticipation of heavy rainfall. "I’m just going to use these sandbags as a precautionary measure to protect, just in case," said El Paso resident Justin Kleist. He was picking up sandbags to protect his west El Paso home from possible flooding.
EL PASO, TX
KVIA

Crash at I-10 east and Piedras

EL PASO, Texas -- A serious two-car crash on I-10 east at Piedras is backing up traffic. According to the Texas Department of Transportation, the clearing time is unknown. The crash happened around 5:03 p.m. For updates, click here. BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION. KVIA ABC 7 is committed to...
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

TX-DOT prepares for weekend of rain

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM)- TX-DOT has been working year round to prepare for the rain by sealing cracks in the roads to prevent them from becoming a pothole. Crews have also been working since Wednesday to pump water and clear drains to prepare for this weekend’s weather. According to Lauren Macias-Cervantes, the public information officer […]
EL PASO, TX
KRQE News 13

Las Cruces offering free sandbags with floods possible

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KRQE) – With heavy rain and flash flooding possible throughout New Mexico Friday and Saturday, the Las Cruces Fire Department is offering free sandbags to residents. Residents can use the sandbags to help prevent floodwaters from entering homes. LCFD says the best place to put the sandbags is around doorways where water can […]
LAS CRUCES, NM
KTSM

Smart meters coming soon to El Paso customers

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso Electric hopes to start installing smart meters in January 2023. These meters will allow customers to see in real time how much energy they are using per item in their household. EPE says the goal is for El Pasoans to save money. According to the City news release […]
EL PASO, TX
KVIA

First responder describes sinkhole rescue in central El Paso

EL PASO, Texas– A heroic act by firefighters saved the life of a 72-year-old woman last week after her car was swallowed by a sinkhole that formed as she was driving in central El Paso. Among those first responders that helped rescue the women was Chris Carson, Lieutenant at...
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

Update: One man dead in shooting in central El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The City of El Paso has released new information regarding the shooting that took place on Brown street on August 13th. During the time of the incident, the 40 year-old victim was working as a delivery driver when he arrived at the residence of 44 year-old Michael Kroll. It is said […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

Northeast apartment tenant struggles with leaking roof, clogged sink

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A resident of a Northeast El Paso Apartment Complex on McKinley called Villa Sierra has water leaking through the roof and a clogged sink. “You can see where it just comes down and it’s still dripping you can touch right there it’s wet,” said Morales. “At one time my bedroom […]
EL PASO, TX
KVIA

El Paso bone marrow drive for young leukemia patient

EL PASO, Texas -- The El Paso Fire Department is hosting a bone marrow drive at Station 5 on 400 Revere Street Saturday from 11a.m. to 4 p.m. for a young El Pasoan who needs a transplant to treat his leukemia. Captain Travis Reed says the process only takes 5-10...
EL PASO, TX
KVIA

Rain arrives overnight, expected to stick around for a few days

EL PASO, Texas -- Rain arrived overnight, bringing showers to most of the Borderland. On to three inches of rain are expected in El Paso and Las Cruces this afternoon. Flooding is a concern according to ABC-7 Stormtracker Nichole Gomez. The rain is expected to continue for the next couple...
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

First farmers market in Upper Eastside El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The City of El Paso Downtown Art and Farmers Market, will be hosting a Family Fest and Farmers Market this Friday. The event will start at 5p.m. Friday, August 19th and will be located on 13501 Jason Crandall, at the Beast Urban Park. The Family Fest and Farmers Market will […]
EL PASO, TX

