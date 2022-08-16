Read full article on original website
Related
brproud.com
No injuries reported in vehicle fire on I-10W at College Drive
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — All lanes on I-10 West at College Drive is open after a vehicle fire blocked lanes Friday afternoon. Traffic officials said congestion has reached the I-10/I-12 split. Traffic cameras showed an 18-wheeler on fire on the interstate. The Baton Rouge Fire Department said there...
brproud.com
Firefighters extinguish early morning fire at grocery store in Baker
BAKER, La. (BRPROUD) – Multiple fire departments were called to an overnight blaze at a grocery store on Baker Blvd. Firefighters with the Baker City Fire Department, Baton Rouge Fire Department and Zachary Fire Department all responded to a fire around 2 a.m. at the Baker Boulevard Grocery located at 3306 Baker Blvd.
Roof blown off business on Main Street in New Iberia
A roof was blown off of a business around 4:30 p.m. Thursday in downtown New Iberia
Police at scene of major crash on Kaliste Saloom in Lafayette
LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — Lafayette police are on the scene of a major traffic crash involving multiple vehicles on Kaliste Saloom Road near Lake Farm Road in front on Pizza Village. Police say two people have been transported to local hospitals, one of the victims is in critical condition. Motorists are advised to seek alternate […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
brproud.com
Traffic Alert: Crash with injuries on Sherwood Forest Blvd. near Longridge, expect delays
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Officials say at least one person was injured in a Thursday (August 18) crash on Sherwood Forest Boulevard near Longridge Avenue and Justice Avenue. The incident occurred around 5:40 p.m. and the Baton Rouge Police are at the scene. There is no word on...
WDSU
Tangipahoa Parish firefighters working serious crash on Interstate 55
TANGIPAHOA PARISH, La. — Drivers using Interstate 55 on Thursday morning in Tangipahoa Parish will need to consider taking an alternate route due to a serious crash. Tangipahoa Parish Fire District No. 1 is at the scene of a crash where someone was rescued from a vehicle. The interstate...
brproud.com
Local councilman invites community to city-wide cleanup in Brookstown
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – There will be a community cleanup in Brookstown on Saturday, Aug. 29. Metropolitan Councilman Darryl Hurst is inviting residents to help beautify the city from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at East Brookstown Park. The park is located at 4900 E. Brookstown Drive.
brproud.com
Mother, 2 young children accused of arson at Siegen Lane retail store
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The St. George Fire Prevention Bureau is asking for the public’s help in finding a mother and her two young children accused of arson at a retail store on Siegen Lane on Aug. 13. According to officials, the St. George Fire Department (SGFD)...
IN THIS ARTICLE
brproud.com
EBRSO deputy comforts girl at crash scene in Gardere area
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A deputy with the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office was recently photographed “calming a scared little girl involved in” a single-vehicle accident. The accident took place in the Gardere neighborhood on Tuesday, August 16. A deputy nicknamed “Deputy Deeds,” responded to...
theadvocate.com
Sunshine Bridge lane closed after inspectors find 'significant crack' in support system
State highway crews closed a westbound lane of the Sunshine Bridge and will keep certain heavy loads off the span until repairs are made to a "significant crack." The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development found the crack during a routine inspection of the bridge that carries La. 70 between Donaldsonville and Sorrento. The bridge was closed for seven weeks in 2018 after being struck by a crane.
brproud.com
New Roads police warn local businesses of increase in counterfeit bills
NEW ROADS, La. (BRPROUD) – After counterfeit bills were found on the side of the road, the New Roads Police Department is warning local business owners that they are making their way around the city. The police say that approximately 20 bills were found on the side of the...
theadvocate.com
Letters: Trash, debris make for sad scene through windshield on I-10 through Baton Rouge
Sitting in bumper-to-bumper, stop-and-go traffic on Interstate 10 every day, you notice things about Baton Rouge you would have otherwise missed. Like the litter and trash along our roadways. I-10 is a main corridor when arriving into our city, especially for those coming from the east and south. What’s the...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wbrz.com
Fish Bayou flood control project wrapping up; Alligator Bayou Road soon to be reopened
ASCENSION PARISH - Situated just near I-10, Alligator Bayou Road has been a shortcut between Ascension and Iberville parishes for residents in the area for decades. “I know people are anxious to use this road to get to the Prairieville, Baton Rouge area," Iberville Parish President Mitch Ourso said. That...
brproud.com
One injured in shooting on Seneca Street
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A shooting on north Baton Rouge’s Seneca Street reportedly occurred Thursday (August 18) evening and at least one person was injured, officials say. It was around 5:30 p.m. when the incident was reported. Officials say the wounded person was taken to an area...
wbrz.com
Tenant facing eviction says landlord ignored maintenance requests
BATON ROUGE - A woman is being forced to vacate her rental home, but she tells 2 On Your Side that her landlord hasn't fixed any of the property's problems. It's why Takisha Houston withheld her rent. She says she's disgusted, aggravated and frustrated over the entire situation. Thursday, she appeared before the Justice of the Peace for an eviction hearing. She now has until Sep. 5 to leave, or the eviction could appear on her record.
WDSU
Hammond residents wake up to massive shelf cloud
HAMMOND, La. — Hammond residents woke up to a spectacular sight outside their windows Friday morning. Many Northshore residents sent WDSU photos of a massive shelf cloud. WDSU Meteorologist Devon Lucie explains how these clouds form:. "A shelf cloud forms from an ‘outflow’ boundary, or what can be thought...
brproud.com
Man admits to falsifying documents for boat inspection, arrested
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — A man was arrested by state wildlife and fisheries agents after allegedly filing false public records for a boat inspection. The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF) said its agents arrested Chad M. Milton, 43, of Hammond following an investigation. Agents found that...
wbrz.com
Crumbling bridges could leave hundreds of residents on an island in West Feliciana
WEST FELICIANA PARISH - Frustration is boiling over for residents in West Feliciana Parish and Parish President Kenny Havard, who has been trying to get two new bridges built to help residents that could be left on an island. Already, one bridge was closed by the state over Bayou Sara...
brproud.com
Small aircraft crashes in canal near Baton Rouge airport
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — No injuries were reported after a small plane landed in a canal near the Baton Rouge Metropolitan Airport on Thursday morning. EMS confirms that there were two passengers on board the aircraft. This is a developing story. The NTSB will be investigating this crash.
brproud.com
Sycamore Street shooting suspect wanted by BRPD
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The Baton Rouge Police Department seeks the identity of a suspect connected to an Aug. 3 shooting on Sycamore Street. Police said the shooting took place in the 4600 block of Sycamore Street. No further details were shared. Anyone with information is urged to...
Comments / 0