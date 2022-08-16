ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Addis, LA

brproud.com

No injuries reported in vehicle fire on I-10W at College Drive

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — All lanes on I-10 West at College Drive is open after a vehicle fire blocked lanes Friday afternoon. Traffic officials said congestion has reached the I-10/I-12 split. Traffic cameras showed an 18-wheeler on fire on the interstate. The Baton Rouge Fire Department said there...
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Firefighters extinguish early morning fire at grocery store in Baker

BAKER, La. (BRPROUD) – Multiple fire departments were called to an overnight blaze at a grocery store on Baker Blvd. Firefighters with the Baker City Fire Department, Baton Rouge Fire Department and Zachary Fire Department all responded to a fire around 2 a.m. at the Baker Boulevard Grocery located at 3306 Baker Blvd.
BAKER, LA
KLFY News 10

Police at scene of major crash on Kaliste Saloom in Lafayette

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — Lafayette police are on the scene of a major traffic crash involving multiple vehicles on Kaliste Saloom Road near Lake Farm Road in front on Pizza Village. Police say two people have been transported to local hospitals, one of the victims is in critical condition. Motorists are advised to seek alternate […]
LAFAYETTE, LA
brproud.com

EBRSO deputy comforts girl at crash scene in Gardere area

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A deputy with the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office was recently photographed “calming a scared little girl involved in” a single-vehicle accident. The accident took place in the Gardere neighborhood on Tuesday, August 16. A deputy nicknamed “Deputy Deeds,” responded to...
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

Sunshine Bridge lane closed after inspectors find 'significant crack' in support system

State highway crews closed a westbound lane of the Sunshine Bridge and will keep certain heavy loads off the span until repairs are made to a "significant crack." The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development found the crack during a routine inspection of the bridge that carries La. 70 between Donaldsonville and Sorrento. The bridge was closed for seven weeks in 2018 after being struck by a crane.
DONALDSONVILLE, LA
brproud.com

One injured in shooting on Seneca Street

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A shooting on north Baton Rouge’s Seneca Street reportedly occurred Thursday (August 18) evening and at least one person was injured, officials say. It was around 5:30 p.m. when the incident was reported. Officials say the wounded person was taken to an area...
BATON ROUGE, LA
wbrz.com

Tenant facing eviction says landlord ignored maintenance requests

BATON ROUGE - A woman is being forced to vacate her rental home, but she tells 2 On Your Side that her landlord hasn't fixed any of the property's problems. It's why Takisha Houston withheld her rent. She says she's disgusted, aggravated and frustrated over the entire situation. Thursday, she appeared before the Justice of the Peace for an eviction hearing. She now has until Sep. 5 to leave, or the eviction could appear on her record.
BATON ROUGE, LA
WDSU

Hammond residents wake up to massive shelf cloud

HAMMOND, La. — Hammond residents woke up to a spectacular sight outside their windows Friday morning. Many Northshore residents sent WDSU photos of a massive shelf cloud. WDSU Meteorologist Devon Lucie explains how these clouds form:. "A shelf cloud forms from an ‘outflow’ boundary, or what can be thought...
HAMMOND, LA
brproud.com

Man admits to falsifying documents for boat inspection, arrested

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — A man was arrested by state wildlife and fisheries agents after allegedly filing false public records for a boat inspection. The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF) said its agents arrested Chad M. Milton, 43, of Hammond following an investigation. Agents found that...
HAMMOND, LA
brproud.com

Small aircraft crashes in canal near Baton Rouge airport

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — No injuries were reported after a small plane landed in a canal near the Baton Rouge Metropolitan Airport on Thursday morning. EMS confirms that there were two passengers on board the aircraft. This is a developing story. The NTSB will be investigating this crash.
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Sycamore Street shooting suspect wanted by BRPD

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The Baton Rouge Police Department seeks the identity of a suspect connected to an Aug. 3 shooting on Sycamore Street. Police said the shooting took place in the 4600 block of Sycamore Street. No further details were shared. Anyone with information is urged to...
BATON ROUGE, LA

