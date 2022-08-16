ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Intel is licensing out patents in a bid to cobble together some cash

By Will McCurdy
 3 days ago
(Image credit: Intel)

Intel has transferred over 5,000 patents to the intellectual property licensing group IPValue.

The deal is apparently set to include inventions relating to microprocessors, application processors, logic devices, computing systems, memory and storage, connectivity and communications, packaging, and semiconductor architecture, design and manufacturing.

In a press release (opens in new tab), IPValue said it will license the new portfolio to both existing and new licensees.

New Intel strategy

Intel's decision to license its portfolios via IPValue is likely driven by the need to raise additional cash and establish new revenue streams off the back of an underwhelming quarter.

The chip giant's revenue for Q2 ($15.3 billion) was down 15% compared to its own guidance, while its 29 cents earnings per share were 41% lower compared to its own estimates.

Intel CEO Pat Gelsigner attributed weak performance to a "difficult macroeconomic climate", pointing the finger at widely-recognized issues such as "inflation, higher interest rates, and the war in Ukraine."

This is not the first big intellectual property acquisition that IPValue has made. The firm previously acquired the semiconductor portfolios of a wide variety of firms, including Cypress Semiconductor, Elpida, UMC and Seiko Epson.

The assets will be held in a recently formed separate company within IPValue, called Tahoe Research Limited.

In this instance, it's likely the patents will relate to Intel's less advanced hardware, rather than the tech that powers some of the best business laptops and business computers.

Intel has been active in terms of converting its backlog of assets to cash in recent years. The chip giant offloaded its NAND flash and SSD business units to South Korea's hardware firm SK Hynix in a $9 billion deal in 2020 and it also sold off its smartphone modem business to Apple in 2019.

There is plenty for Intel investors to be optimistic about, however. The US Congress has approved the Chips ACT, which could provide up to $52 billion in funding for domestic semiconductor manufacturing, with Intel a very likely beneficiary.

  • Interested in trying out some of Intel's hardware? Check out our guide to the best servers

Will McCurdy has been writing about technology for over five years. He has a wide range of specialities including cybersecurity, fintech, cryptocurrencies, blockchain, cloud computing, payments, artificial intelligence, retail technology, and venture capital investment. He has previously written for AltFi, FStech, Retail Systems, and National Technology News and is an experienced podcast and webinar host, as well as an avid long-form feature writer.

Comments / 0

One of the most premium Microsoft Teams features is getting a welcome price cut

Microsoft has announced that revised Teams Rooms subscriptions will be available from September 1, 2022, with prices set to drop significantly. Teams Rooms is a specific membership for business customers using specific hardware with native support for the video conferencing software, including soundbars, displays, and webcams. Users currently need to...
RETAIL
Microsoft's newest service will have developers licking their lips

Microsoft is preparing to release a new cloud-based workstation service for developers, dubbed Microsoft Dev Box. The new managed service will allow developers to create a pre-configured machine in the cloud, without the need to set up a physical workstation. The new service has been in private preview since May...
SOFTWARE
Google Workspace is getting some welcome accessibility upgrades

A new accessibility-focused update should help visually-impaired users navigate Google Workspace much more easily, the company has revealed. Rather than having the same accessibility settings universally across office software products such as Docs, Sheets, Slides, and Drawings, you’ll now be able to set preferences for each product individually. Google...
SOFTWARE
Qualcomm could be returning to the server market

The server market may be about to see a major shake-up following reports that Qualcomm is considering a return to the fold after several years away. Sources have told Bloomberg (opens in new tab) that the San Diego-based firm, best known for its Snapdragon smartphone processors, is set to take on the likes of Intel and AMD for a slice of the billion-dollar market.
BUSINESS
Microsoft confirms what we always suspected about the PS4

Microsoft has finally revealed the enormous sales gap between Xbox One and PS4 consoles. While you may have had an inkling that the PS4 outsold the Xbox One, Microsoft had always kept quiet on its console’s sales figures. Now, though, the company has finally revealed the disparity, and it isn’t pretty.
VIDEO GAMES
Apple iPhone 14 deals: the most likely launch promotions and what to expect

Apple iPhone 14 deals could land as soon as mid-September if previous launches are anything to go by. If you, like us, are thinking about scoring a device at launch then you'll find the most likely promotions for launch right here - both based on previous releases and the types of deals that are common on flagships currently. If you're trying to budget ahead of time or attempting to work out your eligibility for an upgrade, then you should find this page useful.
CELL PHONES
Google Chrome update squashes bug used to attack users

Google has patched a high-severity vulnerability for the desktop version of its Chrome browser. The flaw, tracked as CVE-2022-2856, is being actively exploited in the wild, the company says, which is why it’s paramount that users patch their endpoints (opens in new tab) immediately. As is common, Google doesn’t...
SOFTWARE
India wants to have two universal charging standards implemented

India could be taking a leaf from the European Union book when it comes to implementing charging standards for smartphones and other electronic devices. However, from what the latest developments indicate, it may go one step further and consider more than one universal charging port. According to a report (opens...
TECHNOLOGY
Free Chinese VPN exposed millions of users' data

A free VPN service aimed at Chinese users has been found guilty of exposing over 5.7 billion data entries. An investigation by Cybernews (opens in new tab) revealed Airplane Accelerates apps - whose Chinese version counts over 3,000 reviews on the App Store only - leaked a staggering amount of users' personal information, including user IDs, IP addresses, domain names and timestamps.
TECHNOLOGY
TechRadar

What if your laptop was a keyboard? Pentaform envisions a new future for portable PCs

London-based tech startup Pentaform has, it seems, struck gold. Its ‘Abacus’ compact PC was officially revealed earlier this year at CES, and when the Kickstarter (opens in new tab) for funding opened in July, the £35,000 goal was smashed in under two hours. A few months later and the Kickstarter is at almost ten times the original goal, with Pentaform now pushing to deliver the product to markets in third-world countries.
COMPUTERS
Get web hosting freebies with OVHcloud this summer

OVHcloud (opens in new tab) is one of the leading cloud hosting (opens in new tab) providers globally, offering a wide range of services that are perfect for small businesses and startups. The company's public cloud offering is one of the most competitive in the market and its hybrid cloud...
SMALL BUSINESS
There's a major new security update for iOS and macOS, so update now

Apple has released macOS Monterey 12.5.1, iOS 15.6.1, and iPadOS 15.6.1 which addresses two zero-day vulnerabilities being actively exploited in the wild. One of the flaws, affecting all three forms of the software is an out-of-bounds write vulnerability in the OS Kernel which can be abused to grant malicious applications highest privileges - in other words, an attacker could use it to fully take over a vulnerable endpoint (opens in new tab).
COMPUTERS
Lulzbot TAZ Sidekick 3D Printer review

Built with over 50% of 3D printed parts is a confident move, as is sticking with LulzBot's long held ethos of uploading all plans to the company's GitLab site. Still, this openness pays off with a machine that excels and reflects its Open Source origin. In use, the Taz Sidekick 747 is every part LulzBot, a workhorse that's ready to print with precision and reliability. Print quality is superb, and with customizable options alongside plenty of room to tinker, this is a printer that supplies quality and enjoyment at every level.
ELECTRONICS
