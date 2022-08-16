ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Yardbarker

Tony La Russa calls for team meeting after Cueto’s comments

Tony La Russa held a private meeting with team leaders as White Sox rally off win streak. During an interview with ESPN 1000’s Waddle and Silvy radio show, Chicago White Sox closer Liam Hendriks, revealed the team held a meeting last weekend. The meeting was called by skipper Tony La Russa in response to the comments made by Johnny Cueto, where he mentioned a ‘lack of fire’ within the clubhouse.
CHICAGO, IL
Detroit, MI
Detroit, MI
Michigan Sports
Yardbarker

Current Steelers QB to be traded to Lions this week?

It was no secret that Detriot Lion’s situation at QB was going to be an issue. However, GM Brad Holmes and Dan Campbell saw different even after rumors of taking Malik Wills and Kenny Pickett. Those two also interviewed with the team keep in mind. So, you ask what made the group change their mind, look no further than Friday’s exhibition against the Falcons.
DETROIT, MI
Myles Straw
Emmanuel Clase
Yardbarker

Former Sixers Star Calls Out Steve Nash, Supports Kevin Durant: "Why Are You Married To Steve Nash? He’s An Unproven Coach, KD Has Had Enough Coaches And Is A Basketball Savant At This Level Where He Can Say, ‘No, This Is Not Good Enough.'"

Few coaches in the NBA have had it as rough as Steve Nash since he took over as the Nets head coach in 2020. On paper, it was supposed to be a great job for a first-time head coach but it has been anything but great. He has had to deal with drama the likes of which we haven't in the NBA, probably ever, and he has taken a lot of criticism for their failures as a group along the way.
BROOKLYN, NY
Yardbarker

Braves make a flurry of roster moves amid series with Mets

Ryan Goins joins the roster as a backup infielder. If you remember, Dansby Swanson cut his head on the basepaths last night, and it looked like he might have to leave the game. Thankfully, he didn’t because I’m not sure what the Braves would have done. They didn’t have a backup infielder on their roster. Now, they do with the addition of Goins, but hopefully, he won’t be needed to play very often, if at all.
ATLANTA, GA
Yardbarker

Brian Snitker provides positive injury update on Ozzie Albies

Braves Country has been spoiled in recent days with the news of Michael Harris‘ extension, Mike Soroka‘s flawless first rehab start and winning eight straight games (before last night’s loss). And now, we’re receiving positive news from Brian Snitker regarding Ozzie Albies‘ injury, as he was seen prior to Wednesday’s game on the field working with Ron Washington.
ATLANTA, GA
#Cricket#The Hall Of Fame
Yardbarker

Paul Goldschmidt Achieved An Exciting Cardinals Milestone

The St. Louis Cardinals are riding high in the month of August, thanks in large part to Paul Goldschmidt, the favorite to win the National League MVP award. Goldschmidt had three RBI in last night’s 5-4 come-from-behind victory over the Colorado Rockies, hitting a two-run home run in the bottom of the fifth inning and tying the game with a sacrifice fly in the bottom of the seventh.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
ABC News

Pujols hits grand slam, leads Wainwright, Cards over Rockies

ST. LOUIS -- Albert Pujols launched a pinch-hit grand slam and drove in five runs, Adam Wainwright pitched seven sharp innings and the St. Louis Cardinals routed the Colorado Rockies 13-0 Thursday for a three-game sweep. The Rockies lost starting pitcher Antonio Senzatela and right fielder Charlie Blackmon in the...
DENVER, CO
Yardbarker

Expectations for Freddy Tarnok

In all likelihood, Tarnok is just filling a roster spot, providing Brian Snitker with an extra arm that can be used in case of emergency. The Braves are expected to use either Max Fried or Kyle Wright in Thursday’s series finale against the Mets, so I wouldn’t expect Tarnok to actually start a game unless both Fried and Wright suffer setbacks. Tarnok is still just 23-years-old with only 26 innings above the Double-A level. However, those 26 innings have been pretty spectacular, as he’s recorded a 2.03 ERA and 0.983 WHIP.
ATLANTA, GA
Yardbarker

Should The White Sox Call Up Oscar Colas?

We all know what the Chicago White Sox’ biggest problem has been in 2022. Their inability to generate consistent offense will likely lead to their downfall should they miss the playoffs. In their quest to generate some sort of offensive momentum for the stretch run, many in the fan base have been captivated by the almost nightly offensive barrage from Double-A outfielder Oscar Colas.
CHICAGO, IL
Yardbarker

Albert Pujols, Adam Wainwright help Cardinals make MLB history in 13-0 rout of Rockies

On Thursday afternoon, 42-year-old Albert Pujols and 40-year-old Adam Wainwright helped lead the St. Louis Cardinals to a 13-0 drubbing of the Colorado Rockies. Pujols finished the day 2-for-3 with five RBI, capped off by a pinch-hit grand slam in the third inning. The homer was the 690th home run of Pujols' career, drawing him ever closer to the iconic 700 number.
DENVER, CO
Yardbarker

Clippers star Paul George warns NBA about Kawhi Leonard

The Clippers have yet to live up to their potential since landing stars Kawhi Leonard and Paul George in 2019, with both players plagued by injuries. Leonard missed all last season due to a torn ACL in his right knee. George played in only 31 games last season before suffering a season-ending right elbow injury.
LOS ANGELES, CA

