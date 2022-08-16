Read full article on original website
3 Great Steakhouses in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
Detroit Lions make debut on HBO's Hard KnocksMatthew DonnellonDetroit, MI
Popular restaurant chain opening new location in Michigan this monthKristen WaltersUtica, MI
The Weeknd brings spectacle of blinding lights to Detroit with After Hours Til Dawn tourAndrew RothDetroit, MI
The Most Remote Lake in Michigan is BreathtakingTravel MavenAtlanta, MI
Tony La Russa calls for team meeting after Cueto’s comments
Tony La Russa held a private meeting with team leaders as White Sox rally off win streak. During an interview with ESPN 1000’s Waddle and Silvy radio show, Chicago White Sox closer Liam Hendriks, revealed the team held a meeting last weekend. The meeting was called by skipper Tony La Russa in response to the comments made by Johnny Cueto, where he mentioned a ‘lack of fire’ within the clubhouse.
The Yankees have a stud bullpen piece sitting in Triple-A they refuse to utilize
The New York Yankees‘ starting pitching has been solid the past few days, but the bullpen has run into a few roadblocks. Notably, on Monday night against the Tampa Bay Rays, Wandy Peralta and Lou Trivino struggled to mitigate production with a tied game at 0-0. Despite some hardships,...
Watch: Albert Pujols hits pinch-hit grand slam to reach 690 career homers
St. Louis Cardinals legend Albert Pujols is now just 10 away from becoming the fourth player in MLB history to reach 700 career home runs after blasting a pinch-hit grand slam Thursday. Pujols, 42, stepped in for Brendan Donovan in the third inning after the Cardinals raced out to an...
Yankees receive crushing injury blow as star closer likely heading to injured list
The New York Yankees can’t afford to take on any more new injuries, but if they’re going to happen, they should happen in the middle of August, with players still having time to recover before the postseason. Recently, the Yankees lost Matt Carpenter to a fractured foot and...
Yankees make outfield shift, preparing to decrease Aaron Hicks’s workload
The New York Yankees have scored one run in their last three games and four runs in their last four games, showcasing one of the worst offensive streaks of any team in baseball this season. Manager Aaron Boone is desperately trying to find a way out of the abyss. Despite narrowly holding onto an AL East lead, the Bombers need support.
Current Steelers QB to be traded to Lions this week?
It was no secret that Detriot Lion’s situation at QB was going to be an issue. However, GM Brad Holmes and Dan Campbell saw different even after rumors of taking Malik Wills and Kenny Pickett. Those two also interviewed with the team keep in mind. So, you ask what made the group change their mind, look no further than Friday’s exhibition against the Falcons.
Kevin Durant Destroys Coach In "Hard Knocks" Who Asked Him When Was The Last Time He Did A Calf Raise: "Today."
Kevin Durant is a player that is well-known to be willing to go on social media and defend himself from haters. We have often seen him clap back at people on Twitter, and it seems as though that happened today. An NBA fan posted a video of a weightlifting coach...
NBA Fans React To Players Getting Far Better Contracts After Becoming Rich Paul’s Clients: “This Man Got Ben Simmons 35 Million... That’s Insane.”
LeBron James recently signed a massive two-year extension with the Los Angeles Lakers worth $97.1 million. The new extension binds James till the 2024-25 NBA season if he decides to opt into last year using his player option. James' agent Rich Paul of the Klutch Group, must have played a...
Former Sixers Star Calls Out Steve Nash, Supports Kevin Durant: "Why Are You Married To Steve Nash? He’s An Unproven Coach, KD Has Had Enough Coaches And Is A Basketball Savant At This Level Where He Can Say, ‘No, This Is Not Good Enough.'"
Few coaches in the NBA have had it as rough as Steve Nash since he took over as the Nets head coach in 2020. On paper, it was supposed to be a great job for a first-time head coach but it has been anything but great. He has had to deal with drama the likes of which we haven't in the NBA, probably ever, and he has taken a lot of criticism for their failures as a group along the way.
Watch: Blue Jays prospect Gabriel Moreno hits ball so hard it gets stuck in outfield wall
We've seen players run through outfield walls, climb outfield walls and topple over outfield walls. A baseball even once used the head of former controversial slugger Jose Canseco to make its way over the wall for an unconventional home run back in the day. During a game with the Triple-A...
Braves make a flurry of roster moves amid series with Mets
Ryan Goins joins the roster as a backup infielder. If you remember, Dansby Swanson cut his head on the basepaths last night, and it looked like he might have to leave the game. Thankfully, he didn’t because I’m not sure what the Braves would have done. They didn’t have a backup infielder on their roster. Now, they do with the addition of Goins, but hopefully, he won’t be needed to play very often, if at all.
Brian Snitker provides positive injury update on Ozzie Albies
Braves Country has been spoiled in recent days with the news of Michael Harris‘ extension, Mike Soroka‘s flawless first rehab start and winning eight straight games (before last night’s loss). And now, we’re receiving positive news from Brian Snitker regarding Ozzie Albies‘ injury, as he was seen prior to Wednesday’s game on the field working with Ron Washington.
Paul Goldschmidt Achieved An Exciting Cardinals Milestone
The St. Louis Cardinals are riding high in the month of August, thanks in large part to Paul Goldschmidt, the favorite to win the National League MVP award. Goldschmidt had three RBI in last night’s 5-4 come-from-behind victory over the Colorado Rockies, hitting a two-run home run in the bottom of the fifth inning and tying the game with a sacrifice fly in the bottom of the seventh.
Pujols hits grand slam, leads Wainwright, Cards over Rockies
ST. LOUIS -- Albert Pujols launched a pinch-hit grand slam and drove in five runs, Adam Wainwright pitched seven sharp innings and the St. Louis Cardinals routed the Colorado Rockies 13-0 Thursday for a three-game sweep. The Rockies lost starting pitcher Antonio Senzatela and right fielder Charlie Blackmon in the...
Red Sox announcer, Hall of Famer Dennis Eckersley blasts Pirates during broadcast
It was learned earlier this month that longtime Boston Red Sox television color commentator and Hall-of-Famer Dennis Eckersley will be retiring at the end of the current season. Eckersley clearly won't be going quietly into the figurative night. As noted by Justin Terranova of the New York Post, Eckersley blasted...
Expectations for Freddy Tarnok
In all likelihood, Tarnok is just filling a roster spot, providing Brian Snitker with an extra arm that can be used in case of emergency. The Braves are expected to use either Max Fried or Kyle Wright in Thursday’s series finale against the Mets, so I wouldn’t expect Tarnok to actually start a game unless both Fried and Wright suffer setbacks. Tarnok is still just 23-years-old with only 26 innings above the Double-A level. However, those 26 innings have been pretty spectacular, as he’s recorded a 2.03 ERA and 0.983 WHIP.
Should The White Sox Call Up Oscar Colas?
We all know what the Chicago White Sox’ biggest problem has been in 2022. Their inability to generate consistent offense will likely lead to their downfall should they miss the playoffs. In their quest to generate some sort of offensive momentum for the stretch run, many in the fan base have been captivated by the almost nightly offensive barrage from Double-A outfielder Oscar Colas.
Albert Pujols, Adam Wainwright help Cardinals make MLB history in 13-0 rout of Rockies
On Thursday afternoon, 42-year-old Albert Pujols and 40-year-old Adam Wainwright helped lead the St. Louis Cardinals to a 13-0 drubbing of the Colorado Rockies. Pujols finished the day 2-for-3 with five RBI, capped off by a pinch-hit grand slam in the third inning. The homer was the 690th home run of Pujols' career, drawing him ever closer to the iconic 700 number.
Legendary Detroit Pistons Center Picks LeBron James Over Michael Jordan As Greatest Player Of All Time: "He's 6'8", 285 Pounds, Runs Like The Wind, And Jumps Out Of The Gym."
LeBron James has tried proving to the world that he is the greatest player in the history of basketball for the last few years. While there is a conversation to be had, many people still pick Michael Jordan over LeBron because of the differences in their accomplishments. MJ has a...
Clippers star Paul George warns NBA about Kawhi Leonard
The Clippers have yet to live up to their potential since landing stars Kawhi Leonard and Paul George in 2019, with both players plagued by injuries. Leonard missed all last season due to a torn ACL in his right knee. George played in only 31 games last season before suffering a season-ending right elbow injury.
