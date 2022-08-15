ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Watch Jersey Shore: Family Vacation Season 5 Episode 21 Online

Watch Jersey Shore: Family Vacation Season 5 Episode 21 online via TV Fanatic with over 1 options to watch the Jersey Shore: Family Vacation S5E21 full episode. Affiliates with free and paid streaming include Amazon. Episode Details. On Jersey Shore: Family Vacation Season 5 Episode 21, Angelina came to blows...
Surface Season 1 Episode 6

The morning after the hallucinogenic trip, James recounts the story of his and Sophie's first meeting up until the present via flashbacks. Sophie was James's waitress, and he invited her back to his boss's house, claiming it was his, though Sophie caught onto the lie. The two spent the night drinking and dancing and soon started dating.
Selling Sunset: Christine Quinn Departs Ahead of Season 6

Christine Quinn's time at the Oppenheim Group is over, which naturally means her time on Selling Sunset is over. Quinn has been one of the most polarizing faces on reality TV ever since debuting on the freshman season of the Netflix reality hit. The star has been a part of...
SEAL Team Season 6 Gets a Premiere Date and Trailer: Who Might Be Dead?

SEAL Team Season 6 is going to be the most dramatic yet. Paramount+ released the official trailer for the new season of the hit original drama series and revealed the season will get underway on Sunday, September 18. Produced by CBS Studios, the series will debut all-new episodes weekly on...
What to Watch: House of the Dragon, Everything I Know About Love, See

We have an exciting week ahead with some new shows!. We have the highly anticipated Game of Thrones spinoff, new series Everything I Know About Love, and more!. Scroll down to find out what we recommend. Saturday, August 20. 8/7c Temptation Under the Sun (Lifetime) A detective embarks on a...
Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin Season 1 Episode 9

The liars tell their mothers about Joseph. Noa wakes up in the middle of the night at Shawn's, so she quizzes him about taking steroids because she's concerned about having two junkies in her life. He promises to ditch the steroids gradually. Imogen and the liars are not sure Joseph...
Grey's Anatomy Confirms Season 19 Cast: Who's In? Who's Demoted?

Ever since the news that Grey's Anatomy Season 19 would feature much less Ellen Pompeo, there have been questions about who would return. Thankfully, ABC has revealed who will be back and in what capacity. Original stars Chandra Wilson (Bailey) and James Pickens, Jr. (Richard) will be back as series...
Watch The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Online: Disco Inferno

Did Sutton prove to be a force to be reckoned with on her blind date?. Sutton was looking for love on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 12 Episode 15, but Kyle seemed to think her friend was too overbearing to find it. Meanwhile, Garcelle and Erika finally had...
Buffy the Vampire Slayer Reboot Halted… for Now

The long-gestating Buffy the Vampire Slayer reboot has hit a snag. First announced in 2018, the update was set to feature a Black woman in the lead role. The project was described as “contemporary, building on the mythology of the original,” according to Deadline. “Like our world, it...
Yellowjackets Season 2 Casts Obi-Wan Kenobi's Simone Kessell as Adult Lottie

Yellowjackets Season 2 is taking shape at Showtime. The red hot mystery drama has cast Simone Kessell (Obi-Wan Kenobi, Our Flag Means Death) has landed the role of Adult Lottie. Lottie's present-day presence was non-existent during the first season, but the character was a big part of the flashbacks on...
Yellowjackets: Elijah Wood Joins Season 2 Cast

The impressive cast of Yellowjackets Season 2 just got even more impressive. It's hard to believe that's even possible at this stage, but the show is pulling out all the stops for the second season. Showtime announced Friday that Elijah Wood (The Lord of the Rings trilogy) is joining the...
Monarch: FOX's Country Music Drama Casts Shania Twain, Martina McBride, and More!

FOX's sudsy new primetime drama will have some popular Country Music Stars on its roster when it premieres next month. The multi-generational musical drama about America’s leading family of country music, starring Academy Award winner Susan Sarandon (Feud, Thelma & Louise), multi-Platinum country music star and three-time Academy of Country Music (ACM) Award winner Trace Adkins (Old Henry) and Golden Globe nominee Anna Friel (Pushing Daisies) also will include special appearances by some of the most legendary names in country music today, the network teases.
