Body found sitting in chair at California home had been there for years while son collected money
A decomposing corpse found sitting in a chair at a California home had been there for three years, according to officials.Police say that a man who died last month in Jackson, California, is suspected of leaving his father’s body at their home in order to keep accessing his money.Randall Freer, 63, died as he left a business in the foothills of the Sierra Nevadas, according to Calaveras County Sheriff’s Office Lt Greg Stark.A sheriff’s deputy then went to notify the man’s family at a home in Wallace, California, where he heard a fan running and saw a dead person...
Washington Examiner
Bodies of two children found in auctioned suitcases in New Zealand
A New Zealand family made a gruesome discovery after purchasing two suitcases at an auction in New Zealand: the bodies of two school-age children. The bodies indicated the children were between ages 5 and 10, Detective Inspector Tofilau Faamanuia Vaaelua said in a video press conference provided to the Washington Examiner.
Washington Examiner
Marvel star rips LA crime after boxing coach shot dead in street
Hollywood actor and Marvel star Frank Grillo went off on Los Angeles's rampant and rising crime after his boxing trainer was shot dead in the street last week. Grillo, 57, grieved for the loss of Azuma Bennett following his shooting outside a legal marijuana dispensary, according to a report. Bennett...
Washington Examiner
Ben Affleck's mother taken to hospital ahead of actor's wedding
An ambulance transporting Ben Affleck's mother to a hospital was photographed outside the actor's home in Georgia on Friday. Christopher Anne Boldt reportedly suffered a fall at the property's dock and was taken to St. Joseph Candler in Savannah for stitches in her leg. Only 20 minutes elapsed from the time the ambulance arrived at Affleck's home until it left.
