Charlotte, NC

8 Black-led Charlotte nonprofits earn cutting-edge $1.5M in grant support

8 Black-led Charlotte nonprofits earn cutting-edge $1.5M in grant support. Grassroots organizations share Ally Charitable Foundation philanthropy. West Side Community Land Trust, led by executive director Charis Blackman, is one of eight Charlotte nonprofits to earn Ally Charitable Foundation grants over the next two years. Eight Black-led Charlotte nonprofits are...
CHARLOTTE, NC
Axios Charlotte

Annual festival featuring art, music and food returns to Freedom Park

Festival in the Park runs from Friday, Sept. 16, through Sunday, Sept. 18, in Freedom Park. Why it matters: It’s one of Charlotte’s longest-standing traditions, featuring art, music, food and family activities. The festival is still run by the same family who came up with the idea in 1964. Flashback: The idea originated when John […] The post Annual festival featuring art, music and food returns to Freedom Park appeared first on Axios Charlotte.
CHARLOTTE, NC
qcitymetro.com

JCSU unveils new on-campus Atrium Health Center

A new on-campus health center operated by Atrium Health will bring free, comprehensive healthcare to students at Johnson C. Smith University. Last November, Atrium committed $3 million in support of JCSU as part of a $250 million Mayor’s Racial Equity Initiative. Roughly half of Atrium’s commitment to the university will go to staff and support the health center, officials said Thursday.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Charlotte, NC
Charlotte, NC
Community Block Party at Johnson C. Smith University

Healthy Blue and Power 98 invite you to join them for a Community Block Party. It takes place on Saturday, August 20th, 2022, from 12 to 2 p.m., at Johnson C. Smith University, 100 Beatties Ford Road, Charlotte. Check out a big list of back to school bashes in the...
CHARLOTTE, NC
1 killed following early morning homicide in Steele Creek

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A man died after being found shot in front of a convenience store in southwest Charlotte early Thursday morning, police said. Charlotte-Mecklenburg police were called to the 7-Eleven near the interchange of South Tryon Street and Interstate 485 around 2 a.m. When officers got to the scene, they found a 26-year-old man in a vehicle parked in front of the store. The victim, who hasn't been identified, was rushed to a hospital where he died from his injuries.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Wood chucking thieves arrested

UNC Charlotte students, parents say move in at off-campus apartments started off rocky. Broken beds, trash bags, and wrong roommates - these are all issues UNC Charlotte parents and students say they discovered as they were moving into apartments. Updated: 6 hours ago. This Dairy Queen has been a fixture...
CHARLOTTE, NC
Charlotte man sentenced to over 5 years in prison for robbing four banks

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – A serial bank robber who targeted branches in Gaston and Union counties was sentenced to more than five years in prison, prosecutors said. According to U.S. Attorney Dena King, 62-year-old David Plyler, of Charlotte, was sentenced to 63 months in prison and three years of supervised release.
CHARLOTTE, NC
CMPD update on fentanyl dangers

This item first appeared in our morning newsletter, which is delivered Monday through Saturday to more than 7,000 smart subscribers in the Charlotte area. You can become one of them. Big Number. 90. As of July 31, that was the number of people in Charlotte-Mecklenburg who died this year from...
CHARLOTTE, NC
Iconic ice cream shop struggling to find workers

UNC Charlotte students, parents say move in at off-campus apartments started off rocky. Broken beds, trash bags, and wrong roommates - these are all issues UNC Charlotte parents and students say they discovered as they were moving into apartments. Updated: 6 hours ago. How much wood would a wood thief...
CHARLOTTE, NC
Charlotte Man Found Deceased In Charlotte Park

A 48-year-old man told his family he was going for a walk at a local Charlotte park on August 13th. Later that day he was reported missing, and two days later he was reported deceased. According to a news release, Matt Sullivan was found at McAlpine Creek Park by CMPD....
CHARLOTTE, NC
She’s choreographed Beyoncé and J.Lo, but Charlotte raised her

Who runs the world? James Alsop. The Charlotte native and choreographer extraordinaire has worked with big names like Beyoncé, Tina Fey and Jennifer Lopez, to name a few. She’s also worked on shows such as Emily in Paris, Pose and Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt.  Right now, she’s in Chicago creating choreography for The Devil Wears Prada: […] The post She’s choreographed Beyoncé and J.Lo, but Charlotte raised her appeared first on Axios Charlotte.
CHARLOTTE, NC
4 charged after robberies in Cabarrus and Stanly counties

STANLY COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Four people face charges after deputies say they used a machete to rob a drug store in Richfield and a convenience store in Cabarrus County. According to Stanly County Sheriff Jeff Crisco, on Monday at approximately 4:05 p.m., four individuals arrived at the CVS in Richfield brandishing a machete to the store clerk.
CABARRUS COUNTY, NC

