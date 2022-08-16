Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
5 Great Seafood Restaurants in North CarolinaAlina AndrasAberdeen, NC
Day Trip From Charlotte: The Biltmore EstateCharlotte UnlimitedCharlotte, NC
The Top Farmers Markets in CharlotteCharlotte UnlimitedCharlotte, NC
3 Top Dance Schools in Charlotte for KidsCharlotte UnlimitedCharlotte, NC
5 Top Rated Wine Bars in CharlotteCharlotte UnlimitedCharlotte, NC
Related
thecharlottepost.com
8 Black-led Charlotte nonprofits earn cutting-edge $1.5M in grant support
8 Black-led Charlotte nonprofits earn cutting-edge $1.5M in grant support. Grassroots organizations share Ally Charitable Foundation philanthropy. West Side Community Land Trust, led by executive director Charis Blackman, is one of eight Charlotte nonprofits to earn Ally Charitable Foundation grants over the next two years. Eight Black-led Charlotte nonprofits are...
Annual festival featuring art, music and food returns to Freedom Park
Festival in the Park runs from Friday, Sept. 16, through Sunday, Sept. 18, in Freedom Park. Why it matters: It’s one of Charlotte’s longest-standing traditions, featuring art, music, food and family activities. The festival is still run by the same family who came up with the idea in 1964. Flashback: The idea originated when John […] The post Annual festival featuring art, music and food returns to Freedom Park appeared first on Axios Charlotte.
WBTV
Local organization hoping to connect with youth, change Gastonia neighborhood
GASTONIA, N.C. (WBTV) - With the start of the new school year, there is a local organization working to change the narrative of a neighborhood. Volunteers with the 101 Black Men for Highland were at Woodhill Elementary School on Wednesday, bright and early to welcome students back for the first day of classes.
qcitymetro.com
JCSU unveils new on-campus Atrium Health Center
A new on-campus health center operated by Atrium Health will bring free, comprehensive healthcare to students at Johnson C. Smith University. Last November, Atrium committed $3 million in support of JCSU as part of a $250 million Mayor’s Racial Equity Initiative. Roughly half of Atrium’s commitment to the university will go to staff and support the health center, officials said Thursday.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WLTX.com
Charlotte neighborhood unsettled after squatters take over vacant home
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Residents in a Ballantyne neighborhood are calling for a rental company to up its security measures after they say squatters took over a rental property next door. WCNC Charlotte recently reported on a mother getting scammed by a fake landlord that claimed to own a house...
charlotteonthecheap.com
Community Block Party at Johnson C. Smith University
Healthy Blue and Power 98 invite you to join them for a Community Block Party. It takes place on Saturday, August 20th, 2022, from 12 to 2 p.m., at Johnson C. Smith University, 100 Beatties Ford Road, Charlotte. Check out a big list of back to school bashes in the...
1 killed following early morning homicide in Steele Creek
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A man died after being found shot in front of a convenience store in southwest Charlotte early Thursday morning, police said. Charlotte-Mecklenburg police were called to the 7-Eleven near the interchange of South Tryon Street and Interstate 485 around 2 a.m. When officers got to the scene, they found a 26-year-old man in a vehicle parked in front of the store. The victim, who hasn't been identified, was rushed to a hospital where he died from his injuries.
WBTV
Wood chucking thieves arrested
UNC Charlotte students, parents say move in at off-campus apartments started off rocky. Broken beds, trash bags, and wrong roommates - these are all issues UNC Charlotte parents and students say they discovered as they were moving into apartments. Updated: 6 hours ago. This Dairy Queen has been a fixture...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WBTV
Charlotte man sentenced to over 5 years in prison for robbing four banks
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – A serial bank robber who targeted branches in Gaston and Union counties was sentenced to more than five years in prison, prosecutors said. According to U.S. Attorney Dena King, 62-year-old David Plyler, of Charlotte, was sentenced to 63 months in prison and three years of supervised release.
qcitymetro.com
CMPD update on fentanyl dangers
This item first appeared in our morning newsletter, which is delivered Monday through Saturday to more than 7,000 smart subscribers in the Charlotte area. You can become one of them. Big Number. 90. As of July 31, that was the number of people in Charlotte-Mecklenburg who died this year from...
WBTV
Iconic ice cream shop struggling to find workers
UNC Charlotte students, parents say move in at off-campus apartments started off rocky. Broken beds, trash bags, and wrong roommates - these are all issues UNC Charlotte parents and students say they discovered as they were moving into apartments. Updated: 6 hours ago. How much wood would a wood thief...
North Carolina Woman Charged for Stolen Car Gets Set Free to Steal Another in Newark
NEWARK, DE – A North Carolina woman has been arrested and charged for vehicle theft...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Former corrections officer gives local kids jail bus tour to keep them on the right track
CHARLOTTE — Violence is becoming a problem in Charlotte that impacting many people in the community. The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department said more often than not, teens are committing the crimes. Lorenzo Steele, a former corrections officer, turned an old school bus into a mobile prison museum and took it...
Local HBCU seeks to repair buildings as students return to campus
CONCORD, N.C. — College students from across the Carolinas are prepping for a new semester, and for the first time in years, officials at Barber–Scotia College in Concord said students will be back on campus. The historically Black college lost accreditation in 2004 and closed the campus. Now,...
Officer shot, another returns fire, striking suspect in south Charlotte, CMPD says
CHARLOTTE — Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police officers were involved in a shooting Friday afternoon in south Charlotte, the department announced on Twitter. The shooting happened on St. Croix Lane, which is in the Raintree neighborhood west of Providence Road. It’s not yet clear how many officers or how many other people were involved in the shooting.
kiss951.com
Charlotte Man Found Deceased In Charlotte Park
A 48-year-old man told his family he was going for a walk at a local Charlotte park on August 13th. Later that day he was reported missing, and two days later he was reported deceased. According to a news release, Matt Sullivan was found at McAlpine Creek Park by CMPD....
1 dead in crash involving CATS bus in southwest Charlotte
One person was killed in a crash involving a CATS bus on South Tryon Street in Charlotte’s Steele Creek neighborhood, according to officials.
She’s choreographed Beyoncé and J.Lo, but Charlotte raised her
Who runs the world? James Alsop. The Charlotte native and choreographer extraordinaire has worked with big names like Beyoncé, Tina Fey and Jennifer Lopez, to name a few. She’s also worked on shows such as Emily in Paris, Pose and Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt. Right now, she’s in Chicago creating choreography for The Devil Wears Prada: […] The post She’s choreographed Beyoncé and J.Lo, but Charlotte raised her appeared first on Axios Charlotte.
NC serial bank robber sentenced to 5 years in prison
A man who authorities said robbed several banks across Gaston and Union counties between 2019 and 2020 has been sentenced to over five years in prison.
WBTV
4 charged after robberies in Cabarrus and Stanly counties
STANLY COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Four people face charges after deputies say they used a machete to rob a drug store in Richfield and a convenience store in Cabarrus County. According to Stanly County Sheriff Jeff Crisco, on Monday at approximately 4:05 p.m., four individuals arrived at the CVS in Richfield brandishing a machete to the store clerk.
Comments / 0