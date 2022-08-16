Read full article on original website
Horry County partners with U.S. Army Corps of Engineers in $3M floodwater study
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Horry County has teamed up with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers to study how to reduce flooding along the Waccamaw River Watershed. They signed an agreement today to solidify their partnership. Johnny Gardner, Horry County Councilman, said this agreement is huge for them...
Longtime Florence County administrator is retiring
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Longtime Florence County Administrator K.G. "Rusty" Smith, Jr. is retiring after 10 years in the position. Smith casually made the announcement during Thursday's county council meeting. Smith previously served as a member of Florence County Council for 26 years from 1986 - 2012. He...
Florence County 911 dispatchers getting pay raises
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Dispatchers with the Florence County 911 Emergency Operations Center (EOC) are getting a pretty, significant pay raise followed by a vote Thursday from Florence County Council members. Council voted unanimously to provide roughly $300,000 to the EOC to fund the raises. EOC management sent...
City addresses water quality control, safety at NMB Park and Sports Complex attraction
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — The lake water quality at Shark Wake Park 843 in North Myrtle Beach received a clean report after some questioned the city on its safety. Shark Wake Park 843 is the Grand Strand's only cable wakeboarding par and obstacle island with an inflatable floating playground.
Rabid bat confirmed in Marion County; 1 person exposed, DHEC confirms
MARION COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) confirmed that a bat found on the ground near North Main Street and Harlee Street in Marion has tested positive for rabies. One person was exposed and has been referred to their healthcare provider,...
2 accused of using drone to drop packages over Marlboro Co. correctional institution
MARLBORO COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — The Marlboro County Sheriff's Office Criminal Investigation Division responded to Evans Correctional Institution in reference to a drone sighting. Officers at Evans Correctional Institution say a drone flew over the prison and dropped packages of contraband. Correctional Officers and Investigators with the Marlboro County...
8 students reported injured in SC school bus crash
CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — A Chesterfield County school bus was involved in a crash Friday just before 4 p.m. near the Jefferson community, according to the district's spokesperson. The bus was carrying 24 students from New Heights Middle School and Jefferson Elementary School, and eight of the students...
Florence County Council to revisit decision regarding historical monument
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — The issue regarding the placement of a monument honoring a Confederate-era leader at the Florence County Museum in downtown Florence is back on the agenda Thursday for the Florence County Council meeting. The agenda reads, "A Resolution Authorizing The Placement Of The Harllee Memorial...
Meals on Wheels opens new Conway-area location on Highway 501
CONWAY, S.C. (WPDE) — Meals on Wheels opened a new location Wednesday in Horry County. The new location is on Highway 501 in the shopping plaza called University Shoppes Holding. The organization said they provide home-delivered meals to homebound, elderly, and ill seniors of Horry County by "Delivering God's...
Horry County sees flooding across region after early morning Tornado Warning
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — A Tornado Warning issued for south central Horry County has expired, and now the area has been seeing flooding during an advisory warning. At 8:34 a.m., a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located over Socastee, moving northeast at 10 mph. Horry...
Autopsy results in on 2 killed in back-to-back Florence County murders
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Autopsy results are in on the bodies of two men killed Tuesday night just outside of Timmonsville. The murders happened within just a few hours apart and 13 miles away from each other in the Greater Timmonsville area, but the homicides aren't linked, according to Major Michael Nunn with the Florence County Sheriff's Office.
'They are people that need love:' Laurinburg preacher vows to save at-risk kids
LAURINBURG, N.C. (WPDE) — Rev. Michael Edds of Laurinburg said he can't sit back any longer and watch children get involved in things that are leading them in the wrong direction. "There is no community center. Very little for alternatives for kids to do and it just broke my...
Back-to-back murders in Florence County community not linked, sheriff confirms
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Two murders just a few hours apart and 13 miles away from each other in the greater Timmonsville area are not linked, according to Major Michael Nunn with the Florence County Sheriff's Office. The first incident happened Tuesday evening on Riverbend Road just outside...
Man shot in arm in lower Florence County, sheriff says
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Deputies are investigating a shooting Thursday evening in lower Florence County, according to Chief Deputy Tommy Sullivan with the Florence County Sheriff's Office. Sullivan said a man was shot in the arm reportedly on Old Number 4 Highway near Scranton, but deputies are still...
Meet Treasure! CCU hires on-campus therapy dog for students, staff return
CONWAY, S.C. (WPDE) — Students and staff are excited to welcome the newest Chanticleer to Coastal Carolina University's campus!. Introducing Treasure, CCU's new on-campus therapy dog. She’s a member of the Coastal Carolina LIFE team!. NEW: 'Glory of God:' Conway man crushed by house celebrates recovery with 'victory...
'I'm not giving up on them now:' SC man sticks to same lottery numbers to win $200K
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — A South Carolina man who uses the same lottery numbers every time is an example of why you shouldn't give up. The man from North Myrtle Beach won $200,000 by playing numbers he always uses but not because of any special meaning. He said it's just because he liked them.
Latta group hosting 3 day event to help fight internet crimes against children
LATTA, S.C. (WPDE) — A group out of Latta is hosting a three-day event this month on internet crimes against children. Retired State Law Enforcement Officer and pastor Paul Gasque were instrumental in heading up the event. Gasque said internet crimes against children are an issue that really impacts...
NC man arrested one year after death of children's mother in Robeson County, sheriff says
ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WPDE) — After a year-long investigation, a Wilmington man has been arrested and charged in connection to the death of his children's mother, according to a release from the Robeson County Sheriff's Office. Deputies responded to a home on Shird Ray Lane in Pembroke in reference...
Children's Recovery Center hosting 5K fundraiser in Murrells Inlet
MURRELLS INLET, S.C. (WPDE) — Happening this weekend -- a 5K for the kids!. The children's recovery center is hosting the race. The center serves Horry and Georgetown counties. Each year, they help around 400 children who are victims of abuse. The services are free of charge so fundraisers...
Person in custody possibly in connection to Florence County homicide, deputy says
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — A person has been arrested Wednesday night in the area of Highway 76 at I-95 in Florence County possibly in connection with a homicide that happened near Timmonsville, according to Chief Deputy Tommy Sullivan with the Florence County Sheriff’s Office. Major Mike Nunn...
