Robeson County, NC

Longtime Florence County administrator is retiring

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Longtime Florence County Administrator K.G. "Rusty" Smith, Jr. is retiring after 10 years in the position. Smith casually made the announcement during Thursday's county council meeting. Smith previously served as a member of Florence County Council for 26 years from 1986 - 2012. He...
FLORENCE COUNTY, SC
Florence County 911 dispatchers getting pay raises

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Dispatchers with the Florence County 911 Emergency Operations Center (EOC) are getting a pretty, significant pay raise followed by a vote Thursday from Florence County Council members. Council voted unanimously to provide roughly $300,000 to the EOC to fund the raises. EOC management sent...
FLORENCE COUNTY, SC
2 accused of using drone to drop packages over Marlboro Co. correctional institution

MARLBORO COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — The Marlboro County Sheriff's Office Criminal Investigation Division responded to Evans Correctional Institution in reference to a drone sighting. Officers at Evans Correctional Institution say a drone flew over the prison and dropped packages of contraband. Correctional Officers and Investigators with the Marlboro County...
MARLBORO COUNTY, SC
8 students reported injured in SC school bus crash

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — A Chesterfield County school bus was involved in a crash Friday just before 4 p.m. near the Jefferson community, according to the district's spokesperson. The bus was carrying 24 students from New Heights Middle School and Jefferson Elementary School, and eight of the students...
CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, SC
Meals on Wheels opens new Conway-area location on Highway 501

CONWAY, S.C. (WPDE) — Meals on Wheels opened a new location Wednesday in Horry County. The new location is on Highway 501 in the shopping plaza called University Shoppes Holding. The organization said they provide home-delivered meals to homebound, elderly, and ill seniors of Horry County by "Delivering God's...
CONWAY, SC
Autopsy results in on 2 killed in back-to-back Florence County murders

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Autopsy results are in on the bodies of two men killed Tuesday night just outside of Timmonsville. The murders happened within just a few hours apart and 13 miles away from each other in the Greater Timmonsville area, but the homicides aren't linked, according to Major Michael Nunn with the Florence County Sheriff's Office.
FLORENCE COUNTY, SC
Man shot in arm in lower Florence County, sheriff says

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Deputies are investigating a shooting Thursday evening in lower Florence County, according to Chief Deputy Tommy Sullivan with the Florence County Sheriff's Office. Sullivan said a man was shot in the arm reportedly on Old Number 4 Highway near Scranton, but deputies are still...
FLORENCE COUNTY, SC
Meet Treasure! CCU hires on-campus therapy dog for students, staff return

CONWAY, S.C. (WPDE) — Students and staff are excited to welcome the newest Chanticleer to Coastal Carolina University's campus!. Introducing Treasure, CCU's new on-campus therapy dog. She’s a member of the Coastal Carolina LIFE team!. NEW: 'Glory of God:' Conway man crushed by house celebrates recovery with 'victory...
CONWAY, SC
